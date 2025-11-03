Trade Secrets Protection In Southeast Asia: A Comprehensive Guide

Introduction

The rapid expansion of Chinese brands into Southeast Asia has created both tremendous opportunities and significant challenges for trademark protection. As reported in the Business Times on July 21, 2025, ''Chinese brands are piling into Southeast Asia,'' with companies seeking to capitalize on the region's growing consumer markets and expanding middle class.

Chinese tech companies are expanding at great speed across the Asia-Pacific, with Southeast Asia emerging as a key growth market. Investments and knowledge transfer are driving competitive edge. Yet, this expansion poses new challenges for trade secrets protection as businesses must navigate diverse legal systems while securing their proprietary technologies.

Executive Summary

In today's digital economy, computer systems have become the default medium for storing critical company information. The shift has fundamentally transformed the landscape of trade secrets protection.

Traditional trade secrets laws, while pillars of protection, are increasingly insufficient on their own to address the realities of digital information storage and transmission.

This comprehensive analysis reveals that companies operating across Southeast Asia must leverage computer misuse and unauthorized access laws in each jurisdiction to create robust, multi-layered protection strategies.

Strategic Recommendations:

Dual-Track Protection: Implement comprehensive strategies combining traditional trade secrets agreements with IT policies designed to leverage computer misuse laws Technical Infrastructure: Deploy robust access controls, monitoring systems, and audit trails to document unauthorized access for potential future criminal prosecution matters Policy Integration: Align employment contracts, IT policies, and confidentiality agreements to maximize protection under both trade secrets and computer misuse frameworks Incident Response: Develop procedures to address trade secrets breaches and computer misuse violations simultaneously Human resources – Ensure HR support for trade secret protection at every stage of the employee lifecycle—from onboarding and ongoing training to exit processes and enforcement measures that deter violations. Deterrence – Incorporate well-calibrated liquidated damages clauses in employment and contractor agreements to serve as an effective financial deterrent against trade secret theft, especially when combined with criminal sanctions for unauthorized access.

This guide provides detailed analysis of how companies can integrate computer misuse laws with traditional trade secrets protection across Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore to create comprehensive digital-age strategies for confidentiality.

Indonesia

Legal Framework

Indonesia provides trade secrets protection primarily through Law No. 30 of 2000 on Trade Secrets ('Trade Secret Law'), which establishes the fundamental framework for confidential information protection. However, the enforcement landscape presents unique challenges that require strategic legal planning.

Trade Secrets Agreements in Indonesia

When drafting trade secrets or confidentiality agreements for use in Indonesia, practitioners should adopt a structured approach encompassing three core elements:

Liquidated damages clause – a meaningful compensation sum can serve as a significant deterrence in the eyes of employees. Also, as explained in the next section is the challenge in getting an injunction. Dispute resolution clause –arbitration should be preferred over enforcement through Indonesian courts Defining computer access –IT policy should define when access is considered authorized and when excess is deemed unauthorized Separate agreement from the main employment contract – as the forum for employment disputes is in the Industrial Court, it is necessary to use a separate agreement for the protection of trade secrets and IP

The Liquidated Damages Strategy

A critical recommendation for Indonesian trade secrets agreements is the inclusion of liquidated damages clauses. This approach addresses a fundamental weakness in the Indonesian civil procedure system: the difficulty of enforcing injunctive relief, particularly restraining orders.

While Article 11 of the Trade Secret Law provides a basis for restraining orders, the enforcement mechanism remains unclear. Indonesian civil procedure lacks provisions for enforcing restraining orders.

Liquidated damages clauses provide more effective deterrence by making financial consequences immediately apparent, while simultaneously addressing the typical difficulty of quantifying damages in trade secret breach cases.

Due to challenges in enforcing trade secrets agreements in the region generally, it is also worth considering the liquidated damages strategy in countries such as Thailand and Vietnam, where enforcement of injunctive relief is similarly difficult and quantifying damages poses challenges.

Arbitration as Preferred Dispute Resolution

Given enforcement uncertainties in district courts, arbitration offers several advantages for parties seeking to resolve trade secrets disputes in Indonesia:

Procedural Efficiency : Indonesian courts often present procedural challenges that can result in total case dismissal with limited opportunity to cure defects

: Indonesian courts often present procedural challenges that can result in total case dismissal with limited opportunity to cure defects Focus on Substantive Issues: Arbitration panels typically address real issues rather than becoming mired in procedural battles

Thus, consider providing for arbitration as dispute resolution in trade secrets/ Confidentiality agreements.

Leveraging Unauthorized Access Laws for Enhanced Protection

Indonesia's Law Number 11 of 2008 on Electronic Information Transaction (ITE Law), as amended by Law Number 1 of 2024, provides an additional protection layer through criminalization of unauthorized computer system access.

Prohibited Acts Under Article 30 with criminal sanctions:

Intentional and illegal access to another person's computer/electronic system

Unauthorized access to obtain electronic information or documents

Access through violation, breach, or bypassing of security systems

Implementation Strategy:

Companies should establish robust IT policies that clearly define authorized versus unauthorized access, incorporated into employee handbooks and employment contracts.

The ITE Law route often proves more effective than traditional Trade Secrets Law enforcement, as police are more likely to accept complaints supported by clear IT policy violations and system logs.

Thailand

Legal Framework

Thailand provides trade secrets protection through the Trade Secrets Act B.E. 2545 (2002), which defines trade secrets as information that:

Has commercial value due to its secrecy

Isn't generally known in relevant business circles

Has been subject to reasonable protection measures

The challenges in trade secrets litigation in Thailand lie in the fact that courts often dismiss cases when the plaintiff, as the owner of the information, cannot prove that the information qualifies as a trade secret due to the lack of appropriate measures taken to maintain secrecy for documents or data.

Leveraging Computer-Related Crime Act for Enhanced Protection

Thailand's Computer-Related Crime Act of 2017 (CCA) provides significant additional protection for trade secrets through criminalization of computer-related offenses. This law strengthens protection where confidential business information is stored in electronic systems by penalizing unauthorized access to computer systems that have specific access-prevention measures, offering companies a powerful supplementary tool to safeguard confidential information stored in digital systems.

Key Penalties Under the Trade Secrets Act:

Civil Remedies : Injunctions, damages, and destruction of materials containing misappropriated trade secrets

: Injunctions, damages, and destruction of materials containing misappropriated trade secrets Criminal Sanctions: Imprisonment of up to one year and/or fines of up to THB 200,000 for unauthorized disclosure, use, or acquisition of trade secrets in bad faith

Implementation Strategy:

Companies should adopt practical measures to establish and maintain secrecy, such as comprehensive IT policies that expressly define authorized access parameters, confidentiality agreements, restricted access protocols, and clear labeling of confidential documents. Courts require proof that the information has commercial value and that the owner has taken reasonable steps to preserve its secrecy.

Integration with CCA Protection:

Civil or criminal proceedings under the Trade Secrets Act may be pursued alongside prosecutions under the CCA. This combined strategy strengthens both preventive and enforcement measures, particularly for trade secrets stored in digital systems.

Vietnam

Legal Framework

Vietnam addresses trade secrets protection primarily through its Labor Code and supplementary regulations. Article 21.2 of Vietnam Labor Code 2019 allows employers to reach written agreements with employees regarding business or technology secrets protection, including content, duration, benefits, and compensation for any breach, often set out in NDAs or, where relevant, tightly defined non-compete clauses.

The agreement should address the following:

List of trade secrets and technological secrets

Scope of use of trade secrets and technological secrets

Term of protection of trade secrets and technological secrets

Method of protection of trade secrets and technological secrets

Rights, obligations and responsibilities of employees and employers during the term of protection

Handling of violations of agreements on protection of trade secrets and technological secrets

In addition to the matters expressly provided by law, the parties typically agree on the definition of confidential information, the identities of the parties involved, the scope of information to be disclosed, the permitted use of such information, the duration of confidentiality, exclusions, and other mutually agreed terms.

Possible Consequences for the Disclosure of Trade Secrets:

Disciplinary measure : Dismissal under Article 125.2 of the Labour Code 2019

: Dismissal under Article 125.2 of the Labour Code 2019 Administrative sanction : Fine of VND 50,000,000 to VND 100,000,000 under Article 15a Decree No. 99/2013 (revised by Decree No. 46/2024)

: Fine of VND 50,000,000 to VND 100,000,000 under Article 15a Decree No. 99/2013 (revised by Decree No. 46/2024) Civil remedy : Claim for damages against the infringing party

: Claim for damages against the infringing party No criminal route: The Penal Code does not establish a specific offence for 'infringement of trade secrets'. While an indirect approach could involve offences such as unauthorised access to computer or telecommunications networks, the current Penal Code 2015 (revised 2017) focuses on protecting network security and data of state organisations or individual users, rather than the commercial aspects of trade secrets as business assets.

Cybersecurity Law Framework for Enhanced Protection

The legal landscape has improved with the introduction of personal data protection rules (Decree No. 13/2023 and Law on Personal Data Protection) and cybersecurity regulations. However, these instruments largely support the protection of network security and data of state organisations or individual users, rather than establishing a dedicated regime for trade secret protection. Some challenges persist, as enforcement mechanisms remain fragmented and rely heavily on businesses' own efforts.

Integration with Employment-Based Protection:

Vietnam's approach emphasizes contractual protection through employment relationships, which can be strengthened by incorporating cybersecurity obligations:

Clear IT usage and data management policies in employment contracts, covering access, sharing, storage, and disposal of information

Confidentiality obligations that extend to digital information handling

Monitoring and access control provisions aligned with cybersecurity requirements

Regular employee training to raise awareness and strengthen security practices

Careful selection and vetting of employees responsible for key business operations

The Philippines

Legal Framework

The Philippines provides trade secret protection through several laws. The Revised Penal Code protects trade secrets through Article 291: penalizing managers and employees who reveal employer secrets and Article 292: penalizing workers who disclose industrial secrets to the detriment of the business owner.

Trade secrets are defined as plans, processes, tools, mechanisms, or compounds known only to the owner and necessary employees. These may also include formulas, patterns, devices, or compilations of information that: (1) are used in one's business; and (2) give the employer an advantage over competitors. Courts consider six factors in determining whether information qualifies as a trade secret, including the extent of secrecy measures, the information's value to competitors, and the difficulty of independent acquisition.

Leveraging Cybercrime Prevention Act for Enhanced Protection

The Cybercrime Prevention Act provides criminal penalties for unauthorized access, interception, and interference with electronic data. Importantly, if trade secret violations under Articles 291 and 292 are committed using information and communications technologies (such as hacking, unauthorized downloading, or emailing confidential files), the offender faces penalties one degree higher than standard violations, creating a stronger deterrent for digital trade secrets theft.

The Supreme Court's amended Rules on Evidence expressly recognize the privileged nature of trade secrets, preventing compelled testimony about trade secrets unless non-disclosure would conceal fraud or work injustice.

Implementation Strategy

Companies should leverage cybersecurity frameworks to supplement traditional protection:

Contractual Protections : Use confidentiality agreements and NDAs that expressly define confidential information, parties involved, and penalties for breach

: Use confidentiality agreements and NDAs that expressly define confidential information, parties involved, and penalties for breach Operational Security : Implement robust IT policies defining authorized access parameters, physical and digital security measures, restricted access controls, and regular employee training

: Implement robust IT policies defining authorized access parameters, physical and digital security measures, restricted access controls, and regular employee training Incident Response : Establish procedures that address both unauthorized access and trade secret breaches, properly documenting security violations for potential criminal prosecution under the Cybercrime Prevention Act

: Establish procedures that address both unauthorized access and trade secret breaches, properly documenting security violations for potential criminal prosecution under the Cybercrime Prevention Act Legal Remedies: Pursue civil or criminal actions, using cybersecurity violations as evidence in trade secrets litigation

Singapore

Legal Framework

Singapore offers strong trade secrets protection through well-developed common law principles and contractual enforcement mechanisms, enhanced by comprehensive cybersecurity legislation. Nonetheless, litigation costs can be significant hindrance in enforcing company's rights.

Computer Misuse Act: Comprehensive Unauthorized Access Protection

Singapore's Computer Misuse Act provides strong criminal sanctions for unauthorized computer access that can significantly enhance trade secrets protection strategies.

Strategic Application for Trade Secrets:

The Computer Misuse Act provides particularly effective protection because:

No requirement to prove specific trade secrets theft - unauthorized access alone constitutes an offense

Criminal penalties create strong deterrent effect

Criminal prosecutions can proceed alongside civil trade secrets litigation

Implementation Strategy:

Companies should establish clear IT access policies and robust logging systems to document unauthorized access. Employee agreements should explicitly define authorized access parameters. The Act's coverage means that any employee or third party exceeding authorized access can face criminal prosecution, providing immediate recourse while civil remedies are pursued.

Malaysia

Legal Framework

Similar to Singapore, Malaysia protects trade secrets through common law tort of breach of confidential information and contractual obligations, requiring three elements: information of confidential nature, circumstances imposing confidentiality duty, and unauthorized use causing detriment.

Malaysia Cyber Security Act 2024: Revolutionary Enhancement

Malaysia's Cyber Security Act 2024, in force as of August 26, 2024, provides opportunities to enhance trade secrets protection through comprehensive cybersecurity requirements and severe penalties for violations.

Implementation Strategy:

Companies should align their trade secrets protection strategies with Malaysia's new cybersecurity requirements. The Act creates mandatory cybersecurity standards that, when properly implemented, provide robust technical safeguards for confidential information.

Conclusion

Trade secrets protection across Southeast Asia requires a nuanced understanding of diverse legal frameworks and strategic implementation of multi-layered protection measures. While each jurisdiction presents unique challenges and opportunities, success depends on:

Tailored Legal Strategies: Adapting protection measures to local legal requirements and enforcement capabilities Technology Integration: Leveraging cybersecurity and unauthorized-access laws to supplement traditional trade secrets protection Comprehensive Implementation: Combining legal, technical, and administrative safeguards Regional Coordination: Harmonizing protection strategies across multiple jurisdictions

In order to leverage on the unauthorized access laws in these South East Asian jurisdictions, HR practices should include:

Comprehensive Onboarding : Clear confidentiality obligations from day one

: Clear confidentiality obligations from day one Ongoing Training : Regular awareness and compliance updates

: Regular awareness and compliance updates Exit Procedures : Secure handling of confidential information upon departure

: Secure handling of confidential information upon departure Restricted Access: Limited system access during notice periods

The integration of traditional confidentiality agreements with modern cybersecurity frameworks represents the future of effective trade secrets protection in the region.

Organizations operating across these markets should regularly review and update their protection strategies, ensuring alignment with local legal developments while maintaining consistency in their approach to confidential information management.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.