Thailand Steps Up Brand Protection With New Trade Mark Monitoring System

The Department of Intellectual Property ("DIP") under the Ministry of Commerce has launched the "Trade Mark Monitor" programme to help Thai businesses detect potential misuse of their trade marks in foreign markets, particularly in China and ASEAN.

The project, part of the government's broader push to strengthen Thai brands internationally, proactively searches for identical or confusingly similar marks filed abroad and alerts Thai owners so they can take timely action to oppose them.

How the Programme Works

Each year, around 100 Thai businesses can join the free-of-charge programme for a one-year term. Once enrolled, their trade marks are monitored in major trading partner countries. When the system detects a suspicious filing, the DIP notifies the brand owner and provides general guidance on next steps.

If the owner wishes to oppose the foreign filing, they must appoint local representatives and cover any related legal costs themselves. In other words, the DIP provides monitoring and alerts, but not full legal enforcement.

Early Results and Continuing Efforts

Since its launch earlier this year, the Trade Mark Monitor project has successfully helped prevent unauthorised filings of several well-known Thai marks overseas. The initiative has also raised awareness among Thai SMEs about the risks of "brand poaching" and the importance of taking proactive steps to secure their rights abroad through early trade mark registration.

The DIP plans to continue the programme into the 2026 fiscal year, with the next round of applications expected to open in November 2025.

Key Takeaway

The Trade Mark Monitor project is a valuable early-warning system, but not a substitute for proper trade mark protection overseas. Thai brand owners who plan to export or expand abroad should still register their trade marks directly in key markets and be ready to act quickly if potential infringements arise.

