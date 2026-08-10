Fortifying The Unboxing Experience: Dual IP Protection, Trade Dress Overlap, And Evidentiary Proof In Luxury Packaging Disputes

Discover how luxury brands safeguard their packaging architecture, custom inserts and multi-sensory unboxing sequence via design registrations and trade dress. Become familiar with legal rules and case law precedents, evidenced based standards, brand documentation practices under IP regimes in the USA, UK and EU.

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Design Protection for Luxury Packaging and Unboxing Experience

Introduction

Today, product packaging has become an integral part of brand equity in the modern haute couture, fine jewelry and high - end consumer electronics market. The contemporary luxury customer not only buys an object, but a tactile ritual. Sensory customer journey, also known as the "Starbucks Experience," is a term that has been popularized worldwide. It's meticulously designed to create the 'unboxing experience'. Luxury packaging architecture is art and commercial strategy all rolled into one, from the weighted magnetic tactile click of a rigid, hinged box to the orchestrated resistance of a sliding velvet tray, or even the custom-contoured internal inserts that gradually reveal the essence of the product. Digital platforms and social commerce have amplified this reality: unboxing videos accumulate billions of views globally, turning structural packaging into a brand’s primary visual ambassador.1

But with this commercial trend come complex intellectual property thefts for luxury houses. Contestants and illegal counterfeiters often copy the exact spatial form, material details, ribbon movements, revealing motions, and structural insets of iconic luxury boxes. As a response, brand protection counsel should transcend registration of the trademark and seek to address the complex issues that arise in an increasingly global brand world. Protecting the unboxing ecosystem requires an integrated, multi-disciplinary approach to Intellectual Property, which must be able to smoothly merge design registrations (design patents in the United States) with rights in the area of “unfair competition.”

This article is designed to explain how to obtain the broadest possible IP protection in relation to luxury packaging architecture, custom internal inserts and “choreography” like unboxing sequences. It examines the statutory relationships between the key jurisdictions, including the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, and considers the key nexus between aesthetic design and functional utility that is not registrable. In addition, it explains the importance of empirical evidence in infringement action and offers to the practitioner concrete protocols for brand documentation and IP portfolio stewardship.

Main Legal Provisions and Issues

Two main statutory pillars need to be traversed to safeguard packaging architecture and unboxing sequences, namely registered design protection (design patents) and unregistered trade dress (trade mark law and passing off). The legal framework for each is different, as are the statutory threshold frameworks and scope of protection.

How Design Information is Disclosed and Recorded in the Design Register

Design patents in the United States are governed by 35 U.S.C. § 171, which provides protection for any "new, original and ornamental design for an article of manufacture,"2 and are subject only to the requirements of novelty and unobviousness over the prior art.

The European Union and the United Kingdom have different regimes for design protection, with the former being provided through Council Regulation (EC) No 6/2002 on Community Designs (CDR)3 and the latter through the Registered Designs Act 1949 (RDA)4. Article 3(a) of the CDR defines a design broadly as the appearance of the whole or a part of a product, as seen from a specific viewpoint, created by means of lines, contours, colors, shape, texture or materials. In order to be protected, a design must meet two substantive requirements:

Novelty: There is no identical design made available to the public before the reference filing date (CDR, Art 4; RDA, s 1B (2)).

There is no identical design made available to the public before the reference filing date (CDR, Art 4; RDA, s 1B (2)). Individual character: The overall impression of the design given to the "informed user" should not be substantially similar to the overall impression of the design which has already been made available to the public (CDR, Art 6; RDA, s 1B (3)).

Damages for Infringement of Trade Dress and Unfair Competition

Parallel to design registration lies the doctrine of trade dress. Under Section 43(a) of the US Lanham Act (15 U.S.C. § 1125(a)), trade dress encompasses the overall image, packaging, configuration, and commercial presentation of a product that indicates its source to consumers.5 Trade dress is a companion to design registration. Trade dress, unlike registered design rights (which may last for a maximum of 15 years in the US for design patents, and 25 years in the EU/UK for registered designs), is not subject to any term of protection, but lasts as long as the design remains distinguishable and continues to serve as a source identifier.

The common law action of passing off, which governs unboxing of trade dress in common law countries like the UK, as established in Reckitt & Colman Products Ltd v Borden Inc (the Jif Lemon case)6 requires proof of three elements: (1) goodwill or reputation attached to the package dress, (2) misrepresentation on defendant's part (such as-expressing the belief that the defendant is offering the claimant's goods) that leads or is likely to lead to a belief in the public that the specific package dress is for claimant's goods, and (3) harm or likelihood of harm to goodwill.

Core Legal Issues

Having legal rights to luxury packaging creates four main legal angles:

The Functionality Doctrine: Statutory provisions explicitly exclude those features which are determined exclusively by technical requirements function (35 U.S.C. § 171; CDR, Art 8(1); Lanham Act § 2(e)(5)). Can structural packaging elements, magnetic closure tabs or shock-absorbent custom inserts leave the functionality bar?

Statutory provisions explicitly exclude those features which are determined exclusively by technical requirements function (35 U.S.C. § 171; CDR, Art 8(1); Lanham Act § 2(e)(5)). Can structural packaging elements, magnetic closure tabs or shock-absorbent custom inserts leave the functionality bar? Inherent vs. Acquired Distinctiveness: Packaging trade dress can be inherently distinctive, but, significant and complex structural variations and low-level luxury designs frequently necessitate establishing an "acquired distinctiveness" standard through heavy advertising and marketing (secondary meaning). 7

Packaging trade dress can be inherently distinctive, but, significant and complex structural variations and low-level luxury designs frequently necessitate establishing an "acquired distinctiveness" standard through heavy advertising and marketing (secondary meaning). Protecting Dynamic Sequences: Does IP law allow the monopoly of a sequential temporal? Can IP law be used to achieve monopoly over a sequential temporal? Is it just static physical objects that can be protected or is there a process that can be protected, like a multi-stage unboxing movement?

Does IP law allow the monopoly of a sequential temporal? Can IP law be used to achieve monopoly over a sequential temporal? Is it just static physical objects that can be protected or is there a process that can be protected, like a multi-stage unboxing movement? The Overlap and Dual-Protection Paradox: How do brand owners strategically stack design registrations and trade marks to ensure trade dress protection without compromising or calling into question the other?

Key Arguments/Legal Analysis

Packaging Architecture, Inserts and Spatial Geometry

Luxury packaging architecture is based on exact spatial geometry; rigid cardboard outer walls, bevels, hidden creases, chamfers, drawer slides, telescoping lids and articulated inner cradles. Under modern design law, both the exterior shell and internal structural inserts are considered separate "articles of manufacture" or "products" which can be protected by design.

In the case of the EU Community Design Regulation, the definition of a product under Article 3(b) includes “parts intended to be assembled into a” complex product, packaging, get-up, graphic symbols and typographic type faces. This is a statutory language that makes it clear that custom internal inserts, whether as a thermoformed velvet tray, folded origami card structure, or sculpted foam, can be designed to fit specific applications and registered separately from the outer box (inserts).

To overcome the functional issues associated with packaging structure, brand owners need to prove that the design is appealing to consumers. Contours and spatial arrangements were not determined by engineering requirements but rather had been selected by a visual decision. In US patent law, The Morton-Norwich factors are applied in courts to assess functionality of trade dress and design patents when they are reviewed, and these factors include the following: (1) whether the design is better for its utility, (2) whether other designs are easily available, (3) whether advertising extols the utilitarian advantages, and (4) whether the manufacture is brought about by a simple or inexpensive method.8

With luxury packaging, however, there is an almost unlimited creativity available. For instance, a luxury perfume box can securely close with dozens of different geometric inserts like hexagonal folds, suspended bridges, ribbon cradles or asymmetrical sculpted recesses. There are countless ways to create a technical holding, selecting a particular ornamental/functional aesthetic for an insert structure readily meets the test of non-functionality.

The Unboxing Sequence

The unboxing experience is really dynamic. This plays out throughout time: unfastening a grosgrain ribbon, lifting an outer telescoping cover, unfolding some tissue paper that is held down with an embossed wax seal, sliding in an inner drawer, and finally tilting an outer drawer to reveal the paper inside the reveal platform. One of the main arguments, which arises in the middle of the case, is whether IP law can cover a visual "one after another".

During design registration practice, this problem is solved with the use of multi-view filings and sequential frame disclosures. The USPTO and European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) allow an applicant to show that a design could be embodied in a plurality of figures which show a design in different operating conditions (e.g., closed state, partially opened, open state). Dynamic designs (as defined in USPTO guidelines, MPEP § 1504.04) are claimed by successive operational views if there is a structural relationship between the successive views; for example, expandable containers or articulated boxes may be claimed by successive operational views moving components is clearly shown in solid lines.

Moreover, copyright can be used to complement design protection for complex artistic visual presentations. Visual graphics printed on walls of packaging, custom pattern foil-stamping and three-dimensional art paper structures (i.e. pop-up). Under Section 4 of the UK Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988, (CDPA) and Title 17 of the U.S. Code, these elements are subject to copyright protection as soon as they are created, and do not need to be registered for protection, providing a fast and effective tool to curb verbatim copying.

The overlap between design registration and trade dress.

Once a product starts to go through the normal cycle of designing, producing, and selling, a key strategic issue for brand counsel is how design registration and trade dress will interact with the commercial lifecycle. They are not so much competing rights as a sequence of rights, sometimes referred to as "stacked protection."

"Design registrations provide an immediate, absolute monopoly wall during product launch without requiring proof of consumer recognition. Trade dress acts as the enduring legal legacy, maturing over time as consumer recognition transforms structural aesthetics into an indelible source identifier."

The legal differences between design registration and trade dress are summarized below:

Filing Requirements & Grant Speed: Registered Community Designs (RCDs) are unexamined for novelty prior to registration process and may be registered within days or weeks giving immediate rights of enforcement. US Design Patents are carefully studied and take 12-24 months to be awarded. A trademark is the property that develops over time. Trade dress is the property that grows with the market or through registration with USPTO for secondary meaning.

Registered Community Designs (RCDs) are unexamined for novelty prior to registration process and may be registered within days or weeks giving immediate rights of enforcement. US Design Patents are carefully studied and take 12-24 months to be awarded. A trademark is the property that develops over time. Trade dress is the property that grows with the market or through registration with USPTO for secondary meaning. Standard of Infringement: There is a standard of infringement for design patent cases, which is known as the “Ordinary Observer Test”, set out in Gorham Co. v. White: If an ordinary observer, giving the attention to a design usually given by a purchaser, infringement occurs if the observer finds the products "substantially the same," in the given two designs. 9 In the case of trade dress, according to Lanham Act § 43(a), the test is “Likelihood of Consumer confusion" about origin, affiliation or sponsorship (measured using the Polaroid test in the Second Circuit or Sleekcraft test in Ninth Circuit). 10

There is a standard of infringement for design patent cases, which is known as the “Ordinary Observer Test”, set out in Gorham Co. v. White: If an ordinary observer, giving the attention to a design usually given by a purchaser, infringement occurs if the observer finds the products "substantially the same," in the given two designs. In the case of trade dress, according to Lanham Act § 43(a), the test is “Likelihood of Consumer confusion" about origin, affiliation or sponsorship (measured using the Polaroid test in the Second Circuit or Sleekcraft test in Ninth Circuit). Effect of Design Patent on Secondary Meaning: A prior design patent does not preclude a brand from subsequently obtaining the secondary meaning of the design claiming trade dress rights after the expiration of the design patent in the same shape of the packaging. However, statements made in the context of non-functionality of design patent prosecution, it can be very compelling evidence when claiming trade dress distinctiveness.

Relevant Case Laws and Precedents

A number of landmark cases are cited to show the enforcement of packaging architecture and packaging design protection by the courts across key jurisdictions.

United States.

In Two Pesos, Inc. v. Taco Cabana, Inc. 505 U.S. 763 (1992), The US Supreme Court declared that trade dress is inherently distinctive and is protectable under Section 43(a) of the Lanham Act without showing that it has acquired secondary meaning. This is in general the case for trade dress; however, the Supreme Court more specifically modified this doctrine in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. v. Samara Brothers, Inc. 529 U.S. 205 (2000), ruled that product design (as opposed to product packaging) can never be inherently distinctive, and that there must be a secondary meaning.11 Crucially for brand counsel, the Supreme Court explicitly categorized packaging for a product as a product trade dress with inherently distinctive if the packaging is sufficiently different, unique and arbitrary.

Samsung Electronics Co. v. Apple Inc., 137 S. Ct. 429 (2016), known for its battles over smartphone hardware, this litigation drew significant attention to Apple's underlying design patents for their simple, chic design (such as the case in which Apple claimed a patent for its stylish IPhone design, U.S. Design Patent D618,677 and D593,087). The Federal Circuit agreed that minimalist luxury: sleek lines, sharp edges, internal nesting trays with precision, and smooth friction sleeve opening are hallmarks of architecture and can be a very valuable design asset where it can lead to generating damages under 35 U.S.C. § 289 (“article of manufacture”) for design patent infringement.12

In 1995, in the case of Qualitex Co. v. Jacobson Products Co., Inc., 514 U.S. 159, the Supreme Court again ruled that single colors can be used by integrated elements of packaging or product as protectable trade dress if they acquire secondary meaning and are non-functional.13 This precedent safeguarded the iconic luxury packaging colors like those of Tiffany & Co., “Tiffany Blue" (PMS 1837), and Christian Louboutin's red sole / packaging accents (Christian Louboutin S.A. v. Yves Saint Laurent America Holding, Inc., 696 F.3d 206 (2d Cir. 2012)). 14

European and British law:

The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom (UKSC) in Magmatic Ltd v PMS International Group Plc [2016] UKSC 12, this case is about the scope of protection of Registered community design. A child's ride-on suitcase ("Trunki") has been protected under Community Registered Designs. Lord Neuberger pointed out that registered designs cover the look of a product depicted in the registration line drawings or in CAD renders. If an applicant registers a plain grey CAD model with no surface decoration, the court considers it not claiming the graphic patterns but stark 3D shape/architecture. When it comes to luxury packaging counsel, Magmatic emphasizes the need of filing strategy discipline: brands need to file line drawings to avoid losing purely structural building architecture and colorful and/or gradient images to protect surface get-up.15

L'Oréal SA v Bellure NV, Case C-487/07, [2009] ECR I-5185: The European Court of Justice (CJEU) ruled that the 'test' must be applied strictly in the specific context of the case, that it is unfair to be given the benefit of the knowledge and reputation of a trademark ("free-riding") extends to imitating the luxurious get-up. There are cases where the packaging shapes, even if the consumer is not confused about origin, are so iconic as to be recognised as such, which is to be avoided by slight changes to the name.16 The CJEU confirmed that luxury presentation is an investment into prestige, and there are laws in place that actively protect unfair competition and trademarks.

Practical Implications and Industry Relevance

For luxury brands, creative directors, structural packaging engineers and legal counsel, bringing the legal rules to life requires a proactive brand-documentation lifecycle strategy. Brand teams should invest in creating an unassailable IP portfolio for luxury packaging architecture and unboxing sequences to build. The teams should follow the following procedures:

Perform Pre-Launch Design Audits : Before packaging tooling is frozen, or commercial production ordered, conduct comprehensive IP audits. Recognise the packaging shell and individual packaging parts, opening mechanisms, unique visual combinations and distinct images.

: Before packaging tooling is frozen, or commercial production ordered, conduct comprehensive IP audits. Recognise the packaging shell and individual packaging parts, opening mechanisms, unique visual combinations and distinct images. Apply the 12 Month "Grace Period" Filing Cadence : Modern design laws in US, EU and UK provide a 12-month grace period, the time after the first public disclosure. Brand owners are advised to register the designs before the designs are publicly revealed or disclosed immediately within the 12-month grace period.

: Modern design laws in US, EU and UK provide a 12-month grace period, the time after the first public disclosure. Brand owners are advised to register the designs before the designs are publicly revealed or disclosed immediately within the 12-month grace period. Properly organize Multi-Tiered Design Filings : Tier 1 (Line Drawings): File black and white vector lines of structural architecture of the packaging (boxes, cartons, etc.). No surface logos to claim broad geometric exclusivity, regardless of colour scheme (hinges, inserts etc.). Tier 2 (Color Renders / CADs): Provide full-color photo or CAD that are representative of the actual surface textures. These include metallic foil stamping, ribbon alignments and internal velvet linings. Tier 3 (Sequential Frames): File dynamic multi-view registrations of the unboxing choreography (Closed → Opening→ Tray Slide→ Reveal).

: Archive Unboxing Content and Press Impressions: Keep a systematic corporate archive that tracks all social media content and impressions. The partnership with an influencer, the press coverage and the feedback from consumers praising the product were the metrics that were used specifically to measure media unboxing presentation. This establishes a current database of secondary meaning evidence.

Keep a systematic corporate archive that tracks all social media content and impressions. The partnership with an influencer, the press coverage and the feedback from consumers praising the product were the metrics that were used specifically to measure media unboxing presentation. This establishes a current database of secondary meaning evidence. Include Statutory IP Notice Design : Place discreet and elegant design patent notice on outer secondary packaging or container bases that are lower (such as: "US Design Patent No. DXXXXXX" or "EU Registered Design No. XXXXXX"). Under 35 U.S.C. § 287, statutory marking is a mandatory requirement to receive the full damages without having to show actual written notice.

: Place discreet and elegant design patent notice on outer secondary packaging or container bases that are lower (such as: "US Design Patent No. DXXXXXX" or "EU Registered Design No. XXXXXX"). Under 35 U.S.C. § 287, statutory marking is a mandatory requirement to receive the full damages without having to show actual written notice. Draft Strict Supplier Non-Disclosure & Manufacturing Agreements: Luxury packaging is commonly produced by Paperboard and packaging third party fabricators specializing in different processes. NDAs and supply contracts should explicitly require that the brand house holds the IP rights for all of its CAD files, structural tooling dies, mold rights and packaging architecture IP.

Conclusion

Packaging isn't just a disposable wrap in the luxury enterprise, its physical branding, consumer interaction and an enduring symbol of craftsmanship. Video is becoming more of a factor in the unboxing experience, and it is influencing consumer buying decisions and going viral. The discovery and protection of the packaging architecture, custom structural inserts, and visual presentations has become a boardroom priority.

We need a complex dual approach to achieve robust legal defense, namely, taking advantage of the fastest and most absolute protection registered designs and design patents can be used to establish spatial geometry from the outset, and cultivating long-term, perpetual protection.

The rights of trade dress in the sense of the packaging is entering the consumer's consciousness. Strategic Luxury houses can effectively ring-fence the unboxing rituals if they are disciplined about it and if they are proactive with evidence collection guarding their creative craftsmanship to be strictly product-specific in a globally competitive market.

Footnotes

1 See generally European Fashion and Luxury Law Review, 'The Economics of Sensory Branding and Packaging IP in Modern Commerce' (2023) 14 J Intell Prop L & Prac 112, 115.

2 35 U.S.C. § 171 (2018) ('Patents for designs').

3 Council Regulation (EC) No 6/2002 of 12 December 2001 on Community Designs [2002] OJ L3/1 (CDR).

4 Registered Designs Act 1949 (c 88) (as amended) (RDA).

5 Trademark Act of 1946 (Lanham Act) § 43(a), 15 U.S.C. § 1125(a) (2018).

6 Reckitt & Colman Products Ltd v Borden Inc [1990] 1 WLR 491 (HL) ('Jif Lemon case').

7 J Thomas McCarthy, McCarthy on Trademarks and Unfair Competition (5th edn, Thomson Reuters 2023) § 8:1.

8 In re Morton-Norwich Products, Inc., 671 F.2d 1332, 1338–41 (C.C.P.A. 1982).

9 Gorham Co. v. White, 81 U.S. (14 Wall.) 511, 528 (1871).

10 Polaroid Corp. v. Polarad Elecs. Corp., 287 F.2d 492, 495 (2d Cir. 1961); AMF Inc. v. Sleekcraft Boats, 599 F.2d 341, 348–49 (9th Cir. 1979).

11 Two Pesos, Inc. v. Taco Cabana, Inc., 505 U.S. 763 (1992); Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. v. Samara Brothers, Inc., 529 U.S. 205, 212–15 (2000).

12 Samsung Electronics Co. v. Apple Inc., 137 S. Ct. 429, 434–36 (2016).

13 Qualitex Co. v. Jacobson Products Co., Inc., 514 U.S. 159, 162–65 (1995).

14 Christian Louboutin S.A. v. Yves Saint Laurent America Holding, Inc., 696 F.3d 206, 216–28 (2d Cir. 2012).

15 Magmatic Ltd v PMS International Group Plc [2016] UKSC 12, [2016] RPC

16 L'Oréal SA v Bellure NV (Case C-487/07) [2009] ECR I-5185, [2010] RPC 1.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.