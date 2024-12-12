Saudi Labor Law Amendments 2024

A Comprehensive Guide for Companies and Employees

In 2024, Saudi Arabia implemented significant amendments to its Labor Law No. 51 of 1426H, reflecting a commitment to enhancing labor market flexibility and improving the work environment. These Saudi Labor Law Amendments, aligned with Vision 2030, aim to diversify the economy and improve the quality of life for all residents. The amendments, along with supporting Executive Regulations (to be published), are pivotal in this ongoing transformation, impacting both companies and employees across the Kingdom.

Key Amendments to the Saudi Labor Law

This section details the core changes introduced by the amendments:

New Definitions: Assignment and Resignation

Article 2 introduces two crucial definitions:

Assignment:The provision of a worker to another person through a licensed establishment.

Resignation:A worker's written expression of intent to terminate a fixed-term contract, requiring employer acceptance without coercion.

Work Permit Non-Renewal Penalties

Article 7 empowers the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) to impose penalties for non-renewal of work permits due to various regulatory violations, not just Saudization non-compliance. Employee transfers to other employers are now possible under specific conditions without current employer consent as detailed in the Saudi Labor Law Amendments.

Fixed-Term Contracts

Contracts for non-Saudi employees lacking a specified term are now deemed to last one year from the start date. Continued employment after work permit expiry automatically renews the contract for a similar period.

Prohibition on Non-Saudis Working for Third Parties

Non-Saudi employees are generally prohibited from working for anyone other than their sponsor. The MHRSD, in conjunction with the Ministry of Interior, can impose penalties for violations.

Training Requirements for Saudi Nationals (Article 42)

Employers must establish training policies for Saudi employees, with an annual training percentage determined by the Minister as a result of the Saudi Labor Law Amendments.

Probation Period (Article 53)

The maximum probation period is extended to 180 days without requiring a separate extension agreement. Either party can terminate employment during this period.

Anti-Discrimination Measures (Article 61)

Employers are obligated to ensure equal employment opportunities and treatment, prohibiting discrimination based on race, gender, disability, and other factors as part of the Saudi Labor Law Amendments.

Housing and Transport Allowances (Article 58)

Employers must provide adequate housing and transportation or equivalent cash allowances for employees working outside the agreed-upon location for periods not exceeding 30 days annually, without requiring employee consent.

Termination Rights (Article 74 BIS)

New termination rights are introduced, including resignation and termination due to bankruptcy proceedings.

Notice Periods (Article 75)

Notice periods for indefinite contracts are adjusted: employees can terminate with 30 days' notice, while employers must provide 60 days' notice.

Overtime Compensation

Employers can offer compensatory paid leave instead of overtime pay, subject to employee consent.

Maternity Leave (Article 151)

Paid maternity leave is increased from 10 to 12 weeks.

Implications for Companies Operating in Saudi Arabia

Companies must ensure full compliance with the amended law, including the Saudi Labor Law Amendments. Non-compliance can lead to legal penalties and reputational damage. Organizations should conduct thorough HR practice audits and update employment contracts accordingly. The improved employee protections may lead to improved morale, productivity, and reduced turnover. Compliance can also enhance the ability to attract and retain skilled employees.

Implications for Employees in Saudi Arabia

The amendments provide greater job security through clearer termination processes and the requirement for valid reasons for dismissal. Enhanced protections against discrimination and harassment create a more respectful workplace. Increased opportunities for Saudi nationals will arise from localization efforts, supported by training initiatives. Regulation of working hours and leave will improve work-life balance, as targeted by the Saudi Labor Law Amendments.

Conclusion

The new Saudi Labor Law represents a significant shift in the Kingdom's employment landscape. While companies may face initial adaptation challenges, the long-term benefits of a fairer and more supportive work environment are substantial. The Saudi Labor Law Amendments offer enhanced protections and rights for employees, fostering a culture of respect and empowerment. These reforms align with Vision 2030's goals of sustainable economic growth and social development.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.