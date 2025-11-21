Maldives Enters A New Era Of Trademark Protection – Official Registration System Launches In 2026

Recently, the Maldives has witnessed a major transformation in the field of intellectual property (IP), introducing formal IP legislation for the first time and establishing a new framework for trademark protection. Below are the key updates you need to focus on to help your brand prepare for market entry and protection in the Maldives.

1. Current Trademark Protection Status: "Cautionary Notice" Remains Core

To date, the Maldives has not yet implemented a formal trademark registration system. Before the new system takes effect, brands seeking trademark protection must still rely on common law – specifically, by publishing a Trademark Cautionary Notice in leading local newspapers. Importantly, the notice must be presented in both English and Dhivehi (the official language of the Maldives) to be legally valid.

Role of the Notice: Publicly asserts ownership of the trademark and serves as key evidence in subsequent infringement or passing-off lawsuits;

Maintenance Method: There is no official "renewal" process, but periodic re-publication of the notice is required to maintain the public notice of ownership. The standard interval is 2-3 years, though it can be extended to 5 years in low-risk scenarios (e.g., high brand recognition, minimal competitive disputes).

2. Major Legislative Breakthrough: Maldives Intellectual Property Office (MIPO) Launches in January 2026

On August 21, 2025, the President of the Maldives officially ratified the Maldives Intellectual Property Office Act (Act No. 13/2025), marking the establishment of the country's first official IP authority – the Maldives Intellectual Property Office (MIPO). Affiliated with the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, the Act has been published in the Government Gazette and will officially take effect on January 1, 2026.

Once operational, MIPO will be fully responsible for the administration and enforcement of trademarks, patents, industrial designs, and copyrights. However, MIPO is currently finalizing procedural guidelines, fee schedules, application forms, and electronic filing systems, so the full rollout of the new system will take some time.

3. Future Trademark System: Trademarks Bill Pending Approval, Aligning with International Standards

The supporting Trademarks Bill is currently under committee review in Parliament and is expected to be passed and enforced in early 2026. This Bill will completely replace the existing "Cautionary Notice" system and establish a formal trademark registration system that meets international standards. Key provisions include:

Registration Validity: Registered trademarks will be valid for 10 years, with subsequent 10-year renewal periods;

Core Processes: Clarifies the full lifecycle of trademark registration, examination, and enforcement, including dispute resolution mechanisms for opposition and invalidation;

Enforcement Protection: Grants trademark owners legal remedies against infringing activities.

It is important to note that the Trademarks Bill does not include specific fee details. Fee schedules will be published separately by MIPO through implementing regulations, so the new system is not expected to be fully operational until mid-2026.

4. International Alignment: Accession to the Berne Convention, Enhancing Copyright Protection

On August 22, 2025, the Maldives officially acceded to the Berne Convention for the Protection of Literary and Artistic Works, which will take effect on November 22, 2025. This accession means:

Local Maldivian works will receive copyright protection in all member countries of the Convention;

Works from other Convention member countries will enjoy equal protection in the Maldives, further improving the local IP protection ecosystem.

5. Recommendations for Brand owners: Prepare Materials in Advance for System Transition

To smoothly transition to the new trademark registration system, brands are advised to prepare the following materials in advance: