ZARA v. ZORA: Delhi High Court Holds Prior 'Well-Known' Declaration Not Mandatory To Invoke Section 11(2)

In a significant ruling clarifying the contours of well-known trademark protection, the Delhi High Court has held that a proprietor need not obtain a prior formal declaration of “well-known” status before invoking Section 11(2) of the Trade Marks Act, 1999. Setting aside an order of the Registrar of Trade Marks, the Court cancelled the registration of the mark ZORA in Class 24, holding it deceptively similar to the well-known mark ZARA and detrimental to its distinctive character and repute.

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In a significant ruling clarifying the contours of well-known trademark protection, the Delhi High Court has held that a proprietor need not obtain a prior formal declaration of “well-known” status before invoking Section 11(2) of the Trade Marks Act, 1999. Setting aside an order of the Registrar of Trade Marks, the Court cancelled the registration of the mark ZORA in Class 24, holding it deceptively similar to the well-known mark ZARA and detrimental to its distinctive character and repute.

Background

The appellant, Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A. (Inditex), is the Spanish conglomerate behind ZARA, one of the world’s largest fashion retail brands. ZARA has been registered in India since 1993 (Class 25) and since 2003 (Class 24), and was judicially recognised as a well-known mark by the Delhi High Court in Industria De Diseno Textil S.A. v. Oriental Cuisines Pvt. Ltd., 2015 SCC OnLine Del 9565.

Respondent No. 2, trading as Aggarwal Bag House, obtained registration of ZORA in Class 24 for polyester and allied fabrics, claiming use since 2016. Inditex opposed the application; the Registrar rejected the opposition on 8 February 2024, holding the marks phonetically and visually dissimilar. Inditex appealed under Section 91 of the 1999 Act.

The Registrar’s Reasoning — and Where It Went Wrong

The Registrar had dissected the two marks into “ZA-RA” and “ZO-RA,” compared only the prefixes “ZA” and “ZO,” and concluded they were dissimilar. It further held that the trade channels and consumers were distinct — ZARA sells finished goods through exclusive stores, while ZORA supplies raw lining fabric to bag manufacturers from Sadar Bazar — and dismissed the Section 11(2) argument on the short ground that the marks were not similar.

Key Findings of the Court

A prior formal “well-known” declaration is not required

The Court’s central holding is that Section 11(2) requires only that the earlier mark “is a well-known trade mark in India” — not that it has been declared well-known by a court or entered in the Registrar’s list. Relying on Explanation (b) to Section 11 (which speaks of a mark “entitled to protection” as a well-known mark) and on the ordinary meaning of “entitle,” the Court held that the opponent need only establish, through cogent evidence tested against the factors in Section 11(6) read with Section 2(1)(zg), that the mark has acquired substantial reputation. Reading in a “declaration” requirement would render Explanation (b), Section 11(5) and Rule 43 of the 2017 Rules otiose.

The Court drew support from the Madras High Court’s decision in Lego Juris A/S v. Gurumukh Singh, 2024 SCC OnLine Mad 4858.

The anti-dissection rule — marks must be compared as a whole

Reaffirming the settled law from Corn Products Refining Co. v. Shangrila Food Products Ltd. and South India Beverages v. General Mills, the Court held the Registrar erred by dissecting the marks. Compared as wholes, ZARA and ZORA share the same consonant skeleton Z–R–A, both are four-letter word marks ending in “RA,” and differ only in a single vowel. To an average consumer with imperfect recollection, the overall visual and phonetic impression is deceptively similar. The Court cited a line of “single-vowel” authorities — ESSCO/OSSO, OLAPAT/OLPET, FORTIS/FERTIS, VIAGRA/VIGOURA — confirming that swapping one vowel rarely creates a meaningful distinction.

Well-known mark protection extends to dissimilar goods

Because Section 11(2) protects a well-known mark even against dissimilar goods, the question whether polyester lining and fashion goods are similar became largely irrelevant. The enquiry under Section 11(2) is not consumer confusion (that is the test under Section 11(1)) but dilution — whether the later mark, without due cause, takes unfair advantage of or is detrimental to the distinctive character or repute of the earlier mark. Applying DLF Ltd. v. Sohum Shoppe, Tata Sons v. Manoj Dodia, and Sanjay Chadha v. Union of India, the Court found ZORA would blur and dilute ZARA. It also noted, obiter, that a trade connection did in fact exist, both marks being in Class 24.

Registration cancelled

Finding that ZORA was adopted without honest cause — evidenced by a sharp jump in the respondent’s sales from approx. ₹2.45 crore (2016–17) to approx. ₹31.34 crore (2023) after adoption — the Court quashed the impugned order, cancelled registration No. 4310686, and directed the Registrar to remove the entry within two months.

Key Takeaways for Brand Owners

Evidence over formality: A strong evidentiary record of sales, advertising, market reach and reputation can secure well-known-mark protection under Section 11(2) even without a formal Rule 124 declaration as marks are considered well-known before actually being recorded as such in the list of well known marks.

A strong evidentiary record of sales, advertising, market reach and reputation can secure well-known-mark protection under Section 11(2) even without a formal Rule 124 declaration as marks are considered well-known before actually being recorded as such in the list of well known marks. Compare marks as a whole: Registrars and litigants must resist dissecting marks; the overall visual, phonetic and structural impression governs.

Registrars and litigants must resist dissecting marks; the overall visual, phonetic and structural impression governs. One vowel is rarely enough: For strong, reputed marks, minor spelling variations will often not avoid deception or dilution.

For strong, reputed marks, minor spelling variations will often not avoid deception or dilution. Dilution, not confusion: Under Section 11(2), the enquiry shifts from likelihood of confusion to detriment to distinctiveness and repute — and extends across classes.

Under Section 11(2), the enquiry shifts from likelihood of confusion to detriment to distinctiveness and repute — and extends across classes. Watch and oppose early: Robust trademark watch and timely opposition remain the most effective defence against coat-tailing by deceptively similar marks.

S.S. Rana & Co. IP Practice : Our Intellectual Property team advises brand owners on trademark filing, opposition and rectification, well-known mark recognition, enforcement and anti-dilution strategy across India and internationally. To discuss protecting your brand, write to us at info@ssrana.com.

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