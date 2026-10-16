Protection For Distinctive Trade Marks In India - From Film Title To Well-Known Mark: The Delhi High Court's Decision In GHOSTBUSTERS Cross-Class

A film title, repeated across sequels, merchandise and decades of publicity, can come to function as a trade mark in its own right, a badge that the public associates with a single source. Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. v. Registrar of Trade Marks concerned exactly such a title, GHOSTBUSTERS, and the protection it can claim against a very different product bearing a very similar name. The Delhi High Court’s decision is important for owners of strong, distinctive marks, including film titles, because it confirms how cross-class protection for a well-known mark is to be approached, and that it does not depend on a prior formal declaration.

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A film title, repeated across sequels, merchandise and decades of publicity, can come to function as a trade mark in its own right, a badge that the public associates with a single source. Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. v. Registrar of Trade Marks concerned exactly such a title, GHOSTBUSTERS, and the protection it can claim against a very different product bearing a very similar name. The Delhi High Court’s decision is important for owners of strong, distinctive marks, including film titles, because it confirms how cross-class protection for a well-known mark is to be approached, and that it does not depend on a prior formal declaration.

Case Details: GHOSTBUSTERS, GHOST BUSTER and an opposition in Class 5

Columbia Pictures, the studio behind the GHOSTBUSTERS franchise, holds registrations for the mark in several classes, including those covering films, goods and merchandise, but not in Class 5, which covers pharmaceutical and sanitary goods. Another party applied to register GHOST BUSTER in Class 5, on a proposed-to-be-used basis, explaining the choice by reference to a term used in scientific analysis. Columbia opposed. The Registrar rejected the opposition, reasoning that Columbia had no registration in Class 5, that the goods were dissimilar, and that the applicant’s adoption was honest. Columbia appealed to the High Court under Section 91 of the Trade Marks Act, 1999.

Court Ruling

The Court set the Registrar’s order aside and remanded the matter. Two points stand out.

First, on cross-class protection, Section 11(2) protects a well-known mark against a later similar mark even for dissimilar goods, where use of the later mark would take unfair advantage of, or be detrimental to, the distinctive character or repute of the earlier mark. The Registrar had effectively ignored this ground, focusing on the absence of a Class 5 registration and the difference in goods. That, the Court held, was an error: the Registrar had detailed evidence of the mark’s reputation before it, including the success of the films, their release and merchandising in India, media coverage and a history of enforcement, and it was obliged to examine the Section 11(2) case.

Second, and importantly for owners of famous marks, the Court held that a proprietor does not have to obtain a formal declaration that its mark is well known, whether from a court or through the Rule 124 procedure, before invoking Section 11(2). The statute protects a mark that is in fact well known in India, and whether it is well known can be determined by applying the factors in Sections 11(6) and 11(7), such as the duration and extent of use, promotion, recognition among the relevant public, and enforcement. Rule 124 is not a mandatory gateway to that protection. The Court also noted that the Registrar had failed to consider the allegation that the later mark was adopted in bad faith, and it distinguished authority on cross-class protection on the basis of the coined and highly distinctive nature of GHOSTBUSTERS.

The Court was careful to add that it had not itself declared GHOSTBUSTERS a well-known mark, and had expressed no view on the merits. It remanded the matter to the Registrar to decide afresh, taking the overlooked grounds into account, within three months.

Film titles, acquired distinctiveness and trade mark protection

The case sits at the meeting point of two familiar ideas. The first is that a film title is not automatically a trade mark. A single title, like a descriptive word, is generally protected only where it has acquired distinctiveness, a secondary meaning by which the public connects it with a particular source rather than simply describing a work. A title used across a franchise, with sequels, merchandise and sustained promotion, is far more likely to have crossed that line. The second idea is that once a mark, whatever its origin, has become strong and well known, its protection extends beyond the goods for which it is registered. GHOSTBUSTERS illustrates both: a coined, arbitrary title that, through decades of use and merchandising, became a distinctive and reputed mark capable of claiming protection well outside the cinema.

For any owner of a strong, distinctive mark, including a film or entertainment title, the decision is practical good news. It confirms that reputation, properly evidenced, unlocks cross-class protection, and that the owner is not required to complete a separate formal process before relying on it. It also confirms that a Registrar cannot dispose of an opposition simply by pointing to different classes, where a well-known mark and a bad-faith adoption are squarely raised.

Practical Steps

Build and document reputation. keep dated evidence of use, sales, advertising, media coverage, merchandising and enforcement. This is what proves reputation, and it is what unlocks cross-class protection.

keep dated evidence of use, sales, advertising, media coverage, merchandising and enforcement. This is what proves reputation, and it is what unlocks cross-class protection. Oppose look-alikes across classes. watch for similar marks in unrelated classes, and oppose them where your mark is well known and the adoption looks opportunistic. Do not assume a different class is a safe distance.

watch for similar marks in unrelated classes, and oppose them where your mark is well known and the adoption looks opportunistic. Do not assume a different class is a safe distance. Consider, but do not depend on, a Rule 124 declaration. you do not need a prior well-known declaration to rely on Section 11(2), but a formal declaration under Rule 124 can still be a useful asset. Weigh it as part of a wider strategy.

you do not need a prior well-known declaration to rely on Section 11(2), but a formal declaration under Rule 124 can still be a useful asset. Weigh it as part of a wider strategy. Favour distinctiveness. a coined or arbitrary mark, or a distinctive title used across a franchise, is far easier to protect and to establish as well known.

a coined or arbitrary mark, or a distinctive title used across a franchise, is far easier to protect and to establish as well known. Raise bad faith where it applies. where a mark looks copied from a famous name, raise bad faith squarely and support it with evidence. It is a ground that must be considered.

What the ruling did, and did not, decide

The Court did not hold that GHOSTBUSTERS is a well-known mark, and it did not decide whether the opposition should ultimately succeed. What it decided was the method: that Section 11(2) had to be examined, that no prior formal declaration was required to invoke it, and that the bad-faith ground had to be considered. The substantive questions return to the Registrar to be decided properly.

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