How Can You Retain Intellectual Property When A Client Will Not Pay?

A service provider who has not assigned their intellectual property still owns it, regardless of what the invoice says. Under the Copyright Act 1968 (Cth), the creator owns copyright by default, and ownership moves only by written assignment. Paying a designer or developer does not transfer ownership on its own. That default gives service providers real leverage where a client refuses to pay. Retention and suspension clauses turn the default into a contractual right to withhold deliverables.

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Summary Under the Copyright Act 1968 (Cth), the creator owns copyright by default, and paying for work does not transfer ownership on its own.

Ownership moves only by written assignment, so tying that assignment to cleared payment keeps the leverage until the money arrives.

Retention and suspension clauses give the contractual right to withhold deliverables, and without them stopping work can itself be a breach.

This guide explains intellectual property retention strategies for designers, developers, consultants and agencies in Australia.

LegalVision’s intellectual property lawyers advise service providers on drafting assignment and licensing clauses, negotiating a licence where a client cannot pay, and recovering unpaid invoices. Tips for Businesses Keep dated drafts, version histories and file metadata, because retention only works with evidence of creation. Send watermarked or low-resolution proofs during a project, and release master files only once payment clears. Register trade marks with IP Australia, since registered rights are far easier to enforce than unregistered ones. Speak to an intellectual property lawyer at LegalVision about carving background IP out of your assignment clauses.Summarise with: A service provider who has not assigned their intellectual property still owns it, regardless of what the invoice says. Under the Copyright Act 1968 (Cth), the creator owns copyright by default, and ownership moves only by written assignment. Paying a designer or developer does not transfer ownership on its own. That default gives service providers real leverage where a client refuses to pay. Retention and suspension clauses turn the default into a contractual right to withhold deliverables. Tying the assignment to cleared payment keeps the leverage until the money arrives. Assigning on completion instead leaves only debt recovery, which costs more and takes longer. This article explains the intellectual property retention strategies available to Australian service providers when a client will not pay, covering retention and suspension clauses, licensing arrangements, phased payment structures, and how ownership actually transfers under Australian law.

IP Ownership in Service Contracts

Defining the ownership of your IP in service contracts at different stages of IP creation is important in providing business owners with real commercial power in the event that a client refuses to pay. There are two types of ways IP ownership is transferred:

assignment: full transfer of ownership; and

licensing: permission to use (this can be limited and non-exclusive).

It is important to remember that once you have assigned your IP rights upon completion, it is difficult to use them as leverage if a dispute arises later relating to unpaid invoices.

At that point, your only recourse is formal debt recovery, which is a slower and more costly process. In some situations, a licensing model during the creation of IP is a good strategy to ensure that prompt payment is made before or on completion. Difficulties can arise when your service contracts do not address when and how IP ownership is transferred or licensed. Lack of preparation can also cause future disputes between contracting and third parties.

How IP Ownership Actually Transfers in Australia

Australian law hands service providers more leverage than most of them realise. The creator of a work owns the copyright by default, not the client who commissioned and paid for it. Paying an invoice transfers nothing on its own. Ownership moves only where the creator assigns it in writing, as the Copyright Act 1968 (Cth) requires.

That written requirement is the whole mechanism. A contract that promises to assign IP on completion still needs the assignment to happen. Australian law also lets you assign copyright in work that does not exist yet. Draft the clause so the assignment vests on cleared payment rather than on delivery or completion. One phrase does the work: title in the deliverables passes on receipt of payment in full. Until then you own it, and the client uses it under whatever licence you granted.

Moral rights work differently and need separate treatment. A creator cannot sell or assign moral rights in Australia, so contracts use a written consent instead. Keep the consent narrow enough that it covers the client’s actual use and no more. Understand how to assign or license copyright before you settle the wording.

Background and Foreground IP

When entering a service contract, it is important to distinguish between two categories of IP:

Background IP: IP you owned or created before the engagement (e.g. existing code libraries or design templates). This remains yours regardless of the project outcome and should be explicitly excluded from any assignment clause in your contract.

IP you owned or created before the engagement (e.g. existing code libraries or design templates). This remains yours regardless of the project outcome and should be explicitly excluded from any assignment clause in your contract. Foreground IP: IP created during the engagement, specifically for the client. This is typically what the client expects to receive ownership of upon payment.

This distinction matters for retention purposes because Foreground IP is your primary leverage asset and what you withhold until payment is received.

For a more detailed breakdown, check out our article Dissecting Intellectual Property in Service Agreements to understand the types of IP commonly created in service contracts and the importance of defining the deliverables precisely.

Withholding IP for Non-Payment

This section covers the contractual tools that give you the legal rights to withhold IP when a client fails to pay. Without these clauses in your service contract, stopping work or withholding deliverables could expose you to a breach of contract claim.

Retention Clauses

An IP retention clause is a contract clause that allows a service provider to keep ownership of IP even if they are producing the IP for someone else. These can be framed effectively to outline clear contractual grounds for withholding deliverables until full payment is received.

Suspension Clauses

A suspension clause gives you the contractual right to pause work and withhold deliverables upon non-payment. Important elements to include in a suspension clause are a trigger event, such as an invoice remaining unpaid after 7-14 days, a written notice requirement before suspension takes effect, like a 7-day written notice and consequences of suspension.

“Most service providers hand over their leverage without noticing, in a single line saying intellectual property assigns on completion. Under Australian law you own what you made until you sign it across, so make the signing across happen when the money clears, not when the work does. That one change turns a debt recovery problem into a payment problem, and payment problems get solved much faster.” Sarina CaliSenior Lawyer, LegalVision

Negotiating IP as Leverage

Beyond withholding IP throughout the creation phase, you can actively use it as a negotiating tool to restructure the commercial arrangement when a client defaults or cannot pay.

Work-for-hire vs Licence

The payment model you choose from the outset will determine the amount of leverage you hold:

under a work-for-hire model , ownership transfers on completion. This is recommended if your client is paying for services that are highly specialised, and you, as the creator, are happy to relinquish all rights and control of the IP; and

, ownership transfers on completion. This is recommended if your client is paying for services that are highly specialised, and you, as the creator, are happy to relinquish all rights and control of the IP; and under a licence model, you retain ownership and grant the client usage rights. This provides stronger and more sustained leverage throughout the project.

Phased Payment Structure

In work-for-hire models, business owners can structure their service contracts around payment milestones as an effective way to encourage prompt payment. Defining clear deliverables and connecting the transfer of ownership of the associated IP with payment invoices/claims provides significant leverage throughout a project.

For example, a web developer is contracted to create a webpage for a business. The project is split into three phases: discovery, build and launch. If the client defaults at phase two, the developer retains all IP from that phase onwards and can suspend work until payment is received. Practically, it discourages late or non-payment.

Licensing as an Alternative for Clients Who Cannot Pay

If a client is unable to pay upfront but wants to use the IP, an effective strategy is to change the payment structure to a non-exclusive, limited licence for a period agreed between the parties. It is essentially where the IP has been created, but not physically handed over to the client to own and use exclusively. Upon receiving payment of the total owing in full, a full assignment can then be arranged.

Restructuring the payment structure allows service contractors to:

retain full ownership and grant the client a licence in exchange for fees or royalty payments; and

control usage rights, as missed payments will result in automatic termination of the licence.

Both approaches can prompt faster payment without litigation, as the threat of withheld IP is a strong incentive for clients to pay on time.

Structure your workflow in accordance with the payment structure. Do not send final files, source code or master assets until payment clears.

Protecting Creative Work Rights

Retaining IP as leverage is only effective if there is evidence of ownership. Below are some recommended strategies to protect your position before a dispute arises:

keep records of creation (drafts, version histories, timestamps) to evidence ownership;

register trade marks with IP Australia where possible. Registered rights are easier to enforce than unregistered ones;

consider watermarking or access-restricting digital deliverables during the project as a practical safeguard; and

address what happens to the Background IP (IP you owned before the project) and ensure your contract excludes this from any assignment clause.

Key Takeaways

When a client refuses to pay, service providers who have already delivered their work product risk absorbing the loss entirely. There are ways to lower or mitigate this risk from the outset:

IP ownership should be explicitly tied to payment milestones in your service contracts;

suspension and retention clauses are your primary contractual tools, and they must be drafted clearly to be enforceable;

a licence model gives you stronger ongoing leverage than a full assignment on completion, but phased and licensing payment structures can provide retention rights;

practical workflow habits (withholding final files) reinforce your contractual rights; and

act beforehand. Once the client has the work, your leverage drops considerably.

If you need assistance drafting IP clauses or reviewing your service contracts, LegalVision provides ongoing legal support for all businesses through our fixed-fee legal membership. Our experienced intellectual property lawyers help businesses manage contracts, employment law, disputes, intellectual property, and more, with unlimited access to specialist lawyers for a fixed monthly fee. To learn more about LegalVision’s legal membership, call 1800 532 904 or visit our membership page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who owns the intellectual property in work I create for a client? You do, until you assign it. Under Australian law, the creator owns copyright by default, and commissioning or paying for work does not transfer ownership on its own. Ownership moves only where you assign it in writing, so check what your service contract actually says. Can I withhold deliverables if a client does not pay? Only where your contract lets you. Without a retention or suspension clause, stopping work or holding back files can put you in breach yourself. Draft a suspension clause naming the trigger, such as an invoice unpaid after 14 days, and the written notice you must give first. What is the difference between assigning and licensing intellectual property? An assignment transfers ownership permanently, so you keep nothing. A licence grants permission to use the work while you stay the owner, and you can limit it by time, territory, purpose or exclusivity. A licence keeps leverage, because missed payments can terminate it. Can I assign my moral rights to a client? No. Australian law does not allow a creator to sell or transfer moral rights, which cover attribution, protection against false attribution, and the integrity of your work. Contracts instead ask for written consent to specified uses, so keep that consent as narrow as the project needs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.