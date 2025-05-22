Saudi Labor Law Amendments: Key Changes In 2025

Saudi Arabia has undertaken extensive reforms to its labor regulations to align with the goals of Vision 2030, enhance the competitiveness of the labor market, and improve working conditions.

Hamad in Association with Youssry Saleh & Partners is a large proficient law firm with over 40 years of experience in the Egyptian and Saudi Arabian markets. The firm brings together the expertise and resources of 2 prominent firms solidifying their position as a leading legal provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has undertaken extensive reforms to its labor regulations to align with the goals of Vision 2030, enhance the competitiveness of the labor market, and improve working conditions. The 2025 amendments to the Saudi Labor Law represent a forward-looking approach to employment regulation and a response to evolving labor dynamics.

These crucial changes to Saudi Arabia's labor law prioritize transparency, enhance the dispute mechanisms, and include flexible contractual arrangements that follow international standards but without conflicting with Sharia principles.

Expansion of Employment Contract Classifications

One of the most notable changes in the 2025 labor law amendments is the formal classification of employment contracts. Fixed-term, part-time, seasonal, and remote work arrangements now receive greater legal recognition, each governed by specific rules regarding renewal, termination, and compensation.

Employers are now required to define clearly the nature and duration of the employment relationship. For instance, the termination of an open-ended contract without just cause may now trigger enhanced indemnities, calculated based on the employee's length of service and employment category as defined by the law.

Improved Worker Protection in Termination.

The Saudi Labor Law has strengthened the protection provided to employees in case of termination. New procedural necessities require the employers to have a formal explanation of dismissal, an internally recorded expulsion, as well as performance reviews.

Moreover, the companies have to follow the standardized warning system before dismissal in terms of poor performance or insignificant misdemeanor. Failure to adhere may make the termination void, thus leaving the employer at risk of legal liability and reinstatement orders.

Such amendments limit the scope for arbitrary dismissals and hold employers to higher standards of evidence when terminating employment.

Modifications in Wage and Overtime Regulations

The 2025 labor law amendments introduce updated standards to ensure wage transparency and clarify overtime eligibility. Employers are now mandated to issue monthly electronic payslips detailing the employee's gross salary, deductions, working hours, and allowances. These records must be retained for a minimum of five years for compliance and audit purposes.

A significant amendment includes the requirement to compensate overtime at 150% of the regular wage, applicable even in managerial roles unless an express exemption is recognized under the law. Furthermore, a delay in salary payment beyond a five-day grace period may result in penalties and administrative action from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

Streamlined Dispute Resolution and Enforcement

A major feature of the 2025 amendments is the digitization and streamlining of labor dispute mechanisms. The revised framework mandates pre-litigation mediation through certified digital platforms, including integration with the Qiwa system and the Labor Dispute Settlement Committee (LDSC).

Legal timeframes have been shortened, and a three-month statute of limitations now applies to claims related to unpaid wages or end-of-service benefits, unless fraud or coercion is proven. Notably, judgments rendered by the LDSC are now enforceable directly through the Enforcement Court, bypassing prolonged appeals.

Greater Obligations for Employers in Saudization Compliance

The 2025 amendments further emphasize Saudization goals by penalizing employers who misclassify jobs or circumvent quotas. New AI-powered audit systems now cross-reference employment records, visa statuses, and payroll data to detect inconsistencies and ensure regulatory compliance.

Companies failing to meet sector-specific quotas risk losing access to government procurement opportunities and facing suspension of new work visa issuance. Employers are now required to submit detailed annual Saudization compliance reports via the Mudad platform.

Improved Regulation of Remote Work and Freelancing

In response to a growing digital economy, the Saudi labor law amendments now provide clearer regulation of freelance contracts and remote employment. Freelancers registered through the Freelance Portal are protected under a distinct legal category, granting them enforceable payment rights while waiving traditional benefits such as end-of-service rewards.

Remote employees, both domestic and international, must now be covered under regulated contracts that define work hours, communication protocols, and jurisdiction for dispute resolution. Employers remain accountable for workplace safety obligations in remote setups under Article 121.

Compliance Obligations for Foreign Employers and Branches

Foreign entities operating branches or subsidiaries in Saudi Arabia face new obligations under the Labor Law 2025 amendments. These include mandatory Arabic-language employment contracts, data localization of HR records, and periodic reporting of compliance with working hours and leave entitlements.

Compliance failure may result in blacklisting, fines, or revocation of business licenses. Additionally, foreign businesses must now contribute to the unemployment insurance scheme (Saned) for eligible expatriate workers engaged under specified contract durations.

Strategic Implications for Businesses and Legal Counsel

These key amendments to Saudi Arabia's Labor Law demand proactive compliance strategies. Legal departments must revise employment templates, update internal HR policies, and establish automated monitoring tools to ensure alignment with the evolving regulatory landscape.

Advising clients or corporate stakeholders now requires specialized expertise in interpreting the implications of both traditional labor principles and their digital implementation under the Saudi 2030 Vision.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.