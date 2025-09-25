Beyond Takedowns: Tackling Online IP Infringement In Thailand

Online shopping in Thailand is more accessible than ever, with global platforms, local social media shops, and entertainment-driven social commerce enabling instant purchases. However, this convenience comes with rising concerns over digital intellectual property (IP) infringement, including counterfeit goods, pirated content, and unauthorized brand usage.

At first glance, online platforms appear to offer quick solutions. Most major e-commerce sites, social media channels, and social commerce platforms provide "notice and takedown" systems, where IP owners can file complaints and request the removal of listings that infringe IP rights, such as trademarks and copyrights.

These tools are certainly useful, as seeing a fake product vanish from a platform feels like progress. But the reality is less reassuring. The counterfeit goods themselves remain in warehouses, markets, or shops, ready to be resold. Sellers whose accounts are taken down often return within days under new names or accounts. In other words, a takedown is like cutting weeds without pulling out the roots: they always grow back.

While notice and takedown tools are widely available and can be managed internally by most IP owners, their impact is often short-lived. IP owners seeking more effective, lasting protection need to take a more strategic and multilayered approach.

The same applies to online piracy. Unauthorized streaming websites that offer free access to movies, TV shows, or sports broadcasts have become widespread in Thailand. To combat this, rightsholders can request website blocking under the Computer Crime Act, through the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the courts. Once requests are approved, internet service providers are ordered to block access to infringing sites. Blocking orders can be effective in disrupting large-scale piracy operations, but they also face limitations—pirate sites frequently reappear under new domains.

Strategic Protection

Whether the infringing material is physical counterfeit goods or intangible streaming content, relying solely on takedown procedures can leave rightsholders stuck in an endless cycle. To truly protect a brand, action must go beyond deleting links online. Stronger measures are available under Thai law. Civil actions in the Intellectual Property and International Trade Court can secure injunctions and damages, providing more lasting results.

Moreover, in cases involving large-scale counterfeiting of goods or repeat offenders, criminal enforcement through the police or the Department of Special Investigation allows authorities to raid warehouses, seize counterfeit stock, and prosecute offenders. Unlike platform removals, these actions address the source of the problem, which is the physical supply of counterfeit products.

There are also proactive steps rightsholders can take. Customs recordation of trademarks or copyrights with Thai Customs helps prevent counterfeit products from entering the country, stopping them at the border before they reach consumers. Regular monitoring of online platforms and piracy websites ensures infringing activity is detected early. Collecting digital evidence in a proper format means that, when legal action is needed, the case can move forward efficiently. In some cases, educating resellers about the risks of infringement can reduce repeat issues.

Taking Action

For rightsholders, the key is balance and efficient use of available tools. Takedown tools are fast and useful, but they should be combined with legal enforcement and practical strategies to create real, long-term protection. Every situation is different; some cases call for swift removals, others for targeted litigation, and often they require a mix of both.

Protecting IP online can feel like chasing shadows, but it does not have to be overwhelming. With the right approach, brands can safeguard their reputation, disrupt counterfeit and piracy operations, and maintain consumer trust. Rightsholders should enlist the help of experts who work closely with them to design and execute strategies that cover both online and offline realities, ensuring that enforcement is not only reactive but genuinely effective.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.