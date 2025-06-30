Can The Employer Terminate You For Being Absent From Work Due To COVID-19? (Video)

self

Q: Can the employer terminate you for being absent from work due to covid-19?

A: The employer may not dismiss the employee who is on sick leaves. However, if the sick leaves are exhausted, and the employee is unable to report to work, then the employer may terminate such employees. In this case, the employee shall be entitled to receive their full end of service benefits as per the labor law.

