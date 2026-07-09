Delhi High Court Declares GSK’s ‘CALPOL’ A Well-Known Trademark

In a decision reinforcing the importance of brand reputation and trademark protection in India, the Delhi High Court has declared GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited’s (“GSK”) trademark “CALPOL” as a “Well-Known Trademark” under Section 2(1)(zg) of the Trade Marks Act, 1999. The ruling came in the backdrop of a trademark dispute involving the marks “CALPOL” and “WALPOL”, wherein the Court recognized the extensive goodwill, reputation, and long-standing commercial presence associated with the CALPOL brand in India.

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Introduction

In a decision reinforcing the importance of brand reputation and trademark protection in India, the Delhi High Court has declared GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited’s (“GSK”) trademark “CALPOL” as a “Well-Known Trademark” under Section 2(1)(zg) of the Trade Marks Act, 1999. The ruling came in the backdrop of a trademark dispute involving the marks “CALPOL” and “WALPOL”, wherein the Court recognized the extensive goodwill, reputation, and long-standing commercial presence associated with the CALPOL brand in India.1

The judgment is significant not only for the pharmaceutical industry but also for trademark jurisprudence in India, as it reiterates the legal standards governing recognition of well-known trademarks and highlights the enhanced protection available to reputed brands.

Background and Factual Matrix

The Plaintiff, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, is a globally renowned healthcare company headquartered in the United Kingdom with operations spanning more than 150 countries. GSK traces its origins to 1715 and has maintained a longstanding presence in India since 1919, commencing direct trade operations in 1924.

The trademark “CALPOL” was adopted in India in 1991 in relation to medicinal and pharmaceutical preparations, including tablets, syrups, and oral drops containing Paracetamol in combination with other active ingredients.

The dispute arose when the defendants commenced manufacturing and marketing pharmaceutical products under the mark “WALPOL” through the websites www.walterhealthcare.in and www.walterhealthcare.co.in. The defendants had also filed a trademark application seeking registration of the impugned mark.

Subsequently, during the pendency of the suit, the parties amicably resolved the dispute. The defendants agreed to:

Withdraw the trademark application for WALPOL;

Discontinue use of the impugned mark; and

Pay damages to the Plaintiff.

Although the infringement dispute stood resolved, the Delhi High Court proceeded to examine whether the trademark “CALPOL” satisfied the statutory requirements for recognition as a well-known trademark under the Trade Marks Act, 1999.

Legal Framework Governing Well-Known Trademarks

A “well-known trademark” has been defined under Section 2(1)(zg) of the Trade Marks Act, 1999 as a mark which has become so well recognized by a substantial segment of the public that use of such mark in relation to other goods or services would likely indicate a connection with the proprietor of the mark.

Further, Section 11(6) of the Act lays down the factors that the Registrar or the Court must consider while determining whether a trademark qualifies as a well-known mark. These include:

The knowledge or recognition of the trademark among the relevant public;

The duration, extent, and geographical area of use of the mark;

The duration and extent of promotion and advertising;

The record of successful enforcement of rights in the trademark; and

The status of trademark registrations.

Additionally, Section 11(7) identifies the relevant section of the public by considering:

Actual or potential consumers of the goods or services; Persons involved in the channels of distribution; and

Business circles dealing with such goods or services.

Court’s Analysis Under Section 11

Public Recognition and Market Reputation

The Plaintiff successfully demonstrated continuous and uninterrupted use of the trademark “CALPOL” since 1991 through extensive documentary evidence, including sales invoices spanning from 1991 to 2024.The Court took note of: Extensive promotional and advertising campaigns across India;

Widespread media recognition in journals and publications;

Annual sales figures exceeding INR 300 crores in 2024.

These factors established that CALPOL enjoys substantial recognition among consumers and stakeholders in the pharmaceutical sector.

Duration, Extent, and Geographical Reach of Use

The Plaintiff produced evidence showing that CALPOL products are distributed and sold throughout India through an extensive network of distributors, stockists, and online pharmacies.The Court observed that the mark has maintained a significant pan-India commercial presence for over three decades. Promotion and Advertising of the Mark

The Plaintiff also submitted materials demonstrating extensive promotion of the CALPOL brand, including: Marketing and advertising campaigns;

Media coverage highlighting the popularity of the brand; and

Online search engine results predominantly associated with the Plaintiff’s products.

The Court considered these factors as evidence of the mark’s strong public association with GSK.

Trademark Registrations and Longevity

The Plaintiff established that it owns valid and subsisting registrations for the CALPOL trademark in Class 5, with the earliest registration dating back to July 13, 1965, valid until July 13, 2027.The long-standing statutory protection further strengthened the Plaintiff’s claim for recognition as a well-known trademark. Successful Enforcement of Trademark Rights

The Plaintiff also relied upon several previous legal proceedings wherein courts had granted injunctions and protection against infringement in favour of CALPOL.The Court noted that consistent judicial recognition and enforcement of trademark rights are important indicators of a mark’s reputation and distinctiveness.

Delhi High Court’s Ruling

Upon examining the material on record, the Delhi High Court held that the trademark “CALPOL” had acquired extensive goodwill and reputation in the Indian pharmaceutical market.

The Court observed that the mark has enjoyed:

Continuous use for more than 35 years;

Significant sales and promotional activities;

Widespread recognition among consumers and trade circles; and

Strong association with the Plaintiff’s pharmaceutical products.

Accordingly, the Court declared that:

“The trademark CALPOL satisfies the criteria and parameters set out in Sections 11(6) and 11(7) of the Trade Marks Act, 1999 for declaration as a well-known trademark in respect of medicinal and pharmaceutical products.”

Conclusion

The Delhi High Court’s decision in favour of GSK marks another important development in India’s evolving trademark jurisprudence. The ruling underscores the importance of sustained commercial use, consumer recognition, and consistent enforcement in securing the status of a well-known trademark.

For brand owners, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector, the judgment serves as a reminder of the immense value attached to trademark reputation and the robust protection available under Indian trademark law for marks that have acquired significant public recognition.

Footnote

1 GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited v. Walter Healthcare Private Limited and Anr., CS(COMM) 403/2025

Avni Shrivastava, intern at S.S Rana & Co. has assisted in the research of this article.

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