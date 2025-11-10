ARTICLE
10 November 2025

International Employment Law Podcast Series - United Arab Emirates (Podcast)

TS
Travers Smith LLP

Contributor

Travers Smith LLP logo
It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
Explore Firm Details
In these three episodes, Marianne Parkinson and Olivia Rhys-Evans from our Employment team will be joined by Michael Chattle of Al Tamimi to discuss hot topics and trends around employment in the United Arab Emirates.
United Arab Emirates Employment and HR
Marianne Parkinson and Olivia Rhys-Evans
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Marianne Parkinson’s articles from Travers Smith LLP are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR topic(s)
Travers Smith LLP are most popular:
  • within Immigration topic(s)

Welcome to our series of podcasts focusing on international employment law.

In these three episodes, Marianne Parkinson and Olivia Rhys-Evans from our Employment team will be joined by Michael Chattle of Al Tamimi to discuss hot topics and trends around employment in the United Arab Emirates.

You can also listen and download on Apple and Spotify.

Episode 1: Hiring in UAE

Our first episode is now live, covering the hiring process in the UAE, including differing laws in the UAE mainland, free zones, and financial free zones; anti-discrimination rules when advertising and interviewing candidates; background checks; hiring from competitors and related legal risks; and essential documentation (offer letters, contracts, etc.).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Marianne Parkinson
Marianne Parkinson
Photo of Olivia Rhys-Evans
Olivia Rhys-Evans
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More