Temporary Concession For Short Or Long-Term Work Visa And Permits Appeal Appointments

The Department of Home Affairs has implemented a temporary concession until March 31, 2025, allowing applicants to select the earliest available appointment date on the Global VFS online system to appeal their short or long-term work visa and permits rejection outcome, even if the available dates fall outside the standard 10-business-day appeal window. This temporary concession addresses the technical issues currently affecting the VFS system and ensures an accessible process for all affected applicants during this period.

