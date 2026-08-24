Insight Alert - Trends In IP Filings In Australia

IP Australia has released its annual Australian IP Report (Report), analysing 2025 filing data for patents, trade marks, design rights and plant breeder’s rights and identifying trends in Australia’s intellectual property (IP) landscape and economy more broadly.

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IP Australia has released its annual Australian IP Report (Report), analysing 2025 filing data for patents, trade marks, design rights and plant breeder’s rights and identifying trends in Australia’s intellectual property (IP) landscape and economy more broadly. As usual, it contains many interesting insights across the different IP rights and technology and industry sectors. We’ve unpacked some of the key ones in this article.

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