Insurance Overview 2024

Saudi Arabia's insurance industry has long been a key player in the region, becoming one of the largest insurance markets in the GCC. The sector has experienced notable growth and transformation over the past decade, driven by a combination of regulatory reforms, evolving market dynamics, and increasing demand for comprehensive risk management solutions. In particular, the sector is benefitting from Vision 2030 which is designed to diversify the Kingdom's economy away from oil dependency. As a result, insurance has become a critical component of Saudi Arabia's financial landscape.

The government, through various regulatory frameworks and initiatives, has contributed significantly to the growth of the insurance market. The demand for insurance products continues to rise as the country undergoes rapid economic diversification and modernizes key infrastructure projects. Moreover, with rising awareness among individuals and businesses about the importance of financial protection, the insurance industry is on a solid growth trajectory.

In this publication, we delve into the structure of the insurance industry in the Kingdom, key growth drivers, a detailed performance review for Q3 2024, and the broader outlook for the industry in the context of Saudi Arabia's economic transformation.

