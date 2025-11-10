International Employment Law Podcast Series - United Arab Emirates (Podcast)

Welcome to our series of podcasts focusing on international employment law.

Episode 1: Hiring in UAE

Our first episode is now live, covering the hiring process in the UAE, including differing laws in the UAE mainland, free zones, and financial free zones; anti-discrimination rules when advertising and interviewing candidates; background checks; hiring from competitors and related legal risks; and essential documentation (offer letters, contracts, etc.).

