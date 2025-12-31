2026 Public Holidays In Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, And Taiwan

- within Intellectual Property topic(s)
- in China
- within Intellectual Property topic(s)
The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), the Intellectual Property Department of Hong Kong (HKIPD), the Economic and Technological Development Bureau of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government (DSEDT), and the Taiwan Intellectual Property Office (TIPO) have determined the holiday arrangements for 2026, which are summarized as follows for reference by patent and trademark applicants.
|
Event
|
Public Holidays
|
New Year's Day
|
1-Jan to 3-Jan
|
Spring Festival
|
1-Jan to 3-Jan
|
Tomb Sweeping Day
|
4-April to 6-April
|
Labor Day
|
1-May to 5-May
|
Dragon Boat Festival
|
19-Jun to 21-Jun
|
Mid-Autumn Festival
|
25-Sep to 27-Sep
|
National Day
|
1-Oct to 7-Oct
Intellectual Property Department of Hong Kong (HKIPD)
|
Event
|
Public Holidays
|
The first day of January
|
1 January
|
Lunar New Year's Day
|
17 February
|
The second day of Lunar New Year
|
18 February
|
The third day of Lunar New Year
|
19 February
|
Good Friday
|
3 April
|
The day following Good Friday
|
4 April
|
The day following Ching Ming Festival
|
6 April
|
The day following Easter Monday
|
7 April
|
Labour Day
|
1 May
|
The day following the Birthday of the Buddha
|
25 May
|
Tuen Ng Festival
|
19 June
|
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Establishment Day
|
1 July
|
The day following the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival
|
26 September
|
National Day
|
1 October
|
The day following Chung Yeung Festival
|
19 October
|
Christmas Day
|
25 December
|
The first weekday after Christmas Day
|
26 December
Economic and Technological Development Bureau of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government (DSEDT)
|
Event
|
Public Holidays
|
New Year's Day
|
1-Jan
|
Lunar New Year's Day
|
17-Feb
|
The second day of the Lunar New Year
|
18-Feb
|
The third day of the Lunar New Year
|
19-Feb
|
Good Friday
|
3-Apr
|
The Day before Easter
|
4-Apr
|
Ching Ming Festival
|
5-Apr
|
Labour Day
|
1-May
|
The Buddha's Birthday (Feast of Buddha)
|
24-May
|
Tung Ng Festival (Dragon Boat Festival)
|
19-Jun
|
The Day following Chong Chao (Mid-Autumn) Festival
|
26-Sep
|
National Day of the People's Republic of China
|
1-Oct
|
The Day following National Day
|
2-Oct
|
Chong Yeung Festival (Festival of Ancestors)
|
18-Oct
|
All Soul's Day
|
2-Nov
|
Feast of Immaculate Conception
|
8-Dec
|
Macao S.A.R. Establishment Day
|
20-Dec
|
Winter Solstice
|
22-Dec
|
Christmas Eve
|
24-Dec
|
Christmas Day
|
25-Dec
|
Event
|
Exemption for Civil Servants
|
Lunar New Year's Eve
|
16-Feb (Afternoon)
|
New Year's Eve
|
31-Dec (Afternoon)
|
Event
|
Compensatory Rest Days for Civil Servants
|
Compensatory rest day for the Day before Easter
|
6-Apr
|
Compensatory rest day for Cheng Ming Festival
|
7-Apr
|
Compensatory rest day for the Buddha's Birthday (Feast of Buddha)
|
25-May
|
Compensatory rest day for the Day following Chong Chao Festival
|
28-Sep
|
Compensatory rest day for Chong Yeung Festival (Festival of Ancestors)
|
19-Oct
|
Compensatory rest day for Macao S.A.R. Establishment Day
|
21-Dec
Taiwan Intellectual Property Office (TIPO)
|
Public Holidays
|
1-Jan
|
Thursday
|
16-Feb to 20-Feb
|
Monday to Friday
|
27-Feb to 28-Feb
|
Friday to Saturday
|
3-Apr to 4-Apr
|
Friday to Saturday
|
5-Apr to 6-Apr
|
Sunday to Monday
|
1 May
|
Friday
|
19-Jun
|
Friday
|
25-Sep
|
Friday
|
28-Sep
|
Monday
|
9-Oct
|
Friday
|
10-Oct
|
Saturday
|
25-Oct
|
Sunday
|
26-Oct
|
Monday
|
25-Dec
|
Friday
