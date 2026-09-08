Damages In Patent Infringement Cases: Why Indian Courts Are Awarding Record Amount

The patent enforcement ecosystem in India has been undergoing a massive paradigm shift. The previous notion of India as a jurisdiction where patent enforcement awards were merely considered as symbolic, Indian courts are now delivering extensive damages which are at par with United States and Europe enforcement standards.

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Introduction

The patent enforcement ecosystem in India has been undergoing a massive paradigm shift. The previous notion of India as a jurisdiction where patent enforcement awards were merely considered as symbolic, Indian courts are now delivering extensive damages which are at par with United States and Europe enforcement standards. This shift puts a positive spotlight on the Indian IP ecosystem for Multinational Corporations with intellectual property rights in India. It highlights that IP rights are treated seriously by the adjudicating bodies.

A few years back, such exorbitant damages were unimaginable. The standard damages awarded ranged between 1-5 lakhs and in very rare cases it might have gone up to 1 crore. However, within these 5 years this standard has been completely changed. In 2024 alone, Indian courts awarded over 460 crores (approximately US$55 million) in just two major patent cases. The highest single award reached 244 crores (approximately US$27 million) in a telecommunications patent dispute, while a second case delivered 217 crores (approximately US$24 million) for antenna technology infringement.

It is imperative to understand that these changes did not stem from a sudden or erratic mood swing of the judicial establishments, rather they are a collective consequence of institutional reforms that created intellectual property courts with modern procedural laws, policy initiative and judicial decision that provided frameworks for damage calculation in cases.

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Evolving Foundation

IP dedicated benches are imperative as IP disputes are quite technical in nature and thereby require more than the general court expertise. In furtherance of this principle the Delhi High Court Intellectual Property Rights Revision Rules 2022(IPD Rules) introduced a damage calculation framework for judges to apply in IP disputes. This calculation provides 6 specific factors to be considered instead of the courts discretion.

In addition to the formula for calculating the damages, the IPD rules have also introduced confidentiality clubs, allowing the confidential exchange of sensitive information required for assessing damages while protecting the business information and competitive secrets. Furthermore, the courts can also appoint technical and economic experts for assistance in complex damage calculations. In addition to the confidentiality clubs, summary adjudication is a significant development as well, the courts can now resolve matters more efficiently. This development has provided a fast-track mechanism which was previously missing from the existing patent litigation eco-system.

These significant developments have created judicial benches particularly specialised in adjudicating IP disputes, with complex economic and technological issues involved in modern patent litigation.

Landmark Judgements

In the matter of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson v Lava International Limited [CS (COMM) 65/2016 (Ericsson v Lava)] the Delhi High Court produced its judgement in favour of Ericsson by awarding damages to the tune of ₹ 244 crores (approximately $ 27 million). This dispute was revolving around necessary 2G and 3G patented technology that manufacturers must use to confirm with the industry standards. In this particular dispute Ericsson had been trying to negotiate licensing terms with LAVA for a long time but LAVA had been avoiding the definitive agreement, the Court held that LAVA had been unwilling to agree on reasonable terms and thereby avoiding the definitive agreement. Although the negotiations began in 2011 and the patent expired in 2020, this judgement determined that the damages were calculated for the entire duration of 9 years and also laid the foundation that the companies cannot escape consequences of ignoring licensing demands.

Furthermore, in the matter of Communication Components Antenna Inc. v Mobi Antenna Technologies (Shenzhen) Co Ltd & Ors [CS (COMM) 977/2016], The Delhi High Court awarded 217 crores. This matter revolved around the cellular antennas specifically designed to increase efficiency of the spectrums, while addressing the matter the court adopted an economic approach. The court factored in the estimated market share that would have been captured by the patent holder in the event of no infringement, the addressable market, and the unit economics of the profit margin and computed these factors for the time period of the infringement. Furthermore, the court continued granting the damages even when the defendant withdrew from the proceedings to evade liability.

Although these cases involved complex technologies and multinational companies, the underlying approach is not limited to such disputes. The Delhi High Court’s October 2023 decision in Strix Ltd. v. Maharaja Appliances Ltd., CS (COMM) 401/2018, illustrates this point. The case concerned a relatively simpler invention involving temperature-control technology used in electric kettles. Despite the limited availability of concrete financial evidence, the Court awarded damages using a reasonable royalty approach. The Court relied on notional damages to ensure that the patent holder received meaningful compensation for the infringement. The decision demonstrates that a lack of complete market or financial data does not necessarily prevent a court from making a substantial damages award where the available evidence provides a reasonable basis for assessment.

These judgments along with several others signify the paradigm shift in the IP enforcement eco-system that has been going on over the course of 5 years and the benefits of such transformation for the bonafide owners of the IP rights in India. The courts have been reinforcing the intent of the legislature, of protecting the IP right holders and providing equitable compensation in the event of infringement.

Conclusion

The wide ranging developments in the patent damage framework has implications for various stakeholders. These developments have converted India into a favourable location for multinational patent holders, as courts have started awarding damages in tune of actual economic value of the involved technology. Companies with valuable patent portfolios therefore have greater scope to seek meaningful remedies, without facing the same level of delay and uncertainty that often characterised patent litigation in India in the past.

These developments provide both opportunities and responsibilities in respect of the India’s growing telecommunications and electronics manufacturing sectors. A clearer and more predictable approach to damages can help create a more competitive market in which businesses compete through genuine innovation rather than attempting to avoid or undermine patent rights. At the same time, stronger enforcement can give companies greater confidence to invest in research, technology and manufacturing in India, knowing that valuable intellectual property is likely to receive meaningful judicial protection. In the longer term, a more reliable patent enforcement system could strengthen incentives for innovation and help attract further investment and advanced manufacturing activity to India.

Furthermore, the unambiguous stance of the Indian courts also acts as a deterrent for the infringing parties, as it has been made clear that the liability for infringing the IP rights cannot be evaded. All these developments are creating a more robust protective system which shall encourage Multinational Corporation to expand their base in India while also acting as a deterrent to the infringers intending to infringe upon the IP of others to gain unjust advantage.

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