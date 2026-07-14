In the spring of 2026, workers engaged by the local organizing committee of the FIFA World Cup arrived at a building in downtown Dallas, Texas, armed with industrial paint rollers and a commercial directive: cover the whale. The mural they proceeded to obliterate, a 17,000-square-foot testament to ocean life titled Whaling Wall 82, hand-painted by celebrated marine artist Wyland over two painstaking weeks in 1999, had graced the building for nearly three decades.

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When the Wall Speaks No More Moral Rights, the Whale Mural, and the Amar Nath Sehgal Case

The Dallas Incident, A Mural Erased Overnight

In the spring of 2026, workers engaged by the local organizing committee of the FIFA World Cup arrived at a building in downtown Dallas, Texas, armed with industrial paint rollers and a commercial directive: cover the whale. The mural they proceeded to obliterate, a 17,000-square-foot testament to ocean life titled Whaling Wall 82, hand-painted by celebrated marine artist Wyland over two painstaking weeks in 1999, had graced the building for nearly three decades. It was a beloved fixture of Dallas’s cultural fabric. Within days, it was gone, replaced by promotional artwork for the upcoming football tournament.1

(Image Source: The Dallas Morning News2)

What followed was not merely grief. It was litigation. Wyland filed suit in the US District Court in Dallas against FIFA3, the building’s owner Slate Asset Management, and the local World Cup organizing committee. His claim rests on the Visual Artists Rights Act, 1990 (VARA), a federal statute that protects artists from the intentional destruction or mutilation of their publicly displayed works of ‘recognized stature.’ Wayland is seeking USD 25 million in damages.

FIFA has distanced itself, stating it that it has ‘no involvement in this whatsoever.‘ The Slate Asset Management claims it was asked merely to donate the wall space for ‘a new public art installation’ and was receiving no compensation for it. An online petition protesting the mural’s destruction has drawn over 2,600 signatures. The city watches. The courts will decide.4

Moral Rights — The Right That Cannot Be Sold

At the heart of Wyland’s claim lies a concept that Anglo-American copyright law has historically been reluctant to fully embrace i.e. moral rights. Unlike economic rights, the right to reproduce, distribute, or commercially exploit a work, moral rights are personal. They attach not to the object of art, but to the artist as a creator. They protect the creator’s honour and reputation, and they endure even after ownership of the physical work has been transferred.

The doctrine originates in French law, droit moral, and has been incorporated, to varying degrees, into intellectual property frameworks across the world through the Berne Convention for the Protection of Literary and Artistic Works. Article 6bis of the Berne Convention mandates that member states protect, independently of an author’s economic rights, the right of authorship (paternity) and the right to object to any distortion or mutilation of the work that would be prejudicial to the author’s honour or reputation.

In the United States, VARA represents the most prominent, if deliberately narrow, statutory expression of these protections. It applies only to works of visual art and only to those of ‘recognised stature,’ requiring artists to receive notice before their work is disturbed. The destruction of Whaling Wall 82, without Wyland’s knowledge or consent, after 27 years of public display, appears, on its face, to be precisely the violation VARA was designed to prevent.

The Sehgal Ruling — India’s Moral Rights Landmark Case

The most significant judicial articulation of moral rights in India came in Amar Nath Sehgal v. Union of India & Anr.5 (2005), decided by the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi. The Government of India had commissioned celebrated sculptor Amar Nath Sehgal to create a large bronze mural for Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi’s premier government convention centre. The resulting work, Mahayagna of Man, was installed as a permanent public artwork and remained part of the building’s cultural identity for years.

However, during subsequent renovation works, the mural was removed without any notice to the artist, packed into storage, and placed in a government warehouse where it suffered significant damage. No consent was sought from Sehgal at any stage, and at one point the government even contemplated melting the sculpture down.

In response, Sehgal, then in his late eighties, approached the court invoking his moral rights under Section 57 of the Copyright Act, 1957. In a landmark judgment delivered by Hon’ble Justice Pradeep Nandrajog, the Delhi High Court ruled decisively in his favour. The Court held that the moral rights of an author are inalienable and survive both the transfer of ownership of the physical artwork and any assignment of copyright. It directed the Union of India to return the mural to the artist and to identify an appropriate public location for its reinstallation, while also awarding costs.

The significance of the decision lies not merely in its outcome, but in its doctrinal clarity. The Court affirmed that the creative bond between an artist and his work does not dissolve upon transfer of possession or ownership. Even where the State retained property rights over Vigyan Bhavan, it could not lawfully remove, damage, or destroy the artistic expression embedded in it. Justice Nandrajog famously observed that moral rights protect the “soul” of a work, reflecting the principle that art is not merely commerce, and that an artist’s reputation and identity remain intrinsically bound to the works he creates.

This principle is codified in Section 57 of the Copyright Act, 1957, which, modelled on Article 6bis of the Berne Convention, grants authors independent moral rights, including the right of paternity (to be identified as the author) and the right of integrity (to restrain or claim damages against distortion, mutilation, modification, or any prejudicial treatment of the work). Crucially, these rights exist independently of economic copyright and survive the sale or transfer of the physical work itself.

The Sehgal judgment remains the most authoritative Indian statement on moral rights and is widely regarded as one of the strongest judicial affirmations of artistic integrity in Indian intellectual property jurisprudence. In that sense, it provides the clearest doctrinal counterpart to the tensions now emerging in disputes such as the Dallas mural controversy, where questions of ownership, control, and artistic integrity once again collide in the public space.

Comparative Analysis — Wyland V. Fifa6 & Amar Nath Sehgal V. UOI7

The two cases, separated by geography, legal tradition, and two decades, illuminate the universality of the moral rights principle and the very different ways in which legal systems give it effect.

Parameter Wyland v. FIFA (USA, 2026) Amar Nath Sehgal v. UOI (India, 2005) Governing Law Visual Artists Rights Act, 1990 (VARA), 17 U.S.C. § 106A Copyright Act, 1957, Section 57 – Special Rights of Author Right Invoked Right against intentional destruction of work of ‘recognised stature’ Right of integrity – against distortion, mutilation, or modification prejudicial to author’s honour Nature of Work Self-funded public mural (17,000 sq ft) painted on a private commercial building Government-commissioned bronze sculpture (‘Mahayagna of Man’) installed in Vigyan Bhavan Respondent FIFA, building owner (Slate Asset Management), local World Cup organising committee Union of India; sculpture was removed and stored in a government warehouse Act Complained Of Complete destruction of mural without artist’s knowledge or consent, to make way for World Cup branding Removal, storage in improper conditions causing damage, and failure to restore; plan to melt it down Moral Rights Survive Transfer? Yes – VARA rights are personal, inalienable, and survive sale of the physical work Yes – Section 57 rights survive assignment of copyright and ownership of the physical work Outcome / Status Suit filed in US District Court, Dallas; USD 25 million in damages sought; pending Delhi High Court ruled in artist’s favour; work to be returned and a suitable location found; UOI ordered to pay costs International Framework Berne Convention (Art. 6bis) – US implementation is narrower than Berne minimum Berne Convention (Art. 6bis) – India’s Section 57 is a substantially full implementation

The Limits of Property Rights Over Art

The central legal question in both cases is identical: does ownership of a wall , or a building, or a commissioning authority, confer the right to destroy or remove the art upon it? Both the American and Indian legal frameworks answer, emphatically, no. Property rights and moral rights occupy different planes of law. A landlord may own the building; that does not give him ownership over the artist’s honour.

India’s Section 57 is, in several respects, more robustly drafted than VARA. It does not require the work to be of ‘recognized stature’, any authored work is protected. It covers distortion, mutilation, or any modification, not merely outright destruction. And the protection extends to acts done both before and after publication. The Sehgal judgment gave these provisions their fullest possible reading, refusing to countenance the government’s argument that its property rights over Vigyan Bhavan justified its treatment of the mural.

In the Dallas case, Wyland faces the additional challenge of establishing ‘recognized stature’, a judicially constructed standard that has been the subject of litigation in the United States. Whaling Wall 82, which stood for 27 years and attracted widespread public attention, would appear to have a strong claim to that status. But the outcome remains uncertain.

What is not uncertain is the moral dimension of the harm. A work created with artistic conviction, displayed for nearly three decades, and integrated into a city’s cultural identity was erased overnight in the service of a commercial branding exercise. FIFA’s dissociation, ‘no involvement in this whatsoever’, is precisely the kind of institutional indifference to artistic integrity that moral rights law is designed to address.

Key Takeaways — For Artists, Institutions & Commissioning Entities

The Dallas case and the Sehgal precedent together carry practical lessons that go well beyond the courtroom. Whether you are an artist who creates works for public display, an institution that houses them, or a company that commissions the, your rights, your obligations, and your risks are defined by these principles right now.

If You Are an Artist: Your moral rights belong to you, even after the work leaves your hands. Once you have created a work for a public or private space, Section 57 of the Copyright Act, 1957 protects your right to object to its distortion, mutilation, or destruction, regardless of who owns the wall or the building it stands on. These rights survive the sale of the artwork and the transfer of copyright. Practically speaking: document every commissioned work thoroughly with photographs, video, and written records. Before you begin any commission, insist on a clause that requires the commissioning party to notify you before the work is relocated, altered, or removed. Do not sign away your moral rights in blanket terms, the law treats such waivers with scepticism, and your reputation and creative identity are not bargaining chips. If You Are an Institution(museum, government body, venue, or property owner): Owning the space does not mean you own the right to erase what is on it. If an artist’s work, a mural, a sculpture, an installation, has been created in or on your premises, whether commissioned by you or not, you have a legal obligation to treat that work with care. Before any renovation, redevelopment, or rebranding exercise, identify every work of art that may be affected and ensure the artist is informed. The Union of India’s experience in the Sehgal case, ordered by the Delhi High Court to return a sculpture and find a suitable public location for it, is a cautionary tale for every institution that houses public art. The cost of consultation is infinitely smaller than the cost of litigation, reputational damage, and court-ordered restoration. If You Are a Company or Entity Commissioning Art:The commission agreement is everything, and silence in it is a liability. When your company commissions a mural for your headquarters, a sculpture for your lobby, or an artwork for a public-facing campaign, you are entering into a relationship that goes beyond a simple purchase order. The artist retains moral rights. What this means practically: your agreement must clearly set out the permitted uses of the work, the process for any future alteration or removal, and the artist’s right to be credited. If you intend to use the work in advertising, digitally, or as part of a brand campaign, those uses must be expressly agreed upon. And critically, if your business or premises change and you need to move or modify the work, build that process into the agreement from the start. Companies that paint over an artist’s work for commercial convenience, as FIFA’s organisers did in Dallas, face not just lawsuits but lasting reputational harm.

Conclusion — The Wall Endures in Law

The whale mural in Dallas no longer exists. The monumental bronze Mahayagna of Man was, for years, packed in boxes in a government warehouse. In both cases, institutional convenience trumped artistic integrity, until the law intervened, or was invoked to do so.

Moral rights are older than VARA, older than Section 57 of the Indian Copyright Act, older than the Berne Convention. They express a truth about creative authorship that every legal system, eventually, has had to accommodate: that an artist’s identity does not leave with the work when it is sold or commissioned. It remains, embedded in the art, binding on everyone who holds it.

The Sehgal case gave India its clearest judicial voice on this principle. The Dallas case is testing VARA’s boundaries in real time. Together, they remind us, artists, institutions, and patrons of public art alike, that the right to create carries with it a right to be respected. And that right, once established, is not easily painted over.

Footnotes

1 https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/02/us/dallas-whale-mural-wyland-lawsuit-fifa-world-cup-texas.html

2 https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment/visual-arts/article/whale-mural-dallas-kacey-musgraves-reacts-22266591.php

3 Wyland v. Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), U.S. ​District Court for the Northern District of Texas, No. 3:26-cv-01794.

4 https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/6/3/us-artist-sues-fifa-over-destruction-of-dallas-whale-mural-for-world-cup

5 Amar Nath Sehgal v. Union of India & Anr.. 2005 (30) PTC 253 Del

6 Wyland v. Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, No. 3:26-cv-01794.

7 Amar Nath Sehgal v. Union of India & Anr. 2005 (30) PTC 253 Del

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