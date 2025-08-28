ARTICLE
28 August 2025

Mandatory Registration Of Foreign Reinsurance Companies With KSA Insurance Authority

AT
Al Tamimi & Company

Contributor

Al Tamimi & Company logo

With 17 offices across 10 countries, we are a full-service commercial firm combining knowledge, experience and expertise to ensure our clients have access to the best legal solutions that are commercially sound and cost effective.

Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Founded in 1989, we are the leading corporate law firm in the UAE and throughout the Middle East & North Africa with more than 450 legal professionals in 17 offices across 10 countries. We’re determined to use our knowledge, experience and intellectual rigour to find innovative solutions to overcome complex business challenges. We actively encourage diversity and inclusion, enabling us to attract and retain the best talent, to ensure our clients succeed.

Explore Firm Details
The Insurance Authority ("IA") has recently introduced a new compliance requirement that extends not just to those domiciled in KSA, but to all who are participating in KSA based insurance risks.
Saudi Arabia Insurance
Anand Singh and Melody Huang

The Insurance Authority ("IA") has recently introduced a new compliance requirement that extends not just to those domiciled in KSA, but to all who are participating in KSA based insurance risks. IA has announced new requirements for the registration of foreign reinsurance companies covering KSA risks on a designated IA electronic platform.


Who is affected?

  • All licensed insurance and reinsurance companies in KSA ceding risks to foreign reinsurers.
  • All foreign reinsurance companies entering into, renewing, or negotiating reinsurance contracts covering risks in KSA, whether participating in KSA risks through brokers, agents or otherwise.
  • All licensed reinsurance brokerages in KSA providing related services.


What is required?

  • Foreign reinsurers must register on the IA's designated platform before entering into or renewing any reinsurance contract covering Saudi risks (whether facultative or treaty) by 1 March 2026 .
  • Registration requires submission of specified information and documents via the platform.
  • Licensed companies and reinsurance brokerages in KSA must verify, before signing any agreement, that the foreign reinsurer is registered and meets all regulatory and financial requirements.
  • Registration does not exempt the insurance companies from conducting full due diligence as required prior to engaging with foreign reinsurers outside KSA, as set out under the Implementing Regulations of the Cooperative Insurance Companies Control Law.
  • Licensed companies and brokerages are expected to encourage their foreign reinsurance partners to register promptly.

Enforcement:

  • The IA will take regulatory action against any licensed company or brokerage that enters into new or renewed reinsurance contracts with unregistered foreign reinsurers after 1 March 2026.
  • Sanctions may include warnings, fines, license suspension or revocation, and public disclosure of violations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Anand Singh
Anand Singh
Photo of Melody Huang
Melody Huang
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More