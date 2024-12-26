New Social Insurance Contribution Amounts

Effective January 1, 2025, the minimum social insurance contribution salary amount will increase to EGP 2,300 (up from EGP 2,000) and the maximum will increase to EGP 14,500 (up from EGP 12,600). Due to these increases, employers in Egypt should:

adjust their employee social insurance contribution thresholds to align with the updated limits by January 1, 2025; and

submit updated salary information using an official 'Form 2 Social Insurance' document by January 31, 2025.

Employers with over 100 employees are additionally required to provide a soft copy of the 'Form 2' document on a compact disc or flash drive along with the hard copy of the form. Failure to adhere to the new social insurance contribution requirements or submit the necessary documentation by the respective deadlines may result in administrative penalties and fines.