Does The Employee Infected With COVID-19 Have The Right To Get Paid Leaves? (Video)

Q: Does the employee infected with COVID-19 have the right to get paid leaves?
A: On 8 May 2020, the UAE Ministry of Labor notified establishments to grant sick leaves to employees infected with COVID-19. This means employees who contract COVID-19 and are unable to work due to sickness or home quarantine shall be entitled for sick leaves as per the UAE labor laws. The Employee shall have to produce a certificate from the health authority so that the employer may verify the illness and sick leave period.
Originally published 17 Aug 2021
