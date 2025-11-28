New Requirement For Annual Submission Of Working Statements In Respect Of Granted Patents – Current Deadline 31 December 2025

Indonesia has introduced a new obligation for the patentees of Indonesian patents to submit annual working statements in respect of their patents, to inform the Indonesian Patent Office...

Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African law firm that specialises in providing intellectual property and commercial services.

Article Insights

Adams & Adams are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)

in Asia

with readers working within the Insurance industries

Indonesia has introduced a new obligation for the patentees of Indonesian patents to submit annual working statements in respect of their patents, to inform the Indonesian Patent Office whether or not the patented invention is being worked in Indonesia.

The requirement, set out in Article 20A of the amended Indonesian Patent Law, applies to all active Indonesian patents, including those not yet worked.

There is no retroactive filing that is required for periods prior to 2025.

For the inaugural cycle, the Indonesian Patent Office has set a onetime extended deadline of 31 December 2025 for submission of working statements.

From 2026, working statements must be submitted annually, by a patent's annuity (renewal) due date. It is therefore expected that the requirement would best be met with the assistance of renewal service providers.

At present, the process is administratively straightforward. A signed working statement is simply required for each patent. No notarisation or legalisation is not required.

Patentees of Indonesian patents are advised to audit their portfolios, identify all granted Indonesian patents, and prepare and submit a compliant statement for each case ahead of the 31 December 2025 deadline and future renewal due dates. The prescribed form is available on request.

In respect of cases in which Adams & Adams is responsible for monitoring annual renewal payments of clients' Indonesian patents, the firm shall proactively engage the relevant clients to assist them with the lodgement of the required working statements, since the firm has visibility of the renewal statuses of such cases.

In respect of other Indonesian cases on the firm's records, where the firm is not responsible for monitoring annual renewal fee payments, the firm shall await any instructions that relevant clients may have in response to this general notification.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.