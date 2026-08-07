When A Territorial Licence Crosses Borders: Product Dossiers, Copyright And Confidential Know-How In Jubilant Generics Ltd. v. Jamp India Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

In the pharmaceutical industry, a Product Dossier may be as commercially valuable as the product itself. A pharmaceutical Product Dossier comprises of technical, scientific and regulatory information used to develop, register and commercialise a medicinal product. It may include material on composition, manufacturing, quality, stability, safety, efficacy and regulatory approvals. Its commercial value lies not only in the information itself but also in the expertise, time and investment required to compile and develop it for regulatory and commercial use.

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INTRODUCTION

In the pharmaceutical industry, a Product Dossier may be as commercially valuable as the product itself. A pharmaceutical Product Dossier comprises of technical, scientific and regulatory information used to develop, register and commercialise a medicinal product. It may include material on composition, manufacturing, quality, stability, safety, efficacy and regulatory approvals. Its commercial value lies not only in the information itself but also in the expertise, time and investment required to compile and develop it for regulatory and commercial use.

A Product Dossier does not constitute a single category of intellectual property. Original expression and, where the requisite requirements are met, the selection or arrangement of information may attract copyright protection, while commercially sensitive information may be protected through confidentiality obligations and trade-secret principles. Contractual terms may further regulate who may access, use, reproduce or transfer the material. The nature and extent of protection will therefore depend on the character of the information, the manner in which it was created or compiled, and the contractual framework governing its use. Control over access to and use of such information therefore carries significant commercial and legal consequences, particularly in cross-border licensing and technology-transfer arrangements.

CASE STUDY

The case of Jubilant Generics Ltd. v. Jamp India Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. highlights the issues that may arise when pharmaceutical Product Dossiers are used outside the scope of a territorially restricted licence. The present Article discusses this case and highlights the interplay between territorial licensing restrictions, copyright protection and confidentiality obligations in relation to pharmaceutical Product Dossiers.

FACTS OF THE CASE

The dispute arose from a series of contractual arrangements originally entered into between Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, whose pharmaceutical business was subsequently transferred to Jubilant Generics Ltd. (“Jubilant”), and Jamp Pharma Corporation, Canada (“Jamp Pharma”). These arrangements comprised a Mutual Confidentiality and Non-Disclosure Agreement dated 13th May 2010 and three non-exclusive Licence, Supply and Distribution Agreements dated 9th February 2012 (in respect of Losartan tablets), 14th May 2014 (in respect of Amlodipine tablets) and 16th May 2014 (in respect of Citalopram tablets). The said Agreements further contemplated the provision of the relevant Product Dossiers to Jamp Pharma for each product, including biostudies, improvements and regulatory changes. They also granted Jamp Pharma a perpetual, royalty-free, transferable, non-exclusive licence to use, reproduce, modify and copy those Dossiers for regulatory registration and for the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of the products in the defined territory.

Pursuant to these agreements, Jubilant supplied Jamp Pharma with the relevant Product Dossiers, including technical data, biostudies, manufacturing information, molecular improvements and regulatory modifications required by Health Canada. The agreements granted Jamp Pharma a fully paid-up, perpetual, royalty-free, transferable and non-exclusive licence to register, manufacture, market, distribute and sell the licensed pharmaceutical products, and to use, reproduce, modify, improve and copy the Product Dossiers for regulatory and commercial purposes. However, the contractual definition of the “Territory” under each of the Licence Agreements was expressly confined to Canada.

Subsequently, a dispute arose when Jubilant alleged that Jamp Pharma had transferred the Product Dossiers and the underlying technical know-how to its Indian affiliate, Jamp India Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. (“Jamp India”), enabling the manufacture, marketing and sale of the pharmaceutical products in India. On this basis, Jubilant instituted a commercial suit before the Commercial Court at Gautam Budh Nagar against Jamp India and other Indian pharmaceutical entities, seeking relief for the alleged unauthorised use of its Product Dossiers in India.

JUBILANT’S ARGUMENTS

Jubilant contended that the Product Dossiers constituted original literary works within the meaning of the Copyright Act, 1957 and were therefore entitled to copyright protection. It further asserted that the Dossiers embodied confidential and commercially valuable information, including technical know-how, manufacturing processes, biostudies and regulatory data, developed through substantial expertise, effort and investment.

According to Jubilant, although the Licence Agreements granted Jamp Pharma a perpetual, royalty-free, transferable and non-exclusive licence to use the Product Dossiers, the exercise of those rights was expressly restricted to the contractually defined Territory, namely Canada. Jubilant argued that the agreements did not authorise Jamp Pharma to transfer the Product Dossiers or the underlying technical know-how for the manufacture, marketing or sale of the pharmaceutical products outside Canada.

Jubilant alleged that, in breach of these contractual restrictions, Jamp Pharma transferred the Product Dossiers and associated technical information to Jamp India, which in turn enabled Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers to manufacture and market the products in India. Such use, according to Jubilant, fell outside the scope of the territorial licence and amounted to an unauthorised exploitation of its copyrighted material and confidential information.

On this basis, Jubilant instituted a commercial suit before the Commercial Court at Gautam Budh Nagar seeking, inter alia, interim injunctive relief restraining Jamp India and the other Indian entities from using, reproducing or commercially exploiting the Product Dossiers and the associated confidential information in India

JAMP INDIA’S ARGUMENTS

Jamp India and the other Indian pharmaceutical entities challenged the maintainability of the suit on several preliminary grounds. They contended that the Commercial Court at Gautam Budh Nagar lacked territorial jurisdiction, as the Product Dossiers had been developed, supplied and licensed outside its territorial limits. They further argued that the suit was impermissibly composite, inasmuch as it sought to combine claims for copyright infringement with claims founded on alleged breach of confidentiality, trade secrets and contractual obligations.

Jamp India also submitted that the disputes arose from the contractual arrangements between Jubilant and Jamp Pharma, which were governed by arbitration proceedings already pending in Canada. Consequently, it was argued that the Indian proceedings ought not to continue in parallel with the Canadian arbitration.

In addition, Jamp India contended that the suit was not maintainable for non-compliance with the mandatory requirement of pre-institution mediation under Section 12-A of the Commercial Courts Act, 2015. It was argued that, in the absence of compliance with the statutory pre-condition, the suit was liable to be rejected.

ALLAHABAD HIGH COURT FINDINGS

At the interlocutory stage, the Allahabad High Court (reported at 2025 SCC OnLine All 6898) considered issues relating to copyright protection of the Product Dossiers, the enforceability of confidentiality obligations and territorial licensing restrictions, the jurisdiction of the Commercial Court, the maintainability of the suit in the absence of pre-institution mediation, and the effect of the pending arbitration proceedings between Jubilant and Jamp Pharma in Canada.

The Court prima facie held that the Product Dossiers were capable of attracting copyright protection as original literary works under the Copyright Act, 1957. It was observed that the Dossiers were not mere compilations of publicly available information but comprehensive technical and regulatory documents encompassing the complete life cycle of pharmaceutical formulations. According to the Court, their preparation involved substantial skill, judgment, research and analysis, thereby satisfying the threshold for copyright protection at the interim stage. The Mutual Confidentiality and Non-Disclosure Agreement and the subsequent Licence Agreements also supported Jubilant’s prima facie claim of ownership over the Product Dossiers.

The High Court further observed that, although the Licence Agreements conferred broad and perpetual rights upon Jamp Pharma, those rights remained expressly confined to the contractually defined Territory, namely Canada. Consequently, the Court found that Jubilant had established a prima facie case that the alleged use of the Product Dossiers in India fell outside the scope of the territorial licence and warranted interim protection pending adjudication of the suit.

The Court also rejected the preliminary objections raised by Jamp India. It held that the suit was maintainable as a claim primarily founded on copyright infringement, while the allegations concerning confidentiality and trade secrets arose from the same factual matrix. The Court further held that the Commercial Court at Gautam Budh Nagar possessed territorial jurisdiction, noting that Jubilant had alleged acts of promotion and commercial exploitation within its jurisdiction, including participation in the iPHEX 2024 exhibition in Greater Noida, thereby giving rise to a part of the cause of action.

On the issue of pre-institution mediation under Section 12-A of the Commercial Courts Act, 2015, the Court accepted Jubilant’s contention that the suit sought urgent interim relief and that material giving rise to the cause of action had emerged only subsequently, including developments in the Canadian arbitration proceedings. Accordingly, the requirement of pre-institution mediation did not operate as a bar to the institution of the suit.

The High Court also held that the pendency of arbitration proceedings in Canada did not preclude the Indian proceedings. It distinguished the contractual disputes arising under the Licence Agreements from the allegations of infringement of statutory intellectual property rights in India. The Court further observed that Jamp India and the other Indian defendants were not parties to the arbitration agreement and that the alleged unauthorised use of the Product Dossiers in India was not, in substance, the subject matter of the Canadian arbitration.

Having found that Jubilant had established a prima facie case that the balance of convenience lay in its favour, and that it would suffer irreparable injury in the absence of interim protection, the High Court upheld the interim injunction restraining the alleged unauthorised use of the Product Dossiers pending disposal of the suit.

SUPREME COURT VERDICT

Aggrieved by the interim order of the Allahabad High Court, Jamp India preferred a Special Leave Petition before the Hon’ble Supreme Court, registered as Petition for Special Leave Appeal (Civil) No. 7875 of 2026. By its order dated 16th March 2026, the Supreme Court declined to interfere with the High Court’s order granting interim protection in favour of Jubilant, finding no ground warranting the exercise of its discretionary jurisdiction under Article 136 of the Constitution. At the same time, the Supreme Court expressly clarified that the observations made by the High Court were confined to the interlocutory stage and should not influence the final adjudication of the suit. It directed that the Commercial Court decide the matter independently on its own merits and in accordance with law.

Accordingly, while the interim injunction continued to operate, the Supreme Court did not render any final determination on the copyrightability of the Product Dossiers, the alleged misuse of confidential information or trade secrets, the scope of the territorial restrictions contained in the Licence Agreements, or the liability of Jamp India and the other Indian entities. Those issues remain to be adjudicated in the pending suit.

The Supreme Court’s order is therefore significant not for laying down any substantive principle of copyright or contractual law, but for reaffirming that appellate interference with discretionary interlocutory orders is limited and that observations made while granting interim relief should not prejudice the final determination of the parties’ rights

PRACTICAL KEY-POINTS FOR PHARMACEUTICAL AND TECHNOLOGY-TRANSFER AGREEMENTS

The above case offers several practical key points for parties entering into pharmaceutical licensing and technology-transfer arrangements.

First, agreements must define territorial rights with precision- A licence may be perpetual and transferable while remaining restricted to a particular territory. The agreement should clearly identify the jurisdictions in which the licensed rights may be exercised.

A licence may be perpetual and transferable while remaining restricted to a particular territory. The agreement should clearly identify the jurisdictions in which the licensed rights may be exercised. Second, distinction between ownership from permitted use. The agreement should clearly state who owns the underlying intellectual property and technical materials, who may access or reproduce them, and for what purposes they may be used.

The agreement should clearly state who owns the underlying intellectual property and technical materials, who may access or reproduce them, and for what purposes they may be used. Third, address onward transfer and sublicensing expressly. Where technical or regulatory information may be shared with affiliates, manufacturers or other third parties, the agreement should clearly define the circumstances and conditions under which such disclosure or use is permitted.

Where technical or regulatory information may be shared with affiliates, manufacturers or other third parties, the agreement should clearly define the circumstances and conditions under which such disclosure or use is permitted. Fourth, protect confidential and regulatory information through multiple contractual safeguards. Confidentiality obligations, restrictions on disclosure, permitted-use clauses and post-termination obligations should complement, rather than merely rely upon, intellectual property protection.

Confidentiality obligations, restrictions on disclosure, permitted-use clauses and post-termination obligations should complement, rather than merely rely upon, intellectual property protection. Fifth, consider the relationship between arbitration and statutory IP rights at the drafting stage. Parties should carefully define the scope of arbitration clauses and consider how contractual disputes may interact with potential intellectual property proceedings in jurisdictions where infringement is alleged.

Parties should carefully define the scope of arbitration clauses and consider how contractual disputes may interact with potential intellectual property proceedings in jurisdictions where infringement is alleged. Finally, clarity in cross-border transactions is critical. Where a Product Dossier is capable of being used across multiple jurisdictions, the agreement should expressly address regulatory filings, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, access by affiliates, sublicensing and transfer of technical information. Ambiguity in these areas may create significant disputes over the scope of permitted use.

The broader commercial lesson is that the value of a pharmaceutical Product Dossier extends beyond the information it contains. Its commercial exploitation is shaped by the contractual framework governing access and use, the territorial scope of the licence and the legal protections available to the underlying material. These aspects should therefore be addressed together when structuring pharmaceutical licensing and technology-transfer transactions.

CONCLUSION

The above case law between Jubilant Generics Ltd. and Jamp India Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. brings clarity to the complex legal issues that arise when pharmaceutical Product Dossiers are used beyond the territorial scope of a licensing arrangement. It demonstrates that such Dossiers may derive their commercial value not only from the technical and regulatory information they contain, but also from the contractual framework governing their access, use and dissemination. That the existence of agreements qua such Product Dossier are sufficient to make a prima facie case for interim protection of parties rights vis-à-vis a Product Dossier. As a result, disputes concerning Product Dossiers often involve an overlap of copyright, confidentiality obligations and contractual rights.

From a commercial and industrial perspective, the case also implicitly sets out the importance of carefully drafted pharmaceutical licensing and technology-transfer agreements. Clearly defining ownership of Product Dossiers, territorial limitations, permitted use, confidentiality obligations, sublicensing rights and dispute resolution mechanisms can significantly reduce the scope for uncertainty and cross-border disputes. As the pharmaceutical industry continues to expand through global collaborations and technology transfers, contractual clarity remains critical to safeguard intellectual property rights that such agreements seek to protect.

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