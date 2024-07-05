New Tax Compliance Certificate Required For Some Consular Business Visa Applications

Certain consulates in Cameroon are now requiring that individuals applying for consular business visas submit a tax compliance certificate issued by the tax authority in Cameroon. However, it appears at this time that this requirement is not being uniformly implemented among consulates. The tax compliance certificate (issued online or at the tax authority in Cameroon) proves that a foreign national is fully tax compliant and must be valid for three months prior to the date of the application. Further, applicants below the age of 18, students with no form of income and applicants with medical emergencies in Cameroon are exempt from this requirement. Previously, applicants were not required to submit a tax compliance certificate.

