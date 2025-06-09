Work and recruitment conflicts are an integral part of the current multifarious work setting. In KSA, settling disputes is a complex process that requires in-depth knowledge of Saudi Labor Law...

Work and recruitment conflicts are an integral part of the current multifarious work setting. In KSA, settling disputes is a complex process that requires in-depth knowledge of Saudi Labor Law, court proceedings, and legal requirements.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm, based in Riyadh, is well-equipped to resolve labor conflicts through litigation. Whether you are an employee or an employer, we have a dedicated legal staff that provides thoughtful, efficient, and impactful solutions to safeguard your rights and interests.

If you are involved in a work conflict in KSA, Sadany & Partners is your optimal choice for assistance with its specialized services.

Overview of Labor and Employment Disputes in Saudi Arabia

The work dispute in KSA is basically subject to the Labor Law (Royal Decree No. M/51), the rules of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD and various judicial provisions. The conflict usually includes:

Termination of service (whether or not there is a reason)

Failure to pay or delay in payment of the wages or other dues.

Severance pay disputes

Discrimination, harassment, or bad treatment

Violation of employment agreement

Problems related to the compliance with Saudization Law.

Negligence during the work and breach of occupational safety rules.

Issues of downsizing and manpower restructuring.

The Labour conflicts may have significant financial and negative effects on the worker and company alike.

Labor and Employment Dispute Resolution Process

The specialized lawyers at Sadany & Partners provide legal advice to clients at every stage of the dispute resolution process.

1. Amicable Settlement (Labor Offices)

Filing the case is deemed the second step of the dispute resolution, when the Amicable Settlement Department at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development fails to resolve the conflict, where the parties are called to discuss and solve the dispute amicably.

If the parties reach a solution, this incident is proven, and the settlement becomes enforceable.

If the parties fail to reach a settlement, a case will be filed before the Labour Court.

2. Proceedings of the Labor Court

If a mutual agreement upon solution of the dispute is not reached, the parties start legal actions before the competent Labor Court and litigation proceedings include:

Submitting a statement of claim at the clerk's office.

Providing evidence and probative documents

Court hearings

Issue of the ruling

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we have skilled labor conflict lawyers who guide you through every phase of the litigation process, ensuring that all procedural requirements are met and that the lawsuit is handled professionally.

3. Appeals

If required, we are willing to assist the client in submitting a statement of appeal to the Labor Court of Appeal, if they desire to appeal the judgment of the Court of First Instance.

4. Enforcement

After the issuance of the conclusive judgment, we don't start to execute the ruling by resorting to the Enforcement Courts, except after ensuring that the client has obtained the compensation or remedies prescribed by the court.

Our Labor and Employment Litigation Services

We offer a wide range of labor conflict settlement services, including:

Arbitrary dismissal Lawsuits: Advocating for both employee and employer in disputes concerning wrongful dismissal.

Salary and Benefits-Related Conflicts: Refund outstanding wages, commissions, bonuses, and allowances.

• Severance Pay Lawsuits: Following up on the payment of end-of-service gratuity and other severance dues, after calculating it correctly.

• Workforce Reduction and Restructuring Conflicts: Advocating for employees and employers in cases of layoffs, downsizing programs, or dismissals resulting from changes in organizational structure.

Regardless of the reason or size of the dispute, we have extensive experience in helping you reach a proper and fair settlement.

Who We Represent

We represent a wide range of clients, including:

The Saudi and multinational companies operating in Saudi Arabia

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

Government authorities

Senior executives and professionals

Expatriate employees and Saudi nationals

We have a bilingual legal team (Arabic and English) that can provide flexible and seamless communication and attorney services for Saudi and international clients alike.

Why Clients Trust Sadany & Partners

The clients confide continuously in Sadany & Partners, because we handle the labor and work conflict litigation professionally and we have:

Extensive Experience In Labor Cases: Deep understanding of Saudi Labor Law and MHRSD rules.

Track Record of Successful Advocacy: Long history of the winning cases in complex labor conflicts.

Planned and Client-Centric Attorneyship: Developing tailored legal actions approaches, which meet your needs and commercial matters.

Active Risks Management: Mentoring the client on how to prevent the dispute and resorting to the early solution, wherever possible.

Clear Reporting: Keeping the clients updated with every step of the proceedings.

We always pay special attention to safeguarding your legal rights in a manner that attains effective and affordable outcomes.

Common Labor Litigation Challenges in Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, the advocacy in labor disagreements faces particular problems, including:

Strict procedural rules and deadlines

Significant reliance on documentary evidence (such as employment contracts and payroll records).

Impact of Islamic Law Principles on the court orders.

The requirements emphasize attempts to resolve the disagreement by mediationbefore resorting to the court.

Sadany & Partners can overcome all of these restrictions and obstacles skillfully, to guarantee that the lawsuit is handled properly, while maximizing opportunities of winning the judgment.

