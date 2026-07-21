Invisible Code, Visible Damage: Why Every Business Should Audit Its SEO Strategy

Your company has invested years building its brand, improving Google rankings, and earning customer trust. Yet overnight, a competitor begins appearing whenever customers search for your business—using your trademark as a keyword or embedding it within hidden website code. At first glance, it appears to be smart digital marketing. In reality, it could expose both businesses to significant trademark disputes, reputational damage, and costly litigation. As businesses increasingly compete online, the intersection of SEO strategy and trademark law has become a critical risk area for marketing teams, founders, and in-house legal departments alike.

Under Indian law, the question is narrower and more technical: When does a competitor’s use of your trademark in SEO and meta tags amount to “passing off”?

This article breaks that down in practical, business-friendly terms, with reference to Indian case law and generally accepted legal principles.

What is “passing off” in India?

Passing off is a common law remedy. In simple terms, it stops someone from dishonestly riding on the reputation and goodwill of your brand. Indian courts apply a three-fold test (adapted from the classic English case Reckitt & Colman v Borden and followed in Indian decisions, including Cadila Health Care Ltd v Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

Goodwill: You have built up reputation and goodwill in the mark, name, get-up or trade dress. Misrepresentation: The defendant makes a misrepresentation (intentional or not) that is likely to lead the public to believe that their goods or services are yours, or are associated with you. Damage: You suffer, or are likely to suffer, damage to that goodwill – loss of sales, dilution, confusion, or tarnishing.

With hidden SEO meta tags and keyword bidding, the real contests are mostly around the second and third elements: Is there a misrepresentation, and is there real or likely damage?

What exactly are SEO metatags, and why do they matter?

Metatags are snippets of code placed in the background of a webpage. Typical examples:

– `<meta name=”keywords” content=”Brand X, best shoes, cheap sneakers”>`

– `<meta name=”description” content=”Official Brand X store”>`

SEO and trademark lawUsers don’t usually see these, but search engines may read them. In practice, modern search engines place limited importance on “keywords”, but the overall combination of title tags, descriptions, content, and links still influences search results.

Competitors may include your registered or unregistered trademark in their meta tags or use your brand name as a Google Ads keyword so that their ad appears when someone searches for you. This is rarely visible to the average consumer, which is precisely why legal analysis gets tricky.

Metatags and trademarks: the legal tension

Under Indian law, there are two routes: Infringement (for registered trademarks) under the Trade Marks Act, 1999; and Passing off (for both registered and unregistered marks), a common law tort. In practice, Indian courts often discuss infringement and passing off together, especially in the online context.

When passing off in the metatag/online advertising space, the use may be invisible to the end user (in the case of metatags) or only partially visible (in the case of keyword advertising). Alternatively, the consumer’s confusion may occur at the “initial interest” stage, where they are lured into clicking or visiting, believing they are heading towards your site. Even if the confusion is cleared later (once they land on the page), courts may still be concerned about the initial diversion of traffic.

Indian courts have closely examined these issues in the context of search engines and keyword advertising, and the principles are directly relevant to meta tags.

What exactly crosses the line? Practical indicators

Indian courts will not treat every use of a competitor’s name in SEO as passing off. It is context-sensitive. It would be necessary to look for factors like: Are you a direct competitor riding on their goodwill? Passing off is more likely if the parties operate in the same or closely related fields, and the defendant’s intent appears to be to divert customers searching for the plaintiff.

Also, the courts would look for a situation where there is a real possibility of consumer confusion. Courts look at the “average consumer with imperfect recollection”, a person who is reasonably well-informed but not overly careful. Passing off risk increases if a search for your brand leads to a competitor’s result that looks like it is you with a similar name, tagline, or “official-looking” text, or the competitor’s search result or page does not clearly identify itself as a different, unrelated business.

On the other hand, if the competitor’s result clearly carries its own distinct name, and there is no impression that it is your official site or affiliated with you, the risk is lower, even if your mark is used behind the scenes.

The court would also be sensitive to the possibility of deception or confusion of initial interest. A key idea (borrowed from US and other common law jurisprudence, and increasingly recognised by Indian courts) is **initial interest confusion where even if the consumer realises the truth before purchase, the competitor has already benefited from the initial wrongful diversion of attention and clicks, and this would be actionable as passing off.

Also, the content and presentation on the competitor’s site are relevant. Hidden meta tags alone may not decide the case. Courts will examine whether the landing page reinforces confusion (through similar colours, logos, taglines, or domain names) or clearly signals that it is a different, independent business. If the entire setup is designed to suggest affiliation or endorsement, the use of your mark in meta tags becomes part of a larger passing-off scheme.

Another important consideration for the court would be the strength of your brand’s goodwill. Well-known marks or marks with strong, distinctive character receive greater protection.

When is it less likely to be passing off?

To balance expectations, there are scenarios where using another’s name in SEO may not, on its own, amount to passing off, especially when the term is descriptive or generic or when a webpage openly compares products or services and clearly identifies itself as a separate business and when there is no confusion, even at the initial stage. Not every inconvenience or irritation is a legal wrong, and the law steps in when there is misrepresentation and likely damage to your goodwill.

How Businesses Can Protect Their Digital Brand

1. Conduct an SEO Legal Audit

Review:

Meta tags

Keyword strategies

Google Ads

Landing pages

SEO agency practices

2. Monitor Competitor Activity

Regularly monitor:

Search rankings

Sponsored ads

Domain registrations

Website metadata

Brand mentions

3. Align Marketing with Legal

Marketing teams often implement campaigns before legal teams review them.

Creating an approval process significantly reduces litigation exposure.

4. Develop an Enforcement Strategy

When misuse is detected:

Preserve evidence

Assess consumer confusion

Evaluate commercial harm

Issue cease-and-desist notices

Seek injunctions where necessary

Conclusion: where does the line lie?

In today’s digital marketplace, visibility is one of a company’s most valuable commercial assets. The same SEO techniques that improve online presence can also create significant trademark exposure when competitor brands are used without appropriate safeguards.

Businesses should therefore treat SEO compliance as part of their overall brand protection strategy rather than merely a marketing exercise. Periodic legal audits of digital marketing campaigns, keyword strategies, and online advertising can help identify risks early, protect customer trust, and avoid expensive disputes.

For growing businesses, safeguarding digital visibility is no longer simply about ranking first on search engines—it is about protecting one of the company’s most valuable intangible assets: its brand.