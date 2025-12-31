CNIPA Launched New Trademark E-Filing Application System

The Trademark Office of the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has officially launched, on October 20, 2025, a new trademark E-Filing application system...

The Trademark Office of the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has officially launched, on October 20, 2025, a new trademark E-Filing application system, which system is designed mainly to optimize the users management system, add mobile terminal functions, and enhance various business processing capabilities.

(1) Optimizing Users Management System

The upgraded online trademark application system is integrated with the unified identity authentication system of the National Intellectual Property Public Service Platform. Once logged on, users can handle multiple services, including trademarks, patents, and geographical indications, according to their permission levels, without the need to switch between different systems, thus achieving unified registration and management of users. At the same time, to facilitate case management and submission for users and agencies, the new system has added functions such as search, temporary storage, and batch submission, which has greatly improved the business processing efficiency.

(2) New Mobile Terminal Functions

The online service mini-program of the Trademark Office of the China National Intellectual Property Administration was launched simultaneously. Its main functions include QR code authentication, application status inquiry, electronic document reception, fee payment, and electronic invoice download.

(3) Newly Launched Services

With the new system launched, on top of the existing services, online processing has been added for applications for, among others, review of refusal to register a trademark, review of cancellation of a registered trademark, review of invalidation of a registered trademark, trademark pledge registration, and cancellation of applications for registration of a generic name for goods or services as a trademark. The Trademark Office is committed to gradually expanding the scope of online trademark services in the future to further enhance the efficiency of online trademark services.

Source: official website of the CNIPA

