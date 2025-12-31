ARTICLE
31 December 2025

2026 Public Holidays In Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, And Taiwan

China Intellectual Property
The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), the Intellectual Property Department of Hong Kong (HKIPD), the Economic and Technological Development Bureau of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government (DSEDT), and the Taiwan Intellectual Property Office (TIPO) have determined the holiday arrangements for 2026, which are summarized as follows for reference by patent and trademark applicants.

Event

Public Holidays

New Year's Day

1-Jan to 3-Jan

Spring Festival

1-Jan to 3-Jan

Tomb Sweeping Day

4-April to 6-April

Labor Day

1-May to 5-May

Dragon Boat Festival

19-Jun to 21-Jun

Mid-Autumn Festival

25-Sep to 27-Sep

National Day

1-Oct to 7-Oct

Intellectual Property Department of Hong Kong (HKIPD)

Event

Public Holidays

The first day of January

1 January

Lunar New Year's Day

17 February

The second day of Lunar New Year

18 February

The third day of Lunar New Year

19 February

Good Friday

3 April

The day following Good Friday

4 April

The day following Ching Ming Festival

6 April

The day following Easter Monday

7 April

Labour Day

1 May

The day following the Birthday of the Buddha

25 May

Tuen Ng Festival

19 June

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Establishment Day

1 July

The day following the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival

26 September

National Day

1 October

The day following Chung Yeung Festival

19 October

Christmas Day

25 December

The first weekday after Christmas Day

26 December

Economic and Technological Development Bureau of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government (DSEDT)

Event

Public Holidays

New Year's Day

1-Jan

Lunar New Year's Day

17-Feb

The second day of the Lunar New Year

18-Feb

The third day of the Lunar New Year

19-Feb

Good Friday

3-Apr

The Day before Easter

4-Apr

Ching Ming Festival

5-Apr

Labour Day

1-May

The Buddha's Birthday (Feast of Buddha)

24-May

Tung Ng Festival (Dragon Boat Festival)

19-Jun

The Day following Chong Chao (Mid-Autumn) Festival

26-Sep

National Day of the People's Republic of China

1-Oct

The Day following National Day

2-Oct

Chong Yeung Festival (Festival of Ancestors)

18-Oct

All Soul's Day

2-Nov

Feast of Immaculate Conception

8-Dec

Macao S.A.R. Establishment Day

20-Dec

Winter Solstice

22-Dec

Christmas Eve

24-Dec

Christmas Day

25-Dec

Event

Exemption for Civil Servants

Lunar New Year's Eve

16-Feb (Afternoon)

New Year's Eve

31-Dec (Afternoon)

Event

Compensatory Rest Days for Civil Servants

Compensatory rest day for the Day before Easter

6-Apr

Compensatory rest day for Cheng Ming Festival

7-Apr

Compensatory rest day for the Buddha's Birthday (Feast of Buddha)

25-May

Compensatory rest day for the Day following Chong Chao Festival

28-Sep

Compensatory rest day for Chong Yeung Festival (Festival of Ancestors)

19-Oct

Compensatory rest day for Macao S.A.R. Establishment Day

21-Dec

Taiwan Intellectual Property Office (TIPO)

Public Holidays

1-Jan

Thursday

16-Feb to 20-Feb

Monday to Friday

27-Feb to 28-Feb

Friday to Saturday

3-Apr to 4-Apr

Friday to Saturday

5-Apr to 6-Apr

Sunday to Monday

1 May

Friday

19-Jun

Friday

25-Sep

Friday

28-Sep

Monday

9-Oct

Friday

10-Oct

Saturday

25-Oct

Sunday

26-Oct

Monday

25-Dec

Friday



