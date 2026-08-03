The Hidden Cost Of Choosing The Wrong Trademark Class: Lessons From Modern Businesses

Trademark classification looks, on paper, like some administrative formality, like a checkbox thing tucked somewhere in between the process of filing a trademark application. But in real life, it can be one of the most consequential choices a business makes when it is building its brand. Things can show up months or years later, as an opposition, a blocked expansion, or a competitor running a near identical brand in a space the original owner thought was already safely covered.

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Introduction

Trademark classification looks, on paper, like some administrative formality, like a checkbox thing tucked somewhere in between the process of filing a trademark application. But in real life, it can be one of the most consequential choices a business makes when it is building its brand. Things can show up months or years later, as an opposition, a blocked expansion, or a competitor running a near identical brand in a space the original owner thought was already safely covered. And as businesses keep mixing software, services, tangible products and regulated activities into one overall offering, those old trademark class boundaries feel less obvious and also easier to misread.

Before jumping into the practical impact of classification, it helps to remember that the Nice Classification is mainly an administrative structure for organising goods and services. Under Indian trademark law, just because two marks sit in different classes, doesn’t automatically wipe out the chance of conflict. Courts and the Trade Marks Registry still observe facts like how similar the marks are, what the goods or services actually are, the trade channels, the class of consumers, and how likely confusion is in the marketplace.

So yes, picking the right class matters for mapping out the scope of protection, but classification by itself still doesn’t answer whether two marks can peacefully coexist. The Supreme Court has frequently reinforced this view, by saying classification is relevant, but not decisive, when courts evaluate trademark clashes.

Why classification is no longer straightforward

Even though the Nice Classification gets updated now and then to keep up with shifting commercial practices, nowadays business models tend to stretch across several classes, so classification feels more tangled than ever before. A single company today might license software, run a subscription service, produce consulting deliverables, and also sell an actual physical product, all under one brand. Figuring out which class or classes best holds the “core” of that operation is not straightforward anymore, and the price of being wrong keeps stacking up over time.

AI and SaaS Companies: The Class G vs Class 42 Trap

AI and software as a service companies seem to get misclassified a lot, mainly because what they offer sort of sits in the middle of two categories that sound near enough the same, but they guard very different things.

Class 9- covers downloadable software, recorded software, and certain computer hardware or

Class 42- covers software as a service, platform as a service, and technology consulting - essentially, software that is accessed rather than

So, a cloud-based AI analytics platform can end up needing coverage in both Class 9 and Class 42, depending on whether the software is downloadable, cloud-only, or provided in both ways. Yet many startups file only in Class 9, either out of habit or because early-stage counsel defaults to "software" without examining the delivery model.

Result wise, if later a competitor rolls out a similar SaaS product and files it properly in Class 42, that earlier Class 9 registration might not give the full range of protection the owner was counting on. Especially if the competing services don’t match the scope, or if they include commercially distinct offerings.

Automotive Platforms: When Software Meets Hardware

Automotive technology companies tend to run into a layered issue here. A connected car platform could end up involving In-vehicle software plus that telematics hardware (sometimes it maps to Class 9), and then the fleet management or ride hailing side, delivered through an app (you might see Class 39 for the transport side and Class 42 for the software layer). On top of that, if the business also designs and distributes vehicle parts, or accessories, then you’re looking at something like Class 12. But filing only in Class 12 because the company “makes cars” or sells automotive-adjacent product can really miss what’s actually driving the brand’s worth. Because the software and service parts increasingly shape how customers experience the brand. So if automotive businesses keep weaving in more software and connected services, and they do not protect those pieces, they may end up with avoidable holes in their trademark coverage.

Healthcare Technology: Classes G, 10, 42, and 44 Collide

Healthcare technology companies arguably face the most complex classification landscape of any modern sector, because their offerings can simultaneously touch:

Class 9- health-monitoring software or diagnostic applications

Class 10- medical devices and apparatus

Class 42- the SaaS or platform layer hosting patient data or analytics

Class 44- actual medical, telemedicine, or healthcare advisory services

A telehealth company that files only in Class 9 (as "software") without also covering Class 44 (medical services) leaves a significant gap. If a rival telehealth provider files in Class 44 first, it may face greater difficulty relying solely on its Class 9 registration.

Retail Businesses: The Class 35 Misconception

Retailers often just assume that “selling things” automatically counts as Class 35, the one that includes retail and wholesale services, advertising, and business management. The assumption is only half correct.

Class 35 mainly shields the service side, like bringing goods to consumers including operating a shop, curating a catalogue, or running a marketplace. It does not cover the goods themselves. So, if a retail business is selling private-label products, it usually needs a two part approach: class 35 for the shop or retail service, plus the other class or classes that match the specific products which are being sold. Some retailers file only in Class 35, then later discover (too late) that a competitor has already trademarked the same brand name for the underlying product category. After that, the retailer’s own private-label line can get challenged, just because the product category trademark already exists, in practice.

The Professional Services Blind Spot: Classes 42, 44, and 45

Classes 42, 44 and 45 are the ones that get misunderstood the most in the whole Nice Classification, because the boundaries are basically defined by the service nature and by what industry it comes from:

Class 42- scientific, technological, and IT services (software design, RCD, engineering)

Class 44- medical, veterinary, and other services relating to the care of humans or animals, including some wellness and beauty services

Class 45- legal services, security services, and personal or social services rendered to meet individual needs

Business offering hybrid services like a wellness app both software (Class 42) and health coaching (Class 44), or legal tech platform combining software (Class 42) with actual legal advisory functions (Class 45), they routinely file in only one of these classes. The result is a registration that may leave aspects of the business outside the scope of the registration.

How Misclassification Delays or Weakens Brand Protection

The practical consequences of getting classification wrong tend to show up in a few recurring ways:

Doesn't adequately cover the relevant goods or services- if a company’s registration doesn’t really line up with the class where an infringer is operating, then pushing back, or even disputing that infringer, becomes noticeably more difficult, even when the brand names look exactly the Office actions and refusals- Examiners frequently issue clarification requests or partial refusals when a specification doesn't match the class it's filed under, adding months to the registration Vulnerability during expansion- a brand that grows into new service lines (like a SaaS business adding “advisory” services, or a retailer that expands into a marketplace) can later realize that the earlier registration just doesn’t extend to the new kind of Then it may need fresh filings, which might get slowed or blocked by existing third-party rights already sitting there. Loss of priority- Although India recognises the rights of a prior user, delaying filings in relevant classes may allow third parties to obtain registrations that complicate enforcement and expansion. Costly rebranding- In the worst cases, a business discovers the gap only after a dispute arises, by which point rebranding, abandoning marketing spend, domain equity, and customer recognition, becomes the only clean

Getting Classification Right From the Start

The businesses that avoid these pitfalls tend to share a common practice: they treat classification as a strategic exercise tied to the actual commercial substance of the offering, not the industry label attached to it. Practical steps include:

Mapping each distinct revenue stream or customer-facing activity to its correct class, rather than tossing everything under one class that seems “close enough” or

Rechecking the classification whenever the company adds a new product Filing in adjacent, foreseeable classes where the business has a credible expansion roadmap, rather than waiting until the expansion happens, provided there is a bona fide intention to use the mark for those goods or services.

Reviewing existing registrations periodically against how the business actually operates today, not how it operated at the time of the original

Conclusion

Trademark classification is not a formality to be resolved quickly and forgotten. For AI and SaaS companies straddling Classes 9 and 42, automotive platforms bridging hardware and service classes, healthcare technology navigating Classes 9, 10, 42, and 44, retailers conflating Class 35 with product classes, and any hybrid business touching Classes 42, 44, or 45, the classification decision made at filing time quietly shapes how defensible the brand will be for years afterward. The hidden cost of getting it wrong is rarely visible on day one but it surfaces later, at the exact moment the business can least afford it.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.