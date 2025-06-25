Women In Business Report 2025 - Business Day (Video)

SNG Grant Thornton is the South African member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd. We have progressed expeditiously in every aspect since our establishment in 1985. We are an indigenous mid-tier assurance, tax and advisory firm with offices in South Africa and Eswatini.
"We're still decades away from closing the gender gap
in leadership." Our Board Chairperson and Director, Agnes
Dire, joined Nontobeko Gumede of @BusinessDayTelevision 's
Woman Means Business to discuss the Women in Business Report 2025
— sharing insights on progress, challenges, and what it takes
for women to lead in today's business world.
