Standard Essential Patents And Claim Mapping In India: Judicial Principals And Emerging Trends

Would you stake decades of resources and your company's reputation on an assumption about technology buried deep within your value chain?

Introduction

Would you stake decades of resources and your company's reputation on an assumption about technology buried deep within your value chain? A legal battle spanning two decades recently concluded, centring on the complex question of whether the mere replication of a disc constitutes the use of a patented "system." The suit was initiated in 2004 by Koninklijke Philips N.V., which asserted that its 1990 patent for a "Digital Transmission System" was fundamental to the audio compression used in Video Compact Discs (VCDs).

The action was brought against M. Bathla & Anr., an Indian enterprise whose business was described as the replication of VCDs, not the original creation of their content. This distinction became the core of the dispute during an era when VCDs were a dominant format. The case, which concluded in 2025, provides a detailed examination of patent law and raises critical questions about evidentiary burdens, international standards, and what is required to prove infringement of a system patent in the digital age.

So, here's the question every technology leader should ask:

When does using a standard technology make you an infringer - and when are you merely a participant in innovation's ecosystem? As formats evolve and standards reshape commerce, this judgment asks the boardroom and the C-suite: When was the last time you scrutinised your IP strategy as rigorously as you scrutinise your next quarterly results? Are your operational processes and compliance narratives robust enough for the new evidentiary era of patent law?

The Heart of the Dispute: The Patent That Outlived Its Own Format

The case began in 2004 when Koninklijke Philips N.V. (“Philips”) sued M. Bathla and his enterprise, BCI Optical Disc Ltd. (“Defendants”). The suit centred on Philips' 1990 patent No. 175971 for a "Digital Transmission System," which Philips asserted was fundamental to the MPEG audio compression standards that were vital to Video Compact Discs (“VCDs”). This two-decade legal battle raised complex questions of patent law regarding digital technologies and international standards. Although the patent expired in 2010, Philips continued the suit seeking damages for alleged infringement during its valid term.

After licensing discussions from 2001 to 2004 failed, Philips built its infringement case by having an expert, Professor K.R. Ramakrishnan, technically analyse VCDs produced by the defendants. The expert's report concluded that the audio data structure on the discs (e.g., frame lengths and 'padding bits') matched the technical descriptions in Philips' patent claims. Philips argued this proved infringement. It further contended that the defendants' use of specialised Singulus replication machinery was, in itself, an act of infringement, reasoning that replicating the discs inevitably reproduced the patented invention embodied in the VCDs.

The defendants' primary defence was that their business was replication, not the creation of original content or audio compression. They argued their Singulus machinery merely copied data wholesale from Master Discs and did not involve the specific "Digital Transmission System" (with its defined transmitters and receivers) described in Philips' patent. They stressed their machines performed no audio compression; they just made copies.

The defendants argued Philips' technical evidence was flawed because it only analysed the finished VCDs. To prove infringement of a system patent, they asserted, Philips needed to examine their actual replication process and machinery, not just the end product. The defendants also argued the pre-litigation letters were inadmissible 'without prejudice' settlement negotiations and vigorously contested Philips' claim that the patent was a Standard Essential Patent (SEP), stating Philips failed to provide adequate proof of essentiality.

The Core Questions Before the Court: Untangling the Patent Puzzle

The following were the main issues that the court had to decide upon:

Does Philips actually own the Indian Patent No. 175971, and was it legally valid during the time the alleged infringement took place? Does the specific process or system used by the defendants to make VCDs infringe upon the rights granted by Philips' patent? Were there other available technologies for digital transmission that made Philips' patent irrelevant? Were the defendants using their own distinct technology?

Philip's Strategic Positioning: Betting on Essentiality and Compliance

Philips anchored its case on two strategic pillars: validity and inevitability. First, it emphasised that its Patent No. 175971 was valid throughout the relevant timeframe leading up to its expiry in 2010. They pointed out that the defendants had never initiated any formal legal proceedings to challenge the patent's validity, suggesting its legal standing was not genuinely in dispute. Secondly, Philip's contended that the defendants' VCD production directly infringed the patent. They asserted that their patented 'Digital Transmission System' technology was fundamentally embedded within the audio compression methods mandated by the MPEG-1 standard. Since VCDs had to comply with this standard to be playable, Philips argued that any standard VCD necessarily used their patented technology. Their expert's technical analysis, which identified specific data structures (frame lengths, padding bits) on the defendants' VCDs that matched the patent's descriptions, was presented as direct proof of this use. Philips argued that the act of manufacturing and selling these VCDs, even though replication fell under the exclusive rights granted by Section 48 of the Patents Act (the rights to make, use, sell, etc.), was not a patentable invention because the VCDs embodied the patented invention.

Thereafter, Philips opined that its patent was a Standard Essential Patent (SEP). They argued it was technically impossible to create a VCD compliant with the mandatory ISO/IEC 11172-3 audio standard without using the technology covered by their patent. To support this, they provided a chart comparing elements of their patent claims with sections of the standard specification. The defendants intended to prove that by producing standard VCDs, they were inevitably infringing this essential patent. Philips then sought to use the history of pre-litigation communication to its advantage. They argued that the defendants' engagement in licensing discussions, including talks about royalty payments, demonstrated that the defendants recognised the validity of Philips' patent rights and their need for a license. Philips specifically highlighted a communication in which the defendants mentioned Philips' "essential patents," which it interpreted as an admission.

Defendants' Counterplay: Turning Process into Protection

The defendants challenged Philips' claims on several grounds. Firstly, their primary argument centred on the nature of their business: replication, not original content creation involving audio compression. They emphasised that they used specialised Singulus machinery to make physical copies of Master Discs they received from content owners. They argued that this mechanical duplication process did not involve implementing or using the specific 'Digital Transmission System' with its defined transmitter and receiver components, which was protected by Philips' system patent. Since they weren't performing the patented signal processing or compression, they argued they couldn't be infringing. They targeted the technical evidence Philips presented. They contended that Professor Ramakrishnan's analysis of the data on the finished VCDs was irrelevant to prove infringement of a system patent. They insisted that Philips needed to show that their machinery or process directly mapped onto the elements described in the patent claims, which Philips had failed to do. Inferring the use of a specific system solely from its output characteristics was, in their view, a flawed approach.

The defendants explicitly pointed out Philips' failure to provide a clear Claim vs. Product mapping. They argued that for Philips to succeed, it needed to demonstrate precisely how each element of its patent claims was present and functioning within the defendants' replication setup. According to them, Philips has missed on this fundamental requirement. Regarding the pre-litigation correspondence, the defendants argued it should be disregarded entirely. They characterised the discussions as 'without prejudice' settlement negotiations, protected from being used as admissions under Section 23 of the Indian Evidence Act. They claimed they engaged in these talks only under pressure from Philips and to potentially "buy peace," and that the discussions were often about a vague "pool" of patents, not specifically the one in suit. Their mention of "essential patents" was framed as merely reflecting Philips' own assertions during these confidential talks, not an independent admission.

The defendants also strongly disputed the SEP claim. They argued Philips had offered no credible evidence proving the patent was truly essential to the VCD standard. They pointed to the lack of mapping to genuinely mandatory parts of the standard, the absence of any formal declaration by Philips to a standards body, and Philips' failure to produce actual license agreements with others that might demonstrate industry acceptance of the patent's essentiality. Finally, they raised procedural objections, arguing that the suit should fail for non-joinder of necessary parties, such as the film producers (who actually created the content and presumably applied the compression) and Singulus (whose machinery was central to the process). They also hinted that the patent might be obsolete, implying that even if relevant, modern VCD production might use different, superior technologies.

Judgement Analysis

The verdict underscored a fundamental truth in patent litigation: without airtight evidence and precise claim mapping, even the strongest IP portfolio can collapse, leading to the conclusion that Philips had not met its legal burden to prove infringement.

a) Claim Construction: Setting the Rules of Engagement:

The court began by analysing Patent No. 175971 in the claim construction. It determined that the patent protected a specific physical apparatus, i.e. a 'Digital Transmission System' defined by its structural components, including a transmitter with particular circuits, and a receiver with its own converter circuit. This interpretation established the patent as a system or product patent, rather than a method or process patent. This finding was crucial because it set the standard for what Philips needed to prove that the defendants used a system embodying these specific claimed components. The court drew upon established Indian legal precedents like Roche vs Cipla1 regarding the methodology for claim interpretation.

b) The Fatal Gap: No Direct Mapping

The central pillar of the court's reasoning was Philips' failure to prove direct infringement through adequate Claim vs. Product mapping. The court found that Philips never presented evidence showing that the defendants' replication process, or the Singulus machines they employed, actually contained or utilised the specific transmitter-receiver architecture and associated components described in the patent claims. Philips' reliance on its experts' analysis of the data format on the finished VCDs was deemed insufficient. The court reasoned that demonstrating the output matches specific characteristics described in the patent does not automatically prove the claimed system was used to generate that output. As stated in precedents like Cipla Ltd. vs F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. & Anr.2 and Mold Tek Packaging v. Proton Plast Pack3, the required comparison is between the accused product or process and the patent claims themselves. The fact that Philips' own expert admitted to never examining the defendants' actual equipment severely undermined this aspect of their case.

The patent was determined to be a system/product patent; the court held that Section 104A of the Patents Act, which governs the burden of proof in process patent infringement cases, was inapplicable. Therefore, the legal burden remained entirely on Philips to affirmatively prove infringement, which the court found it had failed to do. The court also found merit in the defendants' distinction between replication and original creation. It acknowledged the defendants' role as replicators copying from Master Discs provided by others. Given this, and Philips' partial concession that replication itself might not involve compression, the court reasoned that Philips needed to show that the source material, i.e. the Master Discs, were themselves created using the patented system. Philips presented no evidence regarding the creation of the Master Discs used by the defendants.

c) SEP Argument: Assertion Without Evidence

Philips' claim of Standard Essential Patent (SEP) status lacked the rigor courts demand.The claim mapping chart failed to convincingly link the specific system elements of the patent to genuinely mandatory requirements of the ISO/IEC 11172-3 standard. The court noted the absence of supporting evidence like independent essentiality reports, FRAND declarations, or a portfolio of licenses demonstrating industry acceptance. Citing the framework established in Intex v Ericsson and supported by international cases such as Fujitsu v Netgear, the court concluded that, without establishing essentiality, Philips could not rely on the indirect method of proving infringement (where standard compliance implies infringement). This left only the direct method, which had already been found insufficient.

d) No Shortcuts Through Pre-Litigation Correspondence

The court ruled against Philips on the admissibility of the pre-litigation correspondence. Applying Section 23 of the Evidence Act and the 'without prejudice' principle, supported by case law such as Sonia Magu and Peacock Plywood, the court determined that these communications were part of settlement negotiations and could not be treated as admissions of liability or patent essentiality, particularly given the vagueness regarding the specific patents under discussion. Lastly, the court held that even if the end result was similar, Philips had not shown it was achieved in substantially the same way that is, using a system equivalent to the one claimed in the patent. In summary, the court found a fundamental gap in Philips' evidence and a failure to connect the specifics of its patented system to the actual activities and equipment of the defendants.

The Court concluded that Philips failed to discharge its burden of proving that the defendants infringed Indian Patent No. 175971 during its valid term, the High Court of Delhi ruled that Philips was not entitled to the damages claimed or any other injunctive relief. Consequently, Justice Mini Pushkarna dismissed the lawsuit in its entirety, finding it to be without merit.

Similar Judgements of Other High Courts

In Bajaj Auto Ltd. v. TVS Motor Company Ltd4The Madras High Court Division Bench analysed an appeal in which Bajaj alleged that its twin-spark plug (DTS-i) patent was infringed by TVS's "Flame" motorcycle. The Court focused on two central issues: the patent's validity, specifically, its novelty and inventive step and the question of infringement. The bench ruled decisively against Bajaj, finding the patent invalid for failing the requisite legal tests.

Furthermore, the Court held that even if the patent were valid, TVS's product did not infringe the claims. Significantly, the Court refused to apply the doctrine of equivalents or "pith and marrow" in a way that would improperly enlarge the patent's scope beyond its explicit language. The injunction was therefore denied. The ruling signified that the burden of proof lies squarely with the plaintiff (Bajaj) to establish both validity and infringement. This decision affirms that Indian courts demand concrete claim-to-product mapping and will not allow patentees to expand their claims through mere argumentation during litigation.

In CTP Environment S.A.S. v. Santro Technologies Ltd. & Ors5., the Bombay High Court addressed an infringement claim concerning a process patent. The plaintiff held a patent for an "online" furnace-cleaning method that didn't require a shutdown and alleged that the defendant's competing service used a nearly identical process. On an ex parte application, the Court examined the plaintiff's evidence. It found that the defendant's own promotional materials, supported by expert opinion, created a high probability that the defendant's method mirrored the patented one.

Finding a strong prima facie case, the Court granted an ad interim injunction restraining the defendant from using the process. The ratio emphasised that at the interlocutory stage, a plaintiff must demonstrate credible claim-to-process mapping. This decision confirms that Indian courts will enforce process patents and grant interim relief based on strong prima facie evidence of infringement, without needing a final determination of the patent's validity at that early stage.

Strategic Implications for Business Leaders

a) Data-Driven Litigation: The Future of IP Strategy: The Philips case proves that assumptions don't win lawsuits. Courts demand element-by-element claim mapping to the accused system—not just analysis of the end product. For CXOs, this means investing in technical forensics and litigation readiness audits before initiating any IP action.

b) Turning SEP Claims into Credible Compliance: Claiming a patent as “Standard Essential” without FRAND declarations, essentiality reports, and licensing portfolios is a strategic misstep. Business leaders should ensure their IP teams maintain robust documentation and industry compliance records to defend SEP claims globally.

c) Operational Clarity is a Legal Shield: The distinction between replication and creation emerged as a critical factor in the case. For manufacturers and service providers, clearly defining their role in the value chain and maintaining process documentation can help reduce exposure to infringement claims. Boards should consider embedding this clarity into broader IP risk governance frameworks.

d) Negotiation Safety Net: The court reaffirmed that ‘without prejudice' settlement talks remain protected. This gives companies confidence to negotiate licensing or settlements without fear of those discussions being weaponised later. Business leaders should encourage structured negotiation protocols to safeguard confidentiality.

Closing Thoughts

The final judgment in Philips v. Bathla confirms a foundational rule of patent law: infringement is not proven by a product's output, but by a direct, element-by-element mapping of the patent's claims onto the accused device itself. The court dismissed Philips' entire suit because it found a "fundamental gap in Philips' evidence": it could not establish that its patented system was present in the actual machinery the defendants were using.

For corporations, this case is a vital lesson in litigation preparedness. For patentees, the message is clear that before suing over a system patent, you must secure direct technical evidence of the accused system. Relying on reverse-engineering the final product or on unproven claims of essentiality is a high-risk gamble that, here, resulted in a total loss after two decades. For defendants, this case provides a strong defensive playbook. Aggressively challenge the plaintiff's evidence, demand strict claim-to-product mapping, and vigorously contest any unproven assertions. This ruling affirms that Indian courts will hold patentees to a high standard, refusing to expand a patent's scope without concrete proof.

Footnotes

1. 2015 SCC ONLINE DEL 13619

2. Ibid.

3. 2025 DHC 5549-DB

4. 2012 SCC OnLine Mad 2374

5. Notice Of Motion (L) No. 2276 Of 2014 In Suit (L) No. 947 Of 2014

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.