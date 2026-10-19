What Happens If Someone Copies Your Copyrighted Work? Legal Remedies Explained

Discovering that someone has copied your photograph, article, video, artwork, music or other original work and published it without permission can raise an immediate question: what is copyright violation, and what can you actually do about it?

King Stubb & Kasiva (KSK) is a full-service law firm with 10 offices nationwide, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, and Mangalore, and a team of 150+ professionals.

Summary

Discovering that someone has copied your photograph, article, video, artwork, music or other original work and published it without permission can raise an immediate question: what is copyright violation, and what can you actually do about it?

Under Indian law, copyright owners have several copyright infringement remedies, including civil injunctions, damages and other relief, as well as criminal remedies in appropriate cases. Where the infringement occurs online, a copyright owner may also approach the relevant platform through its takedown mechanism and, where applicable, use the DMCA takedown process for platforms operating under the United States’ legal framework.

This article explains what is copyright violation, the copyright infringement remedies available under Indian law, how online takedowns work, the key copyright lawsuit steps, and practical measures that creators and businesses can take to protect copyrighted works.

What Is Copyright Violation Under Indian Law?

The question “what is copyright violation?” is usually the starting point when a creator discovers that their work has been copied.

Under Section 51 of the Copyright Act, 1957, copyright is infringed when a person, without the licence or permission of the copyright owner, undertakes an act that the Copyright Act gives exclusively to the copyright owner, or otherwise deals with copyrighted material in circumstances specified by the Act. Depending on the nature of the work, these exclusive rights can include reproduction, issuing copies, communication to the public, adaptation and other forms of exploitation.

However, not every use of another person’s work amounts to copyright infringement. The Copyright Act contains specific exceptions under Section 52, including certain forms of fair dealing and other permitted uses. Therefore, before initiating enforcement proceedings, it is important to examine both the alleged copying and whether a statutory exception applies.

Does Copyright Exist Without Registration?

Yes. Copyright protection generally arises automatically when an original work is created and qualifies for copyright protection; registration is not a precondition to the existence of copyright. Copyright registration can nevertheless be strategically useful. A registration record can provide documentary evidence relating to the work and its claimed ownership, which may become relevant when establishing rights in an enforcement dispute. The Copyright Office maintains a Register of Copyrights and provides mechanisms for searching registered works.

It is also important to distinguish between an idea and its protected expression. Copyright generally protects the original expression of an idea, rather than the underlying idea, concept, theme or information itself. For example, two writers may independently write stories based on the same broad theme without either necessarily infringing the other’s copyright. However, reproducing substantial portions of a particular author’s original expression without authorisation may give rise to an infringement claim.

Similarly, a photographer cannot ordinarily claim copyright over the general idea of photographing a sunset or a particular landmark. However, another person reproducing and commercially using the photographer’s actual photograph without permission may constitute copyright infringement.

Understanding this distinction is essential before deciding which copyright infringement remedies are appropriate.

What Copyright Infringement Remedies Are Available in India?

Indian copyright law provides multiple avenues for enforcement. Depending on the circumstances, a copyright owner may consider civil remedies, criminal remedies and certain administrative or border-enforcement mechanisms.

The appropriate strategy will depend on factors such as the nature of the work, the scale of infringement, whether the infringement is commercial, whether the infringer is identifiable, and whether the infringement is taking place online or offline.

Civil Remedies for Copyright Infringement

Section 55 of the Copyright Act provides for civil remedies for infringement. A copyright owner may seek relief including an injunction, damages, accounts and other remedies available under law. The principal copyright infringement remedies may include:

Injunctions: A court may restrain the infringer from continuing to reproduce, distribute, communicate, sell or otherwise exploit the copyrighted work. Where there is urgency or a serious risk of continuing harm, the copyright owner may seek interim or temporary injunctive relief while the suit is pending.

Damages: A copyright owner may seek monetary compensation for losses caused by the infringement, subject to the facts and evidence of the case.

Account of profits: In appropriate circumstances, a rights holder may seek an account of profits, requiring the infringer to account for profits attributable to the infringement, rather than pursuing damages on the same basis.

Delivery up and related relief: Courts may grant appropriate orders concerning infringing copies and materials used for making such copies, depending on the circumstances of the case. The objective of civil proceedings is not limited to obtaining monetary compensation. For many creators and businesses, the immediate priority is stopping continued unauthorised use of the work.

John Doe or Ashok Kumar Orders

Online infringement can present a particular problem: the person operating the infringing website, account or service may be difficult to identify. Indian courts have, in appropriate cases, granted John Doe or Ashok Kumar orders against unknown defendants. Such orders can be particularly relevant to large-scale piracy and online infringement, where identifying every individual infringer before obtaining urgent relief may be impractical.

These orders are judicial remedies developed through Indian jurisprudence and should not be treated as a separate statutory remedy expressly set out in the Copyright Act.

Criminal Remedies for Copyright Infringement

Copyright infringement can also attract criminal consequences in circumstances covered by the Copyright Act.

Section 63 provides for punishment for knowingly infringing or abetting the infringement of copyright, subject to the statutory requirements. The prescribed punishment includes imprisonment of not less than six months and up to three years, along with a fine of not less than ₹50,000 and up to ₹2,00,000, with the statute permitting the court to impose a lesser sentence in specified circumstances by recording reasons.

Criminal enforcement may be particularly relevant in cases involving organised or commercial piracy. However, whether criminal proceedings are appropriate depends on the facts, available evidence and the statutory requirements.

Border and Administrative Measures

Where infringing copies or goods are being imported into India, rights holders may also explore the applicable customs and border-enforcement mechanisms under India’s intellectual property enforcement framework.

These measures can be particularly relevant to businesses dealing with physical goods, branded content, software products, entertainment merchandise and other commercially exploited copyrighted material.

Accordingly, copyright enforcement should not always be viewed as a choice between “send a notice” and “file a lawsuit”. Depending on the circumstances, multiple enforcement mechanisms may be considered as part of a broader copyright protection and enforcement strategy.

What Is the DMCA Takedown Process?

The DMCA takedown process is a frequently used mechanism for addressing copyright-infringing material hosted on online platforms and services that operate within the United States’ copyright framework.

The Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) is United States legislation and does not form part of Indian copyright law. However, Indian creators frequently encounter the DMCA because many major online platforms and hosting services are based in, or operate under legal frameworks connected with, the United States.

A typical DMCA takedown process involves identifying:

the copyrighted work allegedly being infringed;

the location of the infringing material, such as a webpage or post URL;

information enabling the platform to identify the material;

a statement that the use is not authorised by the copyright owner or law;

the complainant’s contact information; and

the required good-faith and legal declarations.

The exact requirements vary between platforms and services. Importantly, a DMCA notice should not be treated as a substitute for determining whether infringement has actually occurred. A rights holder should first verify ownership, identify the allegedly infringing material accurately and consider whether the use may fall within an applicable exception or licence.

What If the Content Is on an Indian Platform?

This is where the original draft needs an important distinction. India has its own intermediary liability framework under the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Under Rule 3(1)(d), an intermediary hosting information is required to act upon receiving actual knowledge in the form of an order by a court of competent jurisdiction or a notification by the appropriate government or its authorised agency, subject to the requirements of the Rules. The Rules prescribe removal or disabling of access within 36 hours after receipt of such an order or notification.

This means that a private copyright complaint sent to an Indian intermediary should not automatically be described as equivalent to a statutory takedown order carrying the 36-hour timeline. Platforms may have their own copyright complaint and content-removal procedures, but those platform-specific processes should be distinguished from the statutory intermediary framework. For a rights holder, the practical approach may therefore involve:

using the platform’s own copyright reporting mechanism where available; preserving evidence of the infringement before requesting removal; issuing a legal notice where appropriate; seeking judicial relief where the infringement is serious or persistent; and considering the applicable intermediary and jurisdictional framework.

What Are the Copyright Lawsuit Steps in India?

If a takedown request or legal notice does not resolve the matter, litigation may become necessary. The key copyright lawsuit steps generally include:

Step 1: Preserve Evidence

Before approaching the infringer or platform, preserve evidence of the infringement. This may include screenshots, URLs, publication dates, source files, metadata, invoices, licensing agreements, drafts, emails, correspondence and other documents demonstrating ownership and unauthorised use.

For online infringement, evidence can disappear quickly. Preserving the relevant material at the earliest opportunity can therefore be important.

Step 2: Establish Ownership and Rights

Identify who owns the copyright and determine whether the person bringing the claim has the right to enforce it. This becomes particularly important where the work was created for an employer, commissioned by a client, jointly created, assigned to another person, or licensed to a third party.

Step 3: Send a Cease-and-Desist or Legal Notice

A cease-and-desist notice is not necessarily a mandatory step before filing a copyright infringement suit, but it can be commercially useful. Depending on the circumstances, the notice may demand that the infringer:

stop using the work;

remove infringing material;

provide information regarding the extent of use;

surrender or destroy infringing copies where appropriate;

compensate the copyright owner; and

provide an undertaking against future infringement.

A well-drafted notice may resolve the dispute without litigation.

Step 4: File a Copyright Infringement Suit

If the dispute cannot be resolved, the copyright owner may institute appropriate civil proceedings before a court having jurisdiction. Section 62 of the Copyright Act contains a special jurisdictional provision for copyright infringement proceedings, including provisions relating to the place where the plaintiff resides or carries on business.

Depending on the nature and valuation of the dispute, the matter may also fall within the framework applicable to commercial disputes.

Step 5: Seek Interim Injunctions

Where continued infringement may cause immediate or irreparable harm, the plaintiff may seek interim relief. For example, a court may be asked to restrain the defendant from continuing to publish, distribute, sell or otherwise exploit the copyrighted work while the case is pending.

This can be particularly important in cases involving film releases, books, photographs, digital content, advertising campaigns, software or other works where unauthorised use can cause significant commercial harm.

Step 6: Evidence, Trial and Final Relief

The parties will present their respective evidence and arguments before the court. Depending on the case, the court may consider questions relating to ownership, originality, copying, substantial similarity, authorisation, licensing and applicable statutory exceptions.

At the conclusion of the proceedings, the court may grant appropriate relief, including injunctions, damages or other remedies available under law.

Step 7: Appeal

Depending on the applicable procedural framework and the order passed by the court, an aggrieved party may have appellate remedies available before the appropriate higher court.

The duration and cost of copyright litigation can vary substantially. For this reason, rights holders often explore negotiated settlements, takedown mechanisms and legal notices before pursuing a full trial, while preserving litigation as an option where necessary.

How Can You Protect Your Copyrighted Work?

Copyright enforcement is generally easier when ownership and creation records have been maintained from the outset. Some practical measures include:

Register Copyright Where Strategically Useful: Although copyright protection does not generally depend upon registration, registration can provide useful documentary evidence and can form part of a broader IP protection strategy.

Maintain Original Source Files: Keep dated drafts, source files, raw photographs, design files, project files, recordings and other evidence showing the development of the work.

Use Written Agreements:

Where work is created for a client, employer, collaborator or business partner, written agreements should clearly address ownership, assignment, licensing, permitted uses and commercial exploitation.

Use Appropriate Licensing Terms: If you permit third parties to use your work, specify the scope of the licence, territory, duration, permitted platforms, commercial uses, attribution requirements and restrictions on sublicensing or further distribution.

Monitor Online Use: For commercially valuable content, periodic online monitoring can help identify unauthorised use at an early stage.

Preserve Evidence Before Sending a Takedown Request: If online content is likely to disappear after a complaint, preserve screenshots, URLs, timestamps and other relevant evidence before submitting the takedown request.

These measures can make subsequent enforcement significantly more efficient.

Conclusion: What to Do If Someone Copies Your Copyrighted Work

Discovering that someone has copied your work does not mean that your only option is to immediately file a lawsuit. Indian copyright law provides a range of enforcement mechanisms, and the appropriate response depends on the nature, scale and commercial impact of the infringement.

For online infringement, a rights holder may begin by preserving evidence and using the relevant platform’s copyright complaint mechanism, including the DMCA takedown process where applicable. A cease-and-desist notice may resolve the matter without litigation. Where infringement is persistent, commercially significant or causing serious harm, the copyright owner may consider civil proceedings and appropriate interim relief. In cases involving conduct covered by the criminal provisions of the Copyright Act, criminal enforcement may also be available.

The key is to first understand what is copyright violation, establish ownership and evidence, and then select the appropriate copyright infringement remedies rather than treating every instance of copying in the same manner.

For creators, businesses, photographers, writers, musicians, filmmakers, software developers and other copyright owners, proactive copyright protection, appropriate contractual arrangements, evidence preservation and a well-planned enforcement strategy can significantly strengthen the ability to respond when unauthorised copying occurs.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is copyright violation under Indian law?

Copyright violation generally refers to unauthorised acts that infringe the exclusive rights of a copyright owner under the Copyright Act, 1957. Section 51 sets out circumstances in which copyright is deemed to be infringed.

What copyright infringement remedies are available in India?

Depending on the circumstances, copyright owners may pursue civil remedies such as injunctions and damages, criminal remedies in cases falling within the relevant statutory provisions, and certain administrative or border-enforcement measures.

Can I sue someone for copying my work if I have not registered the copyright?

Copyright registration is generally not a precondition to copyright protection. However, the availability and strength of a claim will depend on factors including ownership, originality, evidence of creation and the nature and extent of the alleged copying.

How does the DMCA takedown process work for Indian creators?

The DMCA takedown process is a US legal mechanism that Indian creators may encounter when their work is hosted on platforms or services operating under the DMCA framework. The creator generally submits information identifying the copyrighted work and the allegedly infringing material, along with the required declarations. The precise procedure varies between platforms.

Is the DMCA applicable in India?

The DMCA is a United States law and does not govern copyright infringement in India as a matter of Indian law. Indian copyright disputes are primarily governed by the Copyright Act, 1957 and other applicable Indian laws. However, Indian creators may use DMCA-based platform procedures when dealing with online services that provide such mechanisms.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.