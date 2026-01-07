ARTICLE
7 January 2026

Thailand Updates Trade Mark Goods And Services Classifications

Terapat Laopatarakasem and Norasak Sinhaseni
The Thai Department of Intellectual Property ("DIP") has updated the classification of goods and services in accordance with Nice Classification of Goods and Services (13th Edition), following the Notification of the Minister of Commerce on Classification of goods and services dated 14 November 2025. This update takes effect on 1 January 2026. Key changes are as follows:

  • Goods relating to "eyeglasses and lenses" have been reclassified from Class 9 to Class 10
  • Goods relating to "rescue vehicles" have been reclassified from Class 9 to Class 12
  • Goods relating to "electrically heated clothing" have been reclassified from Class 11 to Class 25

Additionally, there are other minor but important reclassifications of specific items of goods.

It is important to note that these changes apply only to applications filed or designated on or after 1 January 2026.

The DIP has also announced a grace period for applications filed until 31 January 2026, allowing goods to remain in their original class as filed. However, a written response may be required if an objection is raised under the updated Notification.

Applicants should take care and consult with local agents before filing the trade mark applications to ensure correct classification under the new Notification. Rouse Bangkok will continue to monitor these updates and review new trade mark applications to ensure correct classifications, helping to reduce objections related to the specification of goods or services.

Link to Notification of MOC (in Thai): https://www.ipthailand.go.th/images/26881/MOC/announcemoc20251114.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Terapat Laopatarakasem
Norasak Sinhaseni
