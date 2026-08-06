The recent Hugging Face/OpenAI incident reveals critical lessons about AI agent security and confidential information exposure. When AI systems gain access to internal repositories containing source code, patent materials, and trade secrets, businesses face unprecedented risks that require deliberate controls and IP-focused governance before deployment.

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As the efficiency benefits of AI systems continue to grow, the recent Hugging Face/ Open AI situation holds important confidentiality lessons for IP owners, innovators and development teams.

The risk of confidential information being exposed through AI use is already well understood. The more specific issue for IP-intensive businesses is how that risk changes when AI tools are connected to internal systems containing source code, invention disclosures, patent material, laboratory results, product roadmaps and other confidential technical information.

The lesson is not that businesses should avoid AI. These tools can deliver real productivity gains in research, software development, technical analysis, document review and IP workflows. The issue is that AI access needs to be deliberate, limited and reviewed through an IP lens before agents are connected to valuable development environments.

Here, we discuss several practical steps that IP-intensive businesses should consider before connecting AI tools to internal systems.

Why the Hugging Face incident matters for IP owners

During an AI agent evaluation, an advanced model from OpenAI reportedly moved beyond its intended research environment, identified and exploited a vulnerability, escalated privileges and gained access to infrastructure and information outside the intended scope of the evaluation. The incident is important not because every business is running the same type of evaluation, but because it shows what can happen when an AI system with agentic capability is connected to real systems, tools and permissions.

Many AI deployments begin as limited experiments that may seem low risk. Whether seeing if an AI agent can assist with coding, analyse documents, search technical material or automate a workflow. The risk changes when the AI system is given tools, credentials, network access or pathways into other systems.

For an IP-intensive business, those connected systems may include source-code repositories, laboratory records, technical collaboration spaces and cloud environments. Sensitive material is rarely stored neatly in one place. It is usually spread across teams, platforms and projects.

An AI agent with broad permissions can therefore create a different risk profile from an ordinary software tool. It may be able to search across systems, identify relationships between documents, retrieve large volumes of information or call external tools. If the agent behaves unexpectedly, is misconfigured or is manipulated, then the consequences may extend well beyond the original test environment.

For IP owners, AI access is not just an IT or security question. It can be an IP protection question. A related point is illustrated by Anthropic’s recent cryptography research, where AI was used to identify candidate attacks on cryptographic algorithms, including approaches that could reduce the computational work needed to attack certain cryptographic implementations. That example raises a different but connected IP issue: AI systems are not only being used to access and process technical information, but may increasingly contribute to technical outputs themselves. For IP-intensive businesses, that reinforces the need to understand what material an AI system can access, how outputs are generated and validated, and whether those outputs create questions around ownership, confidentiality or downstream use.

The IP information most at risk

For patent and technology-focused businesses, the most sensitive information is often not the information that has already been published. It is the material that sits before filing, publication or commercial release.

That may include invention disclosures, draft patent specifications, laboratory and experimental results, prototype testing data, source code, model architectures, training pipelines, product roadmaps, unpublished research results, customer or collaborator technical information and trade secrets. It may also include internal decisions about what to patent, what to keep secret and what to disclose.

This material can be more commercially important than a final patent application. If disclosed prematurely, it may reveal where the business is investing, what problems have been solved, which products are under development and what technical advantage the business is trying to protect.

It may also affect patent filing strategy, overseas filing options, trade-secret protection, contractual confidentiality obligations and negotiations with investors, customers or collaborators. It may also make it harder to prove what was accessed, when it was accessed and whether confidentiality has been lost.

Map what the AI system can actually reach

Before connecting an AI tool to internal systems, businesses should identify what the system can access in practice.

That means looking beyond the folder, repository or platform the business intends the AI system to use. The more important question is whether the system can reach other information indirectly through connected tools, shared credentials, cloud storage links, browser access, programming interfaces, development environments or service accounts.

For example, an AI tool introduced to help engineers search technical documentation may also be able to access source-code repositories, issue trackers, internal wikis, design documents or product planning materials if those systems are connected through the same account or platform.

Similarly, an AI tool used by a legal or IP team may appropriately need access to selected invention disclosures or approved patent templates. It should not necessarily have access to every draft patent application, every client file, prior invention disclosure or confidential technical repository used by the business.

The practical question is simple: what can the AI system reach if it uses every permission available to it?

If the answer is unclear, the deployment is not ready for sensitive information.

Separate testing from valuable IP environments

Testing and evaluation environments should not be assumed to be safe merely because they are not intended to be production systems.

A test environment may still have connections to valuable systems, and confidential information. It may share credentials, network pathways, cloud services, package registries, administrative accounts or monitoring tools.

For IP owners, this is particularly important where AI tools are being trialled by technical teams. Engineers may quite reasonably want to test an AI agent using real code, real technical documents or real development workflows. That may produce better results, but it also increases the risk that confidential material is exposed during experimentation.

A safer approach is to begin with deliberately limited environments. Use synthetic data, redacted documents or non-confidential examples wherever possible. If access to real technical information is necessary, define the scope carefully and keep it separate from broader repositories containing high-value IP material.

AI experimentation should not become an unplanned route into the patent pipeline, trade-secret repository or product-development environment.

Distinguish between reading and acting

Not all AI permissions carry the same risk.

An AI system that can read a defined set of documents presents one level of risk. However, an AI system that can download material in bulk, execute code, change permissions, create external links, send files, install software or interact with third-party services presents a much higher level of risk.

Businesses should therefore distinguish between AI tools that only retrieve and analyse information and AI agents that can take actions across systems.

In many IP workflows, read-only access may be enough. A patent drafting assistant may need access to selected invention material, but not to the full engineering environment or confidential commercial strategy folders.

Where action permissions are genuinely needed, they should be narrow, task-specific and monitored. Authority to execute code, change access rights, retrieve data at scale or transmit information externally should be treated as high-risk.

Protect the patent pipeline

Many businesses have well-developed controls around final patent filings, but weaker controls around the earlier stages of invention capture. That gap matters in the AI context, because early-stage patent material may be exactly what an AI tool is asked to search, summarise or organise.

Before allowing AI tools into the patent pipeline, businesses should consider whether:

invention disclosures are stored separately from general technical repositories;

draft patent specifications and claim sets are accessible only to appropriate users;

AI tools are prevented from using confidential patent material for model training or service improvement;

confidential technical material provided by collaborators or customers is excluded unless authorised;

outputs generated by AI tools are reviewed before being circulated; and

there is a record of what material was accessed and used.

AI may be useful for summarising technical material, identifying terminology, comparing documents or preparing first-pass analysis, but patent-related information should not be treated as ordinary business content. Access should be controlled accordingly.

Treat third-party AI tools as data-flow decisions

AI systems supplied by third-party providers can be efficient and commercially sensible, but it should not obscure the data-flow question.

Before using a third-party AI tool for technical or IP-sensitive work, businesses should understand:

what information is being sent to the provider

whether prompts, inputs or outputs are retained

whether information may be used for training or service improvement

where information is processed and stored

which subcontractors or connected service providers are involved

whether the AI system can access external tools or plug-ins

how access can be limited, monitored and revoked, and

what notification and assistance will be provided if an incident occurs.

Contractual terms matter, especially where the tool may process unpublished inventions, trade secrets, source code, draft patent applications or third-party confidential information. However, contract terms are only part of the answer.

A provider may promise not to train a general model on customer data, but that does not resolve whether the business has configured the service with overly broad access to internal repositories. It also does not answer whether connected tools, plug-ins or integrations can move information outside the intended environment.

For sensitive IP material, the business should understand both the legal terms and the technical pathway.

Involve IP teams before deployment

AI deployment is often led by IT, security, innovation or product teams. Those teams are essential, but they may not know which information is patent-sensitive, trade-secret sensitive or subject to third-party confidentiality obligations.

IP teams should be involved before AI tools are connected to technical repositories, research environments, invention disclosure systems, patent folders or source-code platforms.

This is particularly important where the business is still deciding whether to file patent applications, maintain information as a trade secret, disclose technology to a partner, publish research, pitch to investors or enter overseas markets.

Once confidential information has been exposed, the options may be limited. Early review is much easier than trying to reconstruct what happened after an incident.

A practical checklist before connecting AI to internal systems

Before enabling an AI agent to access internal business systems, IP-intensive businesses should ask the following questions:

What specific task is the AI system being used for?

What confidential technical information could it access directly or indirectly?

Does it need access to real data, or can synthetic or redacted material be used?

Does it need to act across systems, or is read-only access sufficient?

Can it execute code, send files, change permissions or call external tools?

Are patent drafts, invention disclosures and trade secrets excluded unless necessary?

Are third-party confidential materials properly separated?

Are prompts, inputs and outputs retained or used by the provider?

Can the business monitor what the AI system accessed and did?

Can access be suspended quickly if something goes wrong?

These questions are deliberately practical. They are designed to expose whether an AI deployment is limited and understood, or whether it has quietly become a broad access point into the organisation’s most valuable information.

The practical message for IP owners

The Hugging Face incident should not be read as a reason to avoid AI. It should be read as a warning about uncontrolled connectivity, broad permissions and insufficient separation between experimental systems and valuable infrastructure.

For businesses that rely on patents, trade secrets, technical know-how or confidential collaborations, the issue is straightforward. AI tools should not be given access to sensitive technical information simply because they are useful. Access should be deliberate, limited and reviewed through an IP lens.

The businesses best placed to benefit from AI are those who adopt AI carefully:

identify sensitive information

limit permissions

separate testing from production

control third-party data flows, and

involve IP teams before confidential material is put at risk.

Early IP input can help businesses identify confidential information that should be excluded from AI deployments, assess whether proposed workflows create patent or trade-secret risks, and establish practical controls for using AI tools in research, development and IP environments. That may include reviewing access permissions, separating patent-sensitive material, managing third-party confidential information, and assessing whether AI outputs are suitable for downstream technical or IP use.

Please contact the authors or your usual advisor at Spruson and Ferguson to discuss how AI tools can be introduced into technical and IP workflows without unnecessarily compromising valuable confidential information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.