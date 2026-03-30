Intermediary Liability In Saudi Arabia

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The Introduction of a Safe Harbour-Type Framework

Article 49 marks a significant evolution in Saudi copyright law, providing conditional protection for platforms while leaving key elements to be shaped by future Executive Regulations.

Saudi Arabia’s new Copyright Law (2026) brings an important shift in how digital content is regulated. For the first time, the law directly addresses the role of online content providers through Article 49. While the term “safe harbour” is not expressly used, the provision introduces what is, in practice, a conditional exemption from liability for platforms.

Under the previous Copyright Protection Law (Royal Decree No. M/41 of 1424H), there was no clear framework governing intermediary liability. Platforms were not treated as a distinct category, and in many cases, they could be exposed to liability for infringing content hosted or linked through their services. As a result, risk was assessed on a case-by-case basis, often depending on factors such as knowledge, control, and the degree of involvement. This created a level of uncertainty, particularly for platforms built around user-generated content.

Article 49 changes that position in a meaningful way. It sets out a framework under which online content providers may avoid liability, provided certain conditions are met. In simple terms, a platform must play a passive role (i.e. it should not initiate the content, modify it, or actively participate) in the infringement. It must also not have knowledge of the infringing activity, and if it becomes aware, it must act quickly to remove or disable access to the content. In addition, platforms are expected to have mechanisms in place that allow right holders to report infringements.

These elements will sound familiar to anyone working with safe harbour regimes in other jurisdictions. The idea of conditional protection, combined with a knowledge-based threshold and a requirement to act upon notice, closely mirrors the foundations of safe harbour frameworks in the US and EU. From a practical perspective, Saudi Arabia has now moved into that space.

That said, the framework is still developing. Unlike more mature systems, the new law does not go into detail on how notice and takedown should operate in practice, nor does it explicitly address whether platforms are under any general obligation to monitor content. It also does not distinguish between different types of intermediary services, such as hosting or caching, or provide mechanisms like counter notice and reinstatement. For now, the regime can best be described as a structured, but still evolving, safe harbour-type framework.

For platforms, this is a welcome development. It introduces, for the first time, a clearer path to managing legal risk. However, the protection is not automatic —it depends on how the platform operates in practice. Remaining passive, responding quickly to complaints, and implementing effective reporting tools will be essential. In other words, compliance is now central to benefiting from the protection offered by Article 49.

For right holders, the shift is more procedural than substantive. Their rights remain intact, but enforcement is now more closely linked to notification and the platform’s response. Demonstrating that a platform had knowledge of infringement or failed to act once notified will become increasingly important.

Looking ahead, the broader framework of the new law suggests a more refined approach to digital content. In particular, the line between passive hosting and more active uses such as content selection or AI-driven exploitation is likely to become a key area of focus. Where a platform moves beyond a passive hosting function and assumes an active role in the content, it may no longer qualify for protection under Article 49.

In summary, the new law does not introduce a fully developed safe harbour regime in the traditional sense, but it clearly moves in that direction. It replaces uncertainty with a structured approach and formally recognises the role of intermediaries within the copyright ecosystem. The real test, however, will lie in how this framework is applied in practice. The expected Executive Regulations will be particularly important in clarifying the finer details and shaping how Article 49 operates on the ground.

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