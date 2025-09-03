Law No. 148 of 2019, officially titled the Social Insurance and Pensions Law, marks a pivotal step in overhauling Egypt's national system for social protection. It provides a unified framework for regulating pensions, disability benefits, work injury insurance, and other related entitlements for workers in both public and private sectors. The enactment of Law No. 148 of 2019 reflects the state's commitment to financial sustainability and equitable coverage across various employment categories.

This English version of the Social Insurance and Pensions Law offers a reliable and accessible translation of Law No. 148 of 2019, making its provisions available to international institutions, legal experts, and stakeholders operating in Egypt or studying comparative pension systems. By offering an accurate translation of the Social Insurance and Pensions Law, this English edition supports the understanding and application of the legislation in cross-border legal, financial, and academic contexts.

The document also includes the Executive Regulation of the Social Insurance and Pensions Law, which provides detailed guidance on the law's implementation. The regulation sets out administrative procedures, benefit eligibility criteria, contribution rules, and compliance mechanisms, further ensuring the law's consistent and effective application. As such, this resource encompasses not only the legislative text but also the operational framework necessary for its enforcement.

As a comprehensive translation of the Social Insurance and Pensions Law, the document ensures that the full scope and language of Law No. 148 of 2019 are preserved. This English version of the Social Insurance and Pensions Law not only serves professionals working with Egyptian labor and insurance systems but also contributes to transparency and legal accessibility for non-Arabic speakers engaging with Egypt's evolving social policy landscape.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.