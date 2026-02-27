Vietnam Adds New Enforcement Rules

A new Decree 341/2025/ND-CP, in February 2026, replaces a former Decree 131/2013/ND-CP to bring changes to the country's copyright enforcement landscape.

The new regulation extends administrative enforcement to cross-border online infringements, explicitly including foreign actors targeting Vietnamese users. Now overseas websites, streaming services, and platforms fall within the jurisdiction of Vietnamese authorities.

An expansion of the available remedies adds mandatory apologies, enhanced obligations for ISPs to establish takedown processes, content removal and restoration, and compensation for illegal profits. This broader toolkit allows enforcement actions to be more precisely tailored. Fines under Decree 341 remain capped at VND250 million for inpiduals and VND500 million for organizations, but are now based on the economic impact—such as profits gained, harm caused, or value of infringing goods—rather than fixed amounts, to target large-scale violations. ISPs now face penalties for non-compliance or abusing notice-and-takedown procedures.

The decree also escalates sanctions for circumventing technological protection measures (TPM) and rights management information (RMI),

targeting not only circumvention acts but also the creation or distribution of related tools and services. Expanded administrative powers and restructured enforcement authorities further strengthen Vietnam's copyright regime.

