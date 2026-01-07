Maldives Implements First Trademark Registration System

The Maldives has adopted its first comprehensive trademark law, definitively replacing the informal system based on the publication of cautionary notices. Previously, trademark protection relied exclusively on publishing cautionary notices in local newspapers as public claims of ownership. Although these notices offered evidence in legal disputes, they did not constitute official registration. They were not subject to governmental examination and lacked clear procedures for opposition, renewal or dispute resolution.

The new framework was set in motion after the President of the Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, ratified the Trademark Bill on 11 November 2025, followed by the publication of the Law No. 19/2025 in the Government Gazette. The law will take effect on 11 November 2026, marking the introduction of the country's first formal trademark registration system. This system will follow a first-to-file approach, meaning that ownership will be granted to the party that files the application first.

Applications will be examined on absolute and relative grounds, and additional protection will be available for well-known marks. The competent authorities will have six months from the law's entry into force to publish the necessary regulations and guidelines for the implementation of the new system.

Trademark registrations will be valid for a 10 year period, commencing from the filing or registration date, and can be subsequently renewed for additional 10 year terms.

For proprietors who currently rely on cautionary notices, it is mandatory to file registration applications within 12 months of the Act's effective date to maintain continuous protection.

The new regime also introduces a range of enforcement mechanisms. These include civil remedies, such as injunctive relief, the award of damages, and the destruction or withdrawal of infringing goods, as well as criminal penalties for counterfeiting and measures to be implemented at customs borders.

Businesses should start by reviewing their trademark portfolios to identify any marks that are currently protected through cautionary notices. Companies should also consider updating their internal procedures so that their enforcement strategies and portfolio management practices are aligned with the new system.

