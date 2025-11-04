The Hidden Costs Of Getting Your Chinese IP Strategy Wrong

"We filed our trademark. We're protected, right?"

I hear this often from founders in sectors as diverse as consumer electronics, biotech, and SaaS. And I get it. Filing a trademark feels like checking the "China IP" box early.

But in reality, that box is part of a much bigger—and often more expensive—puzzle.

China doesn't just require speed in filing. It demands strategy. The costs of getting it wrong aren't always immediate, but when they show up, they often come in the form of:

Lost market entry momentum.

Locked-out product features or brand elements.

Missing pieces in due diligence during investment or acquisition.

Conflict with your own local partners.

Here are five of the most common blind spots I've seen and how you can avoid them while there's still time.

Blind spot #1: Thinking trademark filing = IP strategy

Trademarks are essential but far from sufficient. Especially in China.

Most startups file their English brand name in one or two classes, then move on. But smart founders ask:

Have we covered the product's future categories?

What about slogans, icons, sub-brands, or app logos?

Did we include visual packaging or interface elements?

Case-in-point: A fast-growing wearables brand filed its core mark, but ignored its award-winning charger design and tagline. Local copycats quickly imitated the rest—legally.

Also: whether or not you use a Chinese version of your brand, securing key Chinese-language marks can still be a protective move. Even if your brand operates under an English name, local consumers—or bad actors—may assign Chinese nicknames. If you don't file them first, someone else might.

That said, the decision should be strategic, not automatic. There are nuanced pros and cons depending on your branding strategy and target demographics.

Blind spot #2: Ignoring patent strategy or assuming it doesn't apply

Startups sometimes assume that patents only matter for hardware companies, but in China, even product-focused SaaS and IoT firms often qualify for design or utility model protection, especially if they offer devices, user-facing products, or embedded systems.

In China, the patent system offers several fast and cost-effective tools founders can use:

Design patents protect the look of your product (i.e. phone cases, bottle caps, headphones, UI elements).

protect the look of your product (i.e. phone cases, bottle caps, headphones, UI elements). Utility models can secure mechanical or structural product innovations without waiting two to three years.

can secure mechanical or structural product innovations without waiting two to three years. Software-related inventions can be patented if structured the right way.

True story: A smart home startup showed a prototype to a China-based manufacturer before filing any patent. Within six months, the factory filed a local patent for an identical product and began sales under its own brand.

Blind spot #3: Treating copyright as a back-office detail

Most founders think of code, visual assets, or user interfaces as protected by default.

That's only half true.

In principle, China is a member of the Berne Convention, which means that foreign works are granted copyright protection without requiring local registration.

In practice, however, a China copyright recordal certificate can go a long way, especially when it comes to:

Proving authorship or ownership in disputes.

Enforcing rights via Chinese e-commerce platforms or courts.

Securing licensing deals, where a tangible certificate signals credibility and value.

Real example: A SaaS platform discovered a cloned version of its interface in China that included menus, dashboards, even onboarding screens. But with no Chinese copyright registration, it experienced huge difficulties and delays with enforcement.

Blind spot #4: Filing under the wrong entity or too late

This one's surprisingly common.

Many startups file China IP under:

The personal name of the founder.

A US, EU, or offshore parent entity.

Or worse, wait until after they begin market conversations.

Each option introduces ownership ambiguity that can slow down deals, scare off local partners, or raise red flags in diligence.

Tip: File under your primary operating entity in China, or an entity you control and can easily assign from. If you're a pre-China entity setup, consider a nominee structure or at least document a clear assignment path now, not later. Even early-stage startups should ask: "Who will commercialize this product in China? Through what legal entity?"

Blind spot #5: Seeing IP only as a legal risk and not a business asset

Too often, IP is seen as "defensive" and something lawyers handle to avoid lawsuits.

But for startups expanding into China, your IP is your leverage:

It can unlock investor confidence.

Help you command pricing power.

Support brand premium or exclusivity.

And yes, block competitors before they scale.

Example: A gaming startup used its Chinese copyright and character designs to license content to a local distributor, opening up a revenue stream no one on their team had considered during fundraising.

Final thought: Don't just file, strategize

China is a high-reward, high-risk IP environment.

The good news? You don't need to file everything. You just need to file intelligently and early enough to avoid lockouts, delays, or unwanted surprises.

Here are three strategic IP moves to consider before entering China:

Map your core value drivers, then check if they're protected.

List the assets that make your product valuable: brand, tech features, design, UX, content. Then ask: Is this protected in China or vulnerable? File under the right entity and build with future growth in mind.

Avoid legacy ownership issues by filing under your primary China operating entity or at least one you can easily assign from. Even early-stage companies should ask: "Who will commercialize this product in China? Through what legal entity?" If you're still pre-setup, get a clear path documented. Get ahead of future blockers.

Ask your IP counsel: What might we regret not filing two years from now? Think upcoming product lines, secondary brands, key slogans, or UI components and file selectively, but early.

By doing this, you're not just protecting, you're positioning your company to scale with confidence in one of the world's most complex markets.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.