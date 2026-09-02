Copyrights – Use Of Publicly Available Content Of A News Agency For Training An AI Model Prima Facie Falls Under ‘fair Dealing’

In an intersection of copyright law and artificial intelligence, the Delhi High Court has declined to grant interim relief sought by a news agency in a copyright infringement suit against an AI developer and service provider. The Court was of the prima facie view that the use of publication house’s publicly available content for training the AI model fell within the ‘fair dealing’ protection under Section 52(1)(a) of the Copyright Act, 1957.

The Court in ANI Media Pvt. Ltd. v. OpenAI OpCo LLC noted that the publication house/petitioner failed to establish that AI model’s outputs substantially reproduced its copyrighted works or that the AI models memorised and regurgitated the content. Dismissing the interim injunction application, the High Court noted the following: