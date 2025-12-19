A New Era Of Trademark Protection In The Maldives

Until now, the only means of protecting a trademark in the Maldives, the smallest country in Asia known for its rich marine life and vibrant coral reefs, was accomplished by publishing informal Cautionary Notices in local newspapers in both English and the Dhivehi language.

In a major development, on November 11, 2025, the Government of the Maldives established the country's first Intellectual Property authority, known as the Maldives Intellectual Property Office, which will allow for the formal registration and safeguarding of trademarks. The Trademark Act (Law No. 19/2025) will enter into force on November 11, 2026.

Importantly, the Maldives is adopting a first-to-file system whereby ownership of trademarks will be determined by registration, namely, the filing date, irrespective of use of a trademark in the Maldives or elsewhere. Registrations will be valid for 10 years from the filing or registration date and will be renewable for successive 10-year periods. Brand owners will be able to enforce their rights through seeking civil and criminal remedies and accessing customs border measures.

Until such time as the new Law takes effect, Cautionary Notices will continue to be published in local newspapers. This is a good time for brand owners to review their trademark portfolios to identify marks that are currently protected by Cautionary Notices, as it will be necessary to file applications for registration within 12 months of the Trademark Act's effective date to ensure continuity of trademark protection. Even if you haven't already taken steps to protect your trademarks in the Maldives, you may want to get a head start by publishing Cautionary Notices now to prevent others from taking your marks.

