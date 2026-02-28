Our Team is Your Team: Trade Mark Protection for Alcoholic, Low Alcohol and Non-Alcoholic Beverages: Some key considerations

Protecting your brand is critical in the beverage industry, whether you're launching a craft gin, a functional sparkling water or a boutique wine label. With increasing category crossover, businesses must ensure their trade mark protection keeps pace with both current offerings and future expansion plans.

When looking to register your new beverage trade mark in Australia, there are some key considerations to keep in mind.

Be thorough with preliminary searches. Look beyond the obvious class.

The distinction between alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Australia is blurring. The commercial reality is that many producers now operate across both categories and offer non-alcoholic products alongside alcoholic options.

The result?

Trade mark risk no longer sits neatly within one classification. Although spirits and wine fall within Class 33 and most non-alcoholic beverages (plus beer) fall within Class 32 in Australia, Examiners increasingly treat these goods as commercially related. From a consumer perspective, alcohol-free spirits, zero-alcohol beers and traditional alcoholic beverages are often marketed under the same branding architecture, sold in the same retail channels and are targeted at the same demographic. This means that a mark registered in Class 32 may present an obstacle to registration of a mark in Class 33, and vice versa.

For example:

A gin brand could block a non-alcoholic botanical spirit with a similar name.

A sparkling water brand might face opposition from an established vodka producer.

A brewery expanding into alcohol-free beer may encounter issues if it failed to secure coverage early.

A wine producer launching a low-alcohol or canned wine range could face objections from a non-alcoholic or no-alcohol beverage brand with earlier rights in another class.

What this means for brand owners

When looking for your next brand name, don't limit clearance searches to the class that strictly describes the relevant product. Consider related beverage categories and brand extensions. Also look at bar and hospitality services which fall under Class 43.

File strategically. When filing your application for one type of product, give some thought to your future plans. If for example expansion into alcohol-free variants is realistic, consider whether to cover goods in both Classes 32 and 33 This could potentially avoid problems in the future. Early intervention is typically more cost-effective than rebranding or defending infringement proceedings later.

Monitor competitors. Consider implementing a trade mark-watching service to try to identify potentially-conflicting applications early so that you can consider whether you want to formally object.

Final thoughts

In an increasingly converged beverage market, trade mark strategy must be forward-looking rather than reactive. Taking a broader, multi-class and monitoring-focused approach at the outset can provide valuable flexibility as your brand evolves and significantly reduces the risk of costly disputes down the track. The specialist Trade Marks Team at Madderns can help protect your brands at every stage.

