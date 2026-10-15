Registered, Then Cancelled: What The Delhi High Court’s Heritage Artifacts Ruling Means For Descriptive And Composite Trademarks In India

A trademark registration is meant to bring certainty. Yet in The Heritage Artifacts v. Registrar of Trade Marks, a mark that had been examined, advertised and registered was later cancelled by the very office that had granted it, on the ground that it was descriptive. The Delhi High Court set that cancellation aside. The decision speaks to two audiences at once: businesses choosing a brand that sits close to the descriptive line, and owners who find a granted registration suddenly under threat. It restates two settled principles, that the Registry must give cogent reasons before undoing its own grant, and that a composite mark must be read as a whole rather than pulled apart word by word.

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A trademark registration is meant to bring certainty. Yet in The Heritage Artifacts v. Registrar of Trade Marks, a mark that had been examined, advertised and registered was later cancelled by the very office that had granted it, on the ground that it was descriptive. The Delhi High Court set that cancellation aside. The decision speaks to two audiences at once: businesses choosing a brand that sits close to the descriptive line, and owners who find a granted registration suddenly under threat. It restates two settled principles, that the Registry must give cogent reasons before undoing its own grant, and that a composite mark must be read as a whole rather than pulled apart word by word.

Case Details: THE HERITAGE ARTIFACTS, an elephant device, and a cancelled registration

The proprietor had applied, in December 2022, to register a device mark in Class 35. The mark combined a graphical representation of an elephant with the stylised words THE HERITAGE ARTIFACTS. The application took the normal course. An examination report raised an objection that the mark was descriptive under Section 9(1)(b) of the Trade Marks Act, 1999; the proprietor responded; the application was heard, accepted, advertised in the Trade Marks Journal, and registered in Class 35 in June 2024.

Some months later, the Registry issued a notice of its own motion under Section 57(4) of the Act, proposing to cancel the registration. By an order in May 2025 it did so, holding that the words THE HERITAGE ARTIFACTS were descriptive of the Class 35 services, which the Registry treated as relating to Indian handicrafts and handloom products, that the words HERITAGE and ARTIFACTS were generic dictionary words, that the mark had been applied for on a proposed-to-be-used basis without acquired distinctiveness, and that granting a monopoly would deprive other traders of ordinary descriptive words. The proprietor appealed.

What the Court held

The Court set the cancellation aside and sent the matter back. Two threads run through its reasoning.

First, the Registry’s power to revisit its own grant is real but bounded. The Registrar may act of his own motion under Section 57(4), but the discretion must be exercised judiciously and supported by cogent reasons. The descriptiveness objection had already been raised under Section 9(1)(b) and dealt with during prosecution, and the mark had proceeded to registration on that footing. To reach the opposite conclusion after registration, the order had to explain why a different result was now warranted. It did not.

Second, a composite mark must be assessed as a whole. The anti-dissection rule holds that a mark made up of several elements is not to be broken into its parts to test distinctiveness, because consumers perceive and remember a mark as a single whole. The impugned order had done what the rule forbids: it took the words in isolation, called them descriptive, and cancelled the registration, without weighing the mark as it actually appears, a stylised composite carrying a distinctive elephant device. The proprietor, moreover, had never claimed an exclusive right to the words on their own, and had offered an affidavit and a disclaimer to that effect, which the order did not take into account.

On those grounds, and expressly without deciding whether the mark is ultimately registrable, the Court partially allowed the appeal, set aside the cancellation order, and remanded the application to the Registry for fresh consideration within three months, directing it to consider the disclaimer the proprietor was willing to give and to hear the proprietor. The registration is revived for the present, and the descriptiveness question returns to the Registry to be decided properly.

Overcoming descriptiveness when you choose a new mark

Descriptiveness is one of the most common obstacles to registration, and one of the most manageable if a brand is chosen and presented with care. A few practical points follow for any business selecting a new mark in India.

Choose distinctiveness over description. marks sit on a spectrum. Coined or arbitrary words enjoy the strongest protection, suggestive marks are usually registrable, and words that simply name the kind, quality or purpose of the goods or services are the hardest to protect. The further a mark sits from a plain description of what is being sold, the smoother its path to registration.

marks sit on a spectrum. Coined or arbitrary words enjoy the strongest protection, suggestive marks are usually registrable, and words that simply name the kind, quality or purpose of the goods or services are the hardest to protect. The further a mark sits from a plain description of what is being sold, the smoother its path to registration. Let the composite do the work. where a descriptive element matters to the brand, present it within a distinctive whole: a device, a logo, a distinctive stylisation. As this case shows, a composite mark is judged as a whole, and a distinctive figurative element can carry an otherwise weak combination of words.

where a descriptive element matters to the brand, present it within a distinctive whole: a device, a logo, a distinctive stylisation. As this case shows, a composite mark is judged as a whole, and a distinctive figurative element can carry an otherwise weak combination of words. Offer a disclaimer. a proprietor can disclaim an exclusive right to a descriptive or non-distinctive part of a mark while still registering the composite. Offering a disclaimer, as the proprietor did here, signals that no monopoly is sought over ordinary words and can smooth registration.

a proprietor can disclaim an exclusive right to a descriptive or non-distinctive part of a mark while still registering the composite. Offering a disclaimer, as the proprietor did here, signals that no monopoly is sought over ordinary words and can smooth registration. Build acquired distinctiveness. the proviso to Section 9(1) allows even a descriptive mark to be registered where it has acquired a distinctive character through use before the date of application. Keep dated evidence of use, sales, advertising and recognition, so the claim can be made and proved.

the proviso to Section 9(1) allows even a descriptive mark to be registered where it has acquired a distinctive character through use before the date of application. Keep dated evidence of use, sales, advertising and recognition, so the claim can be made and proved. Prosecute the objection properly. a Section 9(1)(b) objection is answered on the record. A well-argued response, supported where possible by evidence of distinctiveness, is what carries a mark to registration and what any later challenger will have to overcome.

Defending a registration against cancellation

The other lesson is for owners of granted marks. A registration is not beyond recall, because the Registry can act under Section 57(4). But it cannot simply reopen an objection that has already been considered and decided. If a cancellation notice arrives, the proprietor should respond, appear at the hearing, put its evidence and any disclaimer on record, and, where the order lacks cogent reasons or dissects a composite mark, appeal under Section 91 of the Act. The Heritage Artifacts decision shows that such orders can be set aside.

A short checklist

Test a proposed mark against the descriptiveness ground before you adopt it.

Prefer coined, arbitrary or suggestive marks, and anchor any descriptive element in a distinctive device or stylisation.

Keep dated evidence of use to support acquired distinctiveness.

Consider a disclaimer of exclusive rights over descriptive parts of a composite mark.

Respond fully to Section 9(1)(b) objections and preserve the prosecution record.

If a granted mark is challenged, respond, appear and appeal where the order lacks cogent reasons.



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