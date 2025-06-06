DHS: Cameroon TPS Will Terminate Effective August 3

Cameroon's Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation will expire Aug. 3, 2025.

On April 14, 2025, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced that she will not renew Cameroon's TPS designation.

While the work authorization documents of Cameroonian TPS beneficiaries were not automatically extended beyond Dec. 7, 2024, Cameroonian TPS beneficiaries were eligible for a 540-day extension from the facial expiration dates on their work authorization documents.

A Federal Register notice means that TPS-based work authorization documents will also expire Aug. 3, 2025.

