PPH pilot offers partial refund for official fees

The Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) has released a new initiative to support business entry into the Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH), with a pilot offering partial refund on official fees for search and/or examination requests.

The pilot will run for at least two years from 15 September 2025, and applies to standard patent applications where requests for Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) are made. With over 30 PPH partners, IPOS sees a number of benefits for applicants in taking this route.

Increased likelihood of patent grant – 94% in Singapore

Faster first Written Opinion issuance – within 10 months from the date of PPH request

Fewer Written Opinions – approximately 70% of patents are granted with just one Written Opinion

IPOS PPH pilot features

Dates : 15 September 2025 to 31 December 2027 inclusive

: 15 September 2025 to 31 December 2027 inclusive Application : Applies to standard patent applications with search and/or examination (S&E/E) requests. Apply at the time of request, or after the request was made and before search/examination has begun.

: Applies to standard patent applications with Apply at the time of request, or after the request was made and before search/examination has begun. Refund: On acceptance of the PPH request, 30% of the official fees paid for the S&E/E request will be refunded within one to two months.

Flexibility to leverage Acceleration Programmes

Alongside the refund measure, Singapore continues to allow flexibility in using other acceleration programmes outside PPH.

For example, applicants may choose IPOS' domestic and regional specialised fast-track routes such as the SG Patents Fast, the ASEAN Patent Examination Co-operation (ASPEC), the re-registration programmes with Cambodia and Laos, and the Collaborative Search and Examination with Indonesia and Vietnam.

This gives businesses the ability to select the most appropriate acceleration path for their technology and commercial strategy, while in some cases also benefitting from reduced costs.

Benefits for applicants

Cost savings: applicants can both speed up examination and recover 30% of S&E/E fees. Faster grant: PPH can significantly shorten the time to grant in Singapore, improving the commercial value of innovations. Strategic advantage: As Southeast Asia's IP hub, faster patent rights in Singapore can strengthen investment opportunities, collaboration, and market-entry opportunities. A positive Examination Report from a Singapore application can also be used to expedite examination of applications filed in other countries in ASEAN via the ASPEC program, decreasing the time to grant.

Further information: IPOS Circular No. 4/2025

