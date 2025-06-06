ARTICLE
6 June 2025

DHS: Cameroon TPS Will Terminate Effective August 3

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

Jackson Lewis P.C. logo
Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,000+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.
Explore Firm Details
Cameroon's Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation will expire Aug. 3, 2025.
Cameroon Immigration
Marissa Prianti and Michael Neifach

Cameroon's Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation will expire Aug. 3, 2025.

On April 14, 2025, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced that she will not renew Cameroon's TPS designation.

While the work authorization documents of Cameroonian TPS beneficiaries were not automatically extended beyond Dec. 7, 2024, Cameroonian TPS beneficiaries were eligible for a 540-day extension from the facial expiration dates on their work authorization documents.

A Federal Register notice means that TPS-based work authorization documents will also expire Aug. 3, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Marissa Prianti
Marissa Prianti
Photo of Michael Neifach
Michael Neifach
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More