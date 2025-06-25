ARTICLE
25 June 2025

Women In Business Report 2025 - Business Day (Video)

"We're still decades away from closing the gender gap in leadership." Our Board Chairperson and Director, Agnes Dire, joined Nontobeko Gumede of ‪@BusinessDayTelevision‬ 's Woman Means Business...
"We're still decades away from closing the gender gap in leadership." Our Board Chairperson and Director, Agnes Dire, joined Nontobeko Gumede of ‪@BusinessDayTelevision‬ 's Woman Means Business to discuss the Women in Business Report 2025 — sharing insights on progress, challenges, and what it takes for women to lead in today's business world.

