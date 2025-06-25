Reforming The 1946 Lebanese Labor Law: A Step Towards Flexibility And Inclusion

Lebanon's labor market is undergoing profound shifts driven by rapid technological advancement, recurring crises, and evolving institutional needs.

For employers, flexible work offers a practical response to rising operational costs.

For workers, especially those with caregiving responsibilities such as women, it presents accessible job opportunities and a better work-life balance.

For governments, these models offer adaptable solutions to tackle unemployment and reduce the burden of implementing rigid, outdated employment systems.

Globally, labor standards have evolved to reflect these trends. The International Labor Organization (ILO) has consistently emphasized the need to extend legal protection to informal and non-traditional forms of work.

Although a full overhaul of the Lebanese Labor Law (“LLL”) remains challenging in the current climate, the targeted updates to the LLL enacted on 9 May 2025 offer a pragmatic approach.

Expanded definitions of Employer and Worker

The new amendments of 9 May 2025 impact Articles 1, 2, and 12 of the LLL enacted in 1946.

The first amendment concerns article 1 of the LLL, which defines the employer as any natural or legal person who employs a worker under a written or verbal employment contract, in exchange for a wage. That wage could be paid in cash, in kind, or as a share of the profits.

This definition extends legal protection to a wider range of employment relationships.

Article 2 redefines the worker as any man, woman, or minor working for a wage, whether full-time, part-time, or seasonal, in person or remotely, and even when using their own equipment.

This redefinition expands legal protection to workers in flexible and remote arrangements, including those using their own tools.

Modernizing the concept of the Employment Contract

The third amendment updates article 12 of the LLL, which previously followed a traditional definition of the employment contract. The new version no longer considers the place where the work is performed, meaning that a contract is still legally considered an “employment contract” even if the work is done remotely.

The amendments adopted under the remaining articles of the amending law have added new sections to Article 12 of the LLL that include:

Compressed work schedules are allowed if both parties agree, as long as weekly working hours do not exceed 48 and daily rest periods remain in place.

Part-time work is officially defined as working more than one-third but less than two-thirds of a full-time schedule. Part-time contracts can be verbal or written but must define the job, hours, and wage details. They are not to be confused with temporary reductions in hours due to economic or emergency reasons. Part-time workers get priority for full-time roles if they qualify and a vacancy exists.

Employers can request overtime from part-time workers if agreed with them, with a limit of 10% of the part-time schedule agreed upon with the part-time worker unless the latter agrees otherwise. Overtime is paid at a premium rate of 50% over the regular rate.

Switching from full-time to part-time is allowed for employees who wish to pursue their studies (for up to 2 years) and for mothers' post-maternity leave (for up to 1 year), if agreed between the parties in writing.

Seasonal work is now clearly defined as time-limited (up to 6 months) and treated as a fixed-term contract.

Remote work is defined as work done from outside the employer's premises, with the same legal standing as on-site work.

Equal protection is granted to part-time, seasonal, and remote workers; including union rights, safety, and anti-discrimination.

Entitlements (like leave and social security) are granted proportionally based on hours worked.

Employers must keep records of all employment types, hours, and conditions, accessible to the Labor Ministry's investigators.

Implementation and Social Security Obligations

Further implementation details for inspection and social security coverage will be set by future government decrees.

This point raises important questions regarding the practical implementation of these new amendments within the framework of the National Social Security Fund (“NSSF”) and the Ministry of Labor.

For these authorities, all employees mentioned by these amendments to the LLL, such as part-time, seasonal, and remote workers, are now fully subject to the amended LLL, with all its associated obligations and benefits.

Consequently, they also fall under the scope of the Social Security Law, and employers are required to register them with the NSSF, allowing them to access the full range of social security benefits provided by law.

Are these new rights and protections a minor adjustment, or the beginning of real labor reform in Lebanon?

