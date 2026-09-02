Why Should Founders Assign IP To The Company Before Raising A Funding Round?

But by the time a term sheet lands on the table, “later” has usually already arrived, and it arrives at the worst possible moment: during due diligence, when an investor’s lawyers are combing through every contract, every repository, and every line of ownership history

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Every founder is focused on the product, the pitch deck, and the next fundraise. Legal paperwork like an IP assignment agreement often gets pushed to the bottom of the list, filed under “we’ll deal with it later.” But by the time a term sheet lands on the table, “later” has usually already arrived, and it arrives at the worst possible moment: during due diligence, when an investor’s lawyers are combing through every contract, every repository, and every line of ownership history.

If the company doesn’t legally own the intellectual property it was built on, that gap can delay a round, lower a valuation, or in the worst cases, kill a deal entirely. Assigning IP to the company early, ideally at incorporation, is one of the simplest, cheapest pieces of housekeeping a founder can do, and one of the most consequential to skip.

The Core Problem: Creation Doesn’t Automatically Mean Company Ownership

Founders often assume that because they built the product, wrote the code, or designed the brand while working on “their” startup, the company automatically owns it. That assumption is usually wrong.

In most jurisdictions, intellectual property, whether it’s source code, a patentable invention, a trademark, or design work, belongs to the individual who created it unless there is a written agreement transferring that ownership to another party, which is why founders are advised to consult expert lawyers before finalising such agreements. This is especially true for anything built before incorporation, which is extremely common: most startups exist as an idea, a prototype, or a working MVP long before the company is legally formed.

So, when two co-founders write the first version of an app in a garage, on their personal laptops, months before filing incorporation papers, that code technically belongs to them as individuals, not to “the company,” because the company didn’t legally exist yet. Unless that pre-incorporation work is formally assigned to the new entity, the company’s most valuable asset may not actually belong to it.

WIPO’s guidance for SMEs makes this point directly: businesses often assume that because they paid for something, or because it was built “for” the company, they automatically own the rights, and that assumption is frequently false. This is one of the most common IP mistakes made by entrepreneurs and startups worldwide, and it applies just as much to founders as it does to employees or contractors.

Why This Becomes a Problem Specifically at Funding Time

A founder can operate for years without ever noticing an IP ownership gap, until an investor’s due diligence team starts asking questions. Here’s why funding rounds are the moment this issue surfaces and starts to bite.

Investors specifically look for clean IP ownership. Institutional investors, whether angel, seed, or Series A onwards, will not commit capital to a company that cannot demonstrate clear title to its core technology, brand, and creative assets. IP is frequently the company’s most valuable asset, particularly for tech, SaaS, biotech, and consumer brand startups where there’s little in the way of physical assets to point to. If ownership isn’t clean, the investor is essentially being asked to fund an asset the company doesn’t legally control. Unclear ownership is treated as a red flag, not a formality. During due diligence, investors don’t just check whether IP exists. They check who owns it. If a co-founder, an early contractor, or a departed team member technically holds rights to a critical piece of code or a core design, that is flagged as a material risk. It signals that the company’s foundational assets could be contested, licensed away, or reclaimed by someone outside the company at a vulnerable moment. It can delay the round or reduce the valuation. Fixing an IP ownership gap after a term sheet is signed is far more disruptive than fixing it beforehand. Lawyers may need to track down departed co-founders, early freelancers, or advisors, some of whom may be unreachable, uncooperative, or in a position to negotiate leverage they otherwise wouldn’t have had. Every week spent chasing signatures is a week the round doesn’t close, and every point of ownership uncertainty tends to translate into a lower valuation or additional escrow or indemnity demands from the investor. It creates leverage for a departing or disgruntled founder. If IP was never formally assigned, a co-founder who leaves on bad terms, or simply wants more equity, can, in principle, claim ownership over work they personally created. Without a signed assignment agreement, the company has no clean answer to “prove you own this.” It compounds at every subsequent stage. The problem doesn’t go away after one round. It resurfaces at every future financing, at acquisition, and at IPO. A clean chain of title, once established, needs to simply be maintained going forward through employee and contractor assignment clauses. An unclean one has to be untangled retroactively, every single time, at increasing cost and increasing risk.

What “Assigning IP” Actually Involves

For founders, the fix is usually a relatively simple document: a Founder IP Assignment Agreement, signed by each founder, that formally transfers all pre-incorporation and ongoing IP, including code, designs, trademarks, inventions, trade secrets, and other proprietary work, from the individual founder to the company, typically in exchange for equity or nominal consideration.

Beyond the founders themselves, the same discipline needs to extend to:

Employees , through IP assignment clauses in employment contracts. In many jurisdictions, employment law provides some default protection, but a written clause removes any ambiguity.

, through IP assignment clauses in employment contracts. In many jurisdictions, employment law provides some default protection, but a written clause removes any ambiguity. Contractors and freelancers , who, unlike employees, usually do not automatically transfer IP rights to the company that hired them. A written assignment or work-for-hire clause is essential.

, who, unlike employees, usually do automatically transfer IP rights to the company that hired them. A written assignment or work-for-hire clause is essential. Advisors, who often receive equity for informal contributions but rarely sign anything documenting what they built or contributed.

The earlier this is done, the easier it is. Signing these agreements when relationships are positive and everyone is aligned is straightforward. Trying to retrofit them years later, once a co-founder has left or a contractor has gone quiet, is expensive, slow, and sometimes simply impossible.

In India, founders should also be aware of the government’s Scheme for Facilitating Start-ups Intellectual Property Protection (SIPP), run through the Startup India initiative, which provides recognised startups with subsidised access to patent, trademark, and design facilitators, making it more affordable to formalise IP registration alongside ownership assignment.

The Practical Takeaway

IP assignment isn’t a bureaucratic afterthought. It is the legal foundation that makes a startup’s most valuable assets actually belong to the startup. Founders who treat it as day-one housekeeping, rather than a pre-funding scramble, walk into due diligence with one less thing that can go wrong, and one more reason for investors to trust that what they’re funding is actually owned by the company they’re investing in.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Do founders really need to sign an IP assignment agreement if they own the company anyway?

Yes. Owning shares in a company is legally separate from the company owning its IP. Even as a majority shareholder or CEO, a founder who personally created code, designs, or inventions retains individual ownership of that work until it is formally assigned to the company in writing.

2. What happens to IP created before the company was even incorporated?

Pre-incorporation IP, a very common scenario for early-stage products, legally belongs to the individual founder(s) who created it, not the not-yet-existent company. It must be explicitly assigned to the new entity once it’s formed, usually as one of the first documents signed after incorporation.

3. Can a departing co-founder claim back their contributions if there’s no assignment agreement?

Potentially, yes. Without a signed assignment, a departing founder may argue they retain rights over code, designs, or other work they personally created, which can create leverage in exit negotiations or lead to disputes over the company’s ability to use that IP going forward.

4. Do employees automatically assign their work to the company, unlike contractors?

In many jurisdictions, employment law provides some default assumption that work created within the scope of employment belongs to the employer, but this varies significantly by country and is often narrower than founders assume. Contractors and freelancers generally do not get this default protection at all. A written assignment clause is essential for both, but especially for contractors.

5. How does IP assignment affect a startup’s valuation?

A startup’s IP portfolio, including its code, brand, trade secrets, and any patents, is frequently a major component of its overall valuation, particularly for technology and IP-driven businesses. Investors price in ownership risk: unclear or contested IP title typically results in lower valuations, additional deal conditions, or in serious cases, a lost deal altogether.

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