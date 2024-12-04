ARTICLE
4 December 2024

Temporary Concession For Short Or Long-Term Work Visa And Permits Appeal Appointments

South Africa Immigration
Fragomen  

The Department of Home Affairs has implemented a temporary concession until March 31, 2025, allowing applicants to select the earliest available appointment date on the Global VFS online system to appeal their short or long-term work visa and permits rejection outcome, even if the available dates fall outside the standard 10-business-day appeal window. This temporary concession addresses the technical issues currently affecting the VFS system and ensures an accessible process for all affected applicants during this period.

