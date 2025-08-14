Quick Guide To Upcoming IPOS Fee Changes In Singapore

The Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) issued Circular No. 3/2025 on 21 July 2025, announcing adjustments to various intellectual property-related fees, including those for Patents, Trade Marks, and Registered Designs. These changes aim to reflect operational costs, encourage concise and high-quality filings, and ensure IPOS's sustainable operation amid the evolving intellectual property ecosystem . Most adjustments will take effect on 1 September 2025, with others starting on 1 April 2026 .

Patents

What's changing: Excess claim fees will see updates in both the claim limit and payment timing, along with increases in PCT search, preliminary examination, and renewal fees.

1. Current system: Excess claim fees are charged at S$40 for each claim exceeding 20, payable when requesting a search and examination report (PF11) or examination report (PF12), and/or at the grant fee stage (PF14) .

2. From 1 September 2025:

The excess claims threshold will be lowered from 20 to 15 claims, with the fee increasing to S$80 per excess claim .

For PF11/PF12 requests filed on or after this date, the fee is payable at the time of the request .

PCT search fees will rise from S2,240 to S2,350, and preliminary examination fees from S830 to S900 .

Renewal fees will increase across all years (e.g., 5th-7th year: from S165 to S176; 20th year: from S1,120 to S1,200) .

3. From 1 April 2026: For PF11/PF12/PF12A requests filed on or after 1 September 2025, excess claim fee payment will shift from the grant stage (PF14) to the stage of responding to a written opinion (PF13A), with no fees charged at PF14 .

4. Transitional notes: Due to transitional arrangements, total excess claim fees may vary. For example, if an examination request is filed on/after 1 September 2025 and grant formalities are completed before 1 April 2026, fees may apply at both examination and grant stages (with different thresholds/rates). Applicants should plan claim strategies accordingly.

Trade Marks

What's changing: Fees for applications, renewals, and amendments will increase.

1.From 1 September 2025:

Application fees: For classes not fully adopted from IPOS's pre-approved database, the fee will rise from S380 to S410 per class (fees for pre-approved classes remain S$280 per class)

Renewal fees:

On-time renewal: From S440 to S480 per class .

Late renewal: From S645 to S700 per class .

Restoration: From S705 to S770 per class .

2. Two-stage increase (amendment fees):

Amendments to specifications, class numbers, or priority claims: From S40 to S50 per class (1 Sep 2025), then to S$60 per class (1 Apr 2026).

Other amendments (excluding name/address changes): From S40 to S50 per mark (1 Sep 2025), then to S$60 per mark (1 Apr 2026).

Entry of disclaimer/limitation: Same two-stage increase as above.

Registered Designs

What's changing: The fee for amending an application will increase.

From 1 September 2025, the amendment fee (Form D5) will rise from S45 to S60 .

Other Key Updates

Plant Varieties Protection: Application fees will decrease from S1,600 to S750 from 1 September 2025 . Extension of time fees: Will increase to discourage unnecessary delays in the prosecution process .

Act Now to Save Costs: With multiple fees set to rise, we strongly advise submitting your Singapore IP applications (patents, trade marks, designs, etc.) as soon as possible to avoid higher expenses.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.