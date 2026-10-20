Semiconductor Integrated Circuits Layout-Design Act, 2000: Registration, Protection And IP Strategy In India

India’s semiconductor ecosystem is expanding across chip design, fabrication, packaging, testing and related technology services. As semiconductor companies build increasingly valuable portfolios of chip designs, manufacturing processes and proprietary know-how, semiconductor intellectual property protection in India is becoming an important component of technology and commercial strategy.

King Stubb & Kasiva (KSK) is a full-service law firm with 10 offices nationwide, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, and Mangalore, and a team of 150+ professionals.

Introduction: Why Semiconductor Layout-Design Protection Matters

India’s semiconductor ecosystem is expanding across chip design, fabrication, packaging, testing and related technology services. As semiconductor companies build increasingly valuable portfolios of chip designs, manufacturing processes and proprietary know-how, semiconductor intellectual property protection in India is becoming an important component of technology and commercial strategy.

The Semiconductor Integrated Circuits Layout-Design Act, 2000 (“SICLD Act”) establishes a sui generis intellectual property regime for protecting semiconductor integrated circuit layout-designs. The regime protects a specific category of technological expression: the physical arrangement of transistors and other circuitry elements, including connecting lead wires, as expressed in a semiconductor integrated circuit.

The commercial significance of layout-design protection is often understated because a semiconductor product rarely consists of a single intellectual property right. A semiconductor design house or manufacturing enterprise may simultaneously hold patents covering qualifying inventions, registered layout-design rights covering chip topography, copyright or contractual rights in relevant software and documentation, and confidential information relating to process parameters, design libraries, process design kits (“PDKs”), manufacturing methods and other proprietary know-how.

The SICLD Act therefore forms one layer of a broader semiconductor IP strategy in India. This article examines the statutory framework governing semiconductor integrated circuit layout-design registration, the requirements for protection, ownership and term of protection, infringement and remedies, and the strategic relationship between layout-design rights, patents and trade secrets.

What Does the SICLD Act Protect?

A semiconductor integrated circuit layout-design refers to the layout of transistors and other electronic circuitry elements that are formed on, in or inside semiconductor or insulating material and are designed to perform an electronic circuitry function. The definition also covers the lead wires connecting such elements when expressed in a semiconductor integrated circuit.

The protection is therefore directed at the physical arrangement or topography of circuitry, rather than the underlying inventive concept, algorithm, manufacturing process or commercial function of the chip.

This distinction is important for semiconductor companies developing an IP portfolio for chip design and semiconductor technology. Different technological assets may attract different forms of protection.

For example:

the physical topography of an integrated circuit may be protected through registration under the SICLD Act;

a qualifying technical invention may be protected through a patent;

confidential manufacturing processes and technical know-how may be protected as trade secrets and confidential information;

software, documentation and other eligible works may attract copyright protection; and

contractual arrangements can govern ownership, licensing, confidentiality and permitted use of proprietary technology.

The SICLD Act therefore does not replace patents or trade-secret protection. Instead, it provides a specialised form of chip layout protection in India for subject matter that falls within its statutory framework.

The SICLD Registry describes the regime as a sui generis framework for the protection of original semiconductor integrated circuit layout-designs and administers registration, examination, opposition, assignment and related matters under the Act and Rules.1

What Can Be Registered Under the SICLD Act?

Section 7 establishes the statutory conditions for registration. A layout-design cannot be registered if it:

is not original;

has been commercially exploited in India or in a convention country, subject to the statutory exception;

is not inherently distinctive; or

is not inherently capable of being distinguished from another registered layout-design.

Originality

The Act considers a layout-design to be original where it results from the creator’s own intellectual efforts and was not commonly known among creators of layout-designs and manufacturers of semiconductor integrated circuits at the time of its creation.

Importantly, a layout-design may still qualify as original even where individual elements or interconnections are commonly known, provided that the combination of those elements, taken as a whole, results from the creator’s own intellectual efforts.

This makes the assessment of originality particularly relevant for semiconductor design companies working with established circuit components and design architectures. The fact that individual elements are known does not necessarily prevent protection of an original overall arrangement.

Commercial Exploitation and Filing Strategy

Commercial exploitation is another critical consideration. Section 7 contains a statutory provision dealing with limited commercial exploitation before filing. The Act provides that a layout-design commercially exploited for not more than two years from the date on which the application for registration is filed in India or a convention country is treated as not having been commercially exploited for the purposes of the statutory prohibition.

Accordingly, companies should not treat registration as a post-launch formality. Semiconductor IP registration strategy should begin before or around commercial launch, with legal and technical teams identifying potentially registrable layouts and establishing the date and nature of any commercial exploitation.

The IP India Registry also states that an application should be made within two years of first commercial exploitation. For a semiconductor company, this makes IP clearance and filing strategy relevant at the engineering and product-development stage rather than only after commercialisation.

SICLD Registration Process in India

Applications for registration of semiconductor integrated circuit layout-designs are filed before the Semiconductor Integrated Circuits Layout-Design Registry (SICLDR). IP India’s current procedure requires an application in Form LD-1, accompanied by the prescribed fee and supporting material describing the layout-design. The Registry identifies circuit diagrams, layout drawings, mask photographs, patterns, plotter outputs and other technical information, including relevant GDS-II files and PDK information, among the materials that may accompany an application.

The registration process broadly involves:

Identification of the layout-design and applicant/proprietor; Preparation of the technical description and supporting material; Filing of the application with the SICLD Registry; Examination and scrutiny by the Registry; Acceptance, refusal or acceptance subject to applicable requirements; Advertisement of the accepted application; Opposition, where applicable; and Registration and issuance of the registration certificate.

The Registry is responsible for examining applications, facilitating publication and opposition proceedings, maintaining the Register of Layout-Designs and recording assignments, transmissions and other interests in registered layout-designs.

For companies operating in the semiconductor sector, the registration process should therefore be integrated into broader IP portfolio management and technology commercialisation workflows.

Ownership of Semiconductor Layout-Designs

Ownership is an important consideration where semiconductor design work is undertaken by employees, consultants, contractors, design houses or other third parties. Section 7(3) provides that where an original layout-design is created in the execution of a commission or a contract of employment, the right of registration belongs, in the absence of a contractual provision to the contrary, to the person who commissioned the work or the employer.

This statutory position makes IP ownership and chain-of-title documentation particularly important for semiconductor companies. Employment agreements, consultancy agreements, technology-development agreements and outsourcing arrangements should clearly address:

ownership of semiconductor layout-designs;

assignment of intellectual property rights;

rights in improvements and derivative designs;

confidentiality and non-disclosure obligations;

ownership of design files and technical documentation;

access to PDKs and design libraries;

treatment of pre-existing intellectual property; and

rights to use third-party technology and tools.

A clear contractual framework can reduce disputes over ownership when multiple contributors participate in the development of a chip.

Term of Protection: How Long Does a Registered Layout-Design Last?

Section 15 provides a 10-year term of protection. The period is calculated from the date of filing the application for registration or the date of first commercial exploitation anywhere in India or in a convention country, whichever is earlier.

The finite term distinguishes layout-design protection from rights such as trade-secret protection, which may potentially continue for as long as the relevant information remains confidential and legally protectable.

For semiconductor companies, the 10-year term should therefore be considered as part of the overall IP lifecycle strategy. The company should assess which aspects of the technology require registered protection and which are better protected through continuing confidentiality and contractual controls.

Rights Conferred by Registration

Section 17 confers on the registered proprietor the exclusive right to use the registered layout-design and to obtain relief in respect of infringement. The right is therefore not merely a record of ownership. Registration creates a statutory enforcement mechanism in relation to the protected layout-design.

This can be particularly relevant where a semiconductor layout is commercially valuable and there is a realistic risk of unauthorised copying, commercial exploitation or incorporation into competing products.

What Constitutes Infringement?

Section 18 identifies the principal acts that constitute infringement of a registered layout-design. These include unauthorised reproduction of the registered layout-design, wholly or in relevant original part, as well as certain commercial dealings involving the protected layout-design, an integrated circuit incorporating it, or an article containing such an integrated circuit.

The statutory framework therefore addresses not only direct copying of the layout-design but also specified forms of commercial importation, sale and distribution. However, the protection is not unlimited.

Independent Creation

One important statutory limitation concerns independent creation. Where another person independently creates an identical layout-design through their own intellectual effort, the Act does not treat the resulting conduct as infringement merely because the layouts are identical.

This is commercially significant. Unlike a patent, where the existence of an independently developed invention does not necessarily prevent infringement, the SICLD Act specifically recognises independent creation in the context of layout-design protection.

The evidentiary question can therefore become critical in a dispute. Semiconductor companies should maintain appropriate technical documentation showing the development history of their layouts, including design iterations, engineering records and relevant version histories.

Research, Analysis and Teaching

The Act also provides exceptions for certain acts undertaken for scientific evaluation, analysis, research or teaching.

These exceptions reinforce the fact that the statutory right is directed towards commercial protection of the registered layout rather than preventing legitimate technical study and independent development.

Protection for Innocent Commercial Dealing

The Act also addresses circumstances in which a person commercially deals with a semiconductor product without knowing, and without reasonable grounds to know, that it incorporates a registered layout-design.

The statutory framework provides protection in specified circumstances for existing stock and certain orders made before notice, while also providing for royalty consequences following notice. This makes IP notice and supply-chain management relevant to semiconductor businesses.

A registered proprietor seeking to enforce its rights should consider how protected layouts are identified and how relevant manufacturers, distributors, licensees and other commercial counterparties are informed of the relevant intellectual property rights.

Enforcement and Remedies

Registration is fundamental to statutory enforcement. Section 16 provides that no proceedings to prevent infringement of an unregistered layout-design or to recover damages for infringement may be instituted under the Act. This makes registration materially different from simply maintaining internal records of a chip’s design.

Once a layout-design is registered, the Act provides an enforcement framework covering infringement and related proceedings, alongside provisions dealing with offences, penalties and other statutory consequences. The SICLD Registry expressly identifies infringement rights and remedies, assignments and transmissions, offences and penalties as components of the statutory framework.

For semiconductor companies, the practical value of registration therefore extends beyond the registration certificate itself. A well-managed portfolio should also preserve evidence of:

creation and development of the layout;

originality;

ownership and chain of title;

filing and registration;

commercial exploitation;

licensing and assignments;

unauthorised copying or commercialisation; and

technical similarities between the protected layout and the allegedly infringing product.

Such evidence can become particularly important in semiconductor IP litigation and infringement proceedings.

Layout-Design Rights and Patents: Complementary Protection

The SICLD Act should not be viewed as an alternative to patent protection. The two regimes protect different aspects of semiconductor technology.

A patent protects a qualifying invention that satisfies the requirements of patentability under the Patents Act, 1970.2 By contrast, the SICLD Act protects the qualifying physical layout-design or topography of a semiconductor integrated circuit. The Patents Act expressly excludes the topography of integrated circuits from patentable subject matter. This statutory division reinforces the specialised role of the SICLD Act. 3

A semiconductor company may nevertheless have several patentable inventions associated with the same commercial product. For example, patents may potentially cover qualifying inventions relating to:

semiconductor manufacturing processes;

fabrication techniques;

circuit architectures;

power-management technologies;

packaging technologies;

thermal-management solutions;

memory technologies;

signal-processing technologies; or

other qualifying technical improvements.

The physical layout implementing those technologies may separately be considered for SICLD registration. The result is a layered IP portfolio in which patents and layout-design rights protect different aspects of the same semiconductor product.

Layout-Design Rights and Trade Secrets

Trade-secret protection serves a different strategic purpose. India does not currently have a single, comprehensive statute dedicated exclusively to trade secrets. Protection is instead derived substantially from contractual obligations, confidentiality arrangements and applicable common-law principles.

For semiconductor companies, confidentiality can be particularly valuable because some forms of technical know-how may remain commercially useful well beyond the 10-year statutory term of a registered layout-design, provided that the information remains confidential and satisfies the requirements for legal protection.

Examples of potentially confidential semiconductor information may include:

For semiconductor manufacturers and fabs

manufacturing processes and recipes;

yield-improvement techniques;

equipment settings and optimisation methods;

defect-analysis methodologies;

process-control information;

manufacturing know-how; and

proprietary process parameters.

For semiconductor design houses

PDK configurations;

internal design rules;

verification methodologies;

source code;

unpublished floorplans;

design libraries;

customer specifications;

development roadmaps; and

internal engineering documentation.

This creates an important strategic distinction. Registration requires the company to define the protected layout within the statutory registration framework, whereas trade-secret protection depends on maintaining secrecy. Consequently, semiconductor companies should not assume that every commercially valuable asset should be registered.

Building a Semiconductor IP Portfolio: A Layered Strategy

A mature semiconductor IP strategy in India should begin with asset mapping rather than with a single form of registration.

Identify patentable inventions: Technical inventions that satisfy the requirements of the Patents Act should be assessed for patent protection before public disclosure. Identify registrable layout-designs: Completed semiconductor layouts should be evaluated against the originality, distinctiveness and commercial-exploitation requirements of the SICLD Act. Where registration is commercially justified, filing should be incorporated into the product-development and launch timetable. Identify confidential know-how: Information that derives value from remaining confidential should be classified appropriately and protected through:

confidentiality agreements; employee and consultant obligations; access controls; information-security measures; vendor restrictions; data classification; and appropriate exit procedures.



Establish chain of title: Companies should maintain clear records demonstrating how intellectual property moved from individual creators, employees, contractors or design partners to the company claiming ownership. Integrate IP with commercial agreements: Technology licensing, foundry arrangements, joint-development agreements, manufacturing agreements and other semiconductor commercial contracts should clearly address ownership, permitted use, confidentiality, sublicensing, improvements and enforcement.

This approach is particularly important as India’s semiconductor ecosystem develops across multiple participants, including fabless design companies, semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, packaging and testing providers, technology licensors and research institutions.

Key Legal Questions for Semiconductor Companies

Does commercial exploitation outside India affect the term of protection?

Yes. Section 15 expressly takes into account first commercial exploitation in India or abroad when determining the 10-year term.

Can a layout containing commonly known elements be registered?

Potentially. The statutory test focuses on the originality of the layout as a whole. A combination of commonly known elements may qualify where the combination itself results from the creator’s intellectual effort.

Can an independently created identical layout constitute infringement?

The Act recognises independent creation as a defence to infringement where the later layout results from the creator’s own intellectual effort.

Can an unregistered layout-design be enforced under the SICLD Act?

No. Section 16 bars proceedings under the Act to prevent infringement of an unregistered layout-design or to recover damages for such infringement.

Does SICLD registration replace patent protection?

No. The two regimes protect different subject matter and should be assessed separately as part of a broader semiconductor IP portfolio.

Should every semiconductor layout be registered?

Not necessarily. Registration should be evaluated based on factors including the commercial value of the layout, likelihood of copying, reverse-engineering risks, disclosure considerations, expected product life, enforcement requirements and the company’s broader IP strategy.

Strategic Considerations for Semiconductor Businesses in India

For companies entering or expanding within India’s semiconductor ecosystem, intellectual property protection should be incorporated into the product lifecycle from the outset. A practical semiconductor IP strategy should ask:

What exactly has been created?

Who created it?

Who owns it?

Is it patentable?

Does the layout satisfy SICLD registration requirements?

Has the technology already been commercially exploited?

Which information must remain confidential?

What agreements govern employees, consultants and technology partners?

What evidence exists to establish creation and ownership?

How will the company respond if the technology is copied or independently recreated?

These questions are especially important because semiconductor products involve multiple layers of technology and multiple participants throughout the value chain. An effective semiconductor IP portfolio management strategy should therefore combine legal protection with technical documentation, contractual controls and information-security practices.

Conclusion: Protecting the Semiconductor IP Portfolio, Not Just the Chip

The Semiconductor Integrated Circuits Layout-Design Act, 2000 provides an important and specialised layer of semiconductor intellectual property protection in India. Its principal value lies in protecting the original physical arrangement of circuitry in a semiconductor integrated circuit subject matter that is distinct from conventional patent protection.

For semiconductor design houses, fabs and technology companies, however, layout-design registration should not be treated as a standalone protection mechanism. A comprehensive semiconductor IP strategy should identify the different forms of intellectual property associated with a product and match each asset with the appropriate protection mechanism. Layout-design registration can protect qualifying chip topography; patents can protect qualifying inventions; and confidentiality and trade-secret controls can protect valuable non-public know-how.

The commercial objective is therefore not simply to register a chip layout. It is to build an IP portfolio that protects the technology throughout its lifecycle—from research and development and physical design to fabrication, licensing, commercialisation and enforcement.

For businesses operating in India’s developing semiconductor ecosystem, IP strategy should consequently be addressed before commercial launch, not after a dispute arises. Early identification of registrable layouts, patentable inventions, confidential information and ownership rights can materially strengthen both the legal position and the commercial value of a semiconductor technology portfolio.

Intellectual Property India, “Sui Generis Nature of Protection.” Patents Act, 1970, s. 3(o), expressly excluding “topography of integrated circuits” from patentable invention Semiconductor Integrated Circuits Layout-Design Act, 2000, s. 2(h), India Code

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Semiconductor Integrated Circuits Layout-Design Act, 2000?

The Semiconductor Integrated Circuits Layout-Design Act, 2000 is an Indian law that provides legal protection for original semiconductor integrated circuit layout-designs and establishes a system for their registration and protection.

How can a semiconductor layout-design be registered in India?

A semiconductor integrated circuit layout-design can be registered by filing an application with the Semiconductor Integrated Circuits Layout-Design Registry, subject to the eligibility and registration requirements under the Act.

What rights does registration of a semiconductor layout-design provide?

Registration gives the registered proprietor exclusive rights over the protected layout-design and enables legal action against unauthorized reproduction, commercial use, import, sale, or distribution of products incorporating the protected layout-design, subject to the Act.

How long is a semiconductor layout-design protected in India?

A registered semiconductor integrated circuit layout-design is generally protected for 10 years, subject to the applicable provisions of the Semiconductor Integrated Circuits Layout-Design Act, 2000.

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