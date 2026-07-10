Enforcement Deficit In Nigeria's Civil Justice System: A Critical Analysis Of Court Judgments And Remedies

Abstract

The effectiveness of any judicial system (home and abroad), is not measured by its ability to adjudicate disputes only, but also measured by its capacity to ensure that the judicial decisions arrived at are complied with and enforced. In Nigeria specifically, where litigants often spend considerable time and resources to secure favorable judgments, the realisation of the benefits of such judgments remains a significant challenge. The recurring difficulty in enforcing court judgments has created what may correctly be described as an "enforcement deficit" within Nigeria's civil justice system. This article aims to examine the causes and consequences of judgment enforcement challenges in Nigeria, comparative perspectives, and proposes practical reforms aimed at strengthening the effectiveness of the civil justice processes.

Introduction

The administration of justice in any civil justice system extends beyond the pronouncement of judgments, as the ultimate purpose of litigation is not merely to obtain a judicial pronouncement but also to secure enforceable reliefs. A judgment that cannot be effectively enforced is just a little more than a symbolic declaration of rights as in a declaratory judgment.1

Specifically, Nigeria's civil justice system has over the years, witnessed growing concerns regarding delays,2 procedural obstruction, resistance by judgment debtors,3 and institutional weaknesses and limitations that frustrate the enforcement of valid court orders and judgments. These challenges in turn, undermine public confidence in the judiciary and threaten the rule of law.

Furthermore, the inability of successful litigants to enjoy the fruits of their judgments raises fundamental questions regarding access to justice, judicial effectiveness, and the overall credibility of the legal institutions in the country.

Understanding Judgment Enforcement in Nigeria

The enforcement or execution of judgment refers to the legal mechanisms through which a successful litigant compels compliance with the judgment or order of a court. In Tukur v Government of Gongola State,4 it was defined as the process whereby a judgment or order of a court of law is enforced or given effect according to law.

Nigerian law provides several mechanisms for enforcing civil judgments. They include:

Writ of Fieri Facias (Writ of Fifa)5 Garnishee Proceedings6 Judgment Summons7 Writ of Possession8 Writ of Sequestration9 Committal Proceedings for Contempt of Court10 Writ of Delivery11

These mechanisms are primarily governed by the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act,12 the Judgment (Enforcement) Rules,13 Judicial Precedents, and applicable Rules of Court.14

However, despite the existence of these legal mechanisms, practical enforcement remains difficult in many cases, particularly where judgment debtors deliberately fail to comply or where relevant authorities fail to act promptly.

The Nature of Enforcement Deficit

Enforcement deficit refers to the gap between judicial pronouncements and the compliance with the judicial pronouncements. It occurs when successful litigants are unable to realize the benefits awarded by courts despite obtaining enforceable judgments.

In Nigeria, this deficit has become increasingly evident in disputes involving property rights, commercial transactions, contractual obligations, labour claims, and governmental liabilities.

The problem is not necessarily the absence of legal remedies but the inability of existing enforcement mechanisms (as previously highlighted above), to produce timely and effective outcomes.

Causes of Enforcement Deficit

In Nigeria, several factors have contributed to the persistent enforcement deficit in the civil justice system, thereby frustrating successful litigants. A consideration of some of these factors is undertaken below:

Procedural Delays in Judgment Enforcement

The enforcement of court judgments in Nigeria is often delayed by cumbersome procedural requirements. This is a major contributor to enforcement deficit in Nigeria, as the process often involves multiple applications, multiple filings, court approvals and even court appearances,15 which prolong judgment enforcement proceedings for months and sometimes, even years.

As a result, judgment creditors incur additional costs in pursuing enforcement, which frequently discourages them from pursuing effective enforcement of their judgments. Hence, the need to address procedural inefficiencies and simplify the various enforcement mechanisms so as to improve the effectiveness of judgment enforcement in Nigeria.

Abuse of Appellate Processes

In practice, judgment debtors frequently exploit appellate procedures primarily to delay compliance with the orders of courts and to impede the satisfaction of judgment debts, while frustrating enforcement of judgments. Although the right of appeal is a fundamental aspect of the administration of justice, guaranteed under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended),16 it is not intended to serve as a mechanism for frustrating the enforcement of valid and subsisting judgments of successful parties.

This practice not only undermines public confidence in the judicial system but also defeats the fundamental objective of litigation which is the effective vindication of legal rights.

Challenges in Enforcing Judgments Against Government Institutions

One of the most significant contributors to enforcement deficit in Nigeria is the difficulty associated with the enforcement of judgments against government institutions whether at the Federal, State or Local Government levels. Although section 6(6)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended)17 vests judicial powers in the courts to determine disputes between government authorities and individuals, successful litigants still encounter obstacles in realizing the fruits of judgments obtained against these government bodies.

Section 6(6)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria18 provides that the judicial powers of the courts:

...shall extend to all matters between government or authority and to any person in Nigeria, and to all actions and proceedings relating thereto, for the determination of any question as to the rights and obligation of that person.

The above provision underscores the constitutional principle that government is subject to the rule of law, and that judgments delivered against public authorities are intended to be enforceable in the same manner as judgments delivered against private individuals. As the Constitution is the supreme law of the land by virtue of section 1(1) and (3) thereof, every other law must conform to its provisions.

Notwithstanding this constitutional framework, a statutory provision that has afforded government institutions a measure of protection against immediate enforcements of judgments is section 84(1) of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act,19 which requires the prior consent of the appropriate Attorney-General before money in the custody or control of a public officer may be attached through garnishee proceedings. A deep reflection on this provision reveals that while it was designed to safeguard public funds, it has however frustrated the enforcement of judgments against public bodies.

Despite the constitutional guarantee embodied in section 6(6)(b), the Government and its agencies still purport to enjoy protection under this statutory provision.20

Difficulties in Identifying and Tracing Judgment Debtor's Assets

The effective enforcement of judgments is largely dependent on the ability of a judgment creditor to identify and locate assets belonging to the judgment debtor. In practice, however, this often proves to be one of the most daunting challenges confronting successful litigants in Nigeria. Judgment debtors frequently conceal, transfer, or otherwise shield their assets with the intention of frustrating enforcement proceedings and avoiding compliance with court orders.21

Unlike some jurisdictions that maintain comprehensive asset disclosure systems and centralized databases, Nigeria unfortunately lacks an integrated framework that enables judgment creditors to readily trace a debtor's assets across financial institutions and registries. Consequently, judgment creditors are frequently compelled to embark on extensive and costly investigative exercises in order to identify assets capable of satisfying a judgment debt. This significantly increases the cost of litigation, prolongs enforcement proceedings, and, in some cases, renders otherwise successful judgments practically unenforceable.

The absence of an asset disclosure and tracing regime therefore constitutes a major contributor to enforcement deficit in Nigeria's civil justice system.

Capacity and Resource Constraints of Enforcement Institutions

The effectiveness of judgment enforcement depends largely on the capacity of the institutions responsible for implementing court orders, particularly court registries, sheriffs, bailiffs, and law enforcement agencies. However, these institutions are often constrained by inadequate funding, logistical challenges, and insufficient manpower.

Many court officials lack the resources necessary to execute court processes promptly and efficiently. Delays in the issuance and service of enforcement processes are commonplace, while inadequate transportation and operational support frequently impede the enforcement of court orders, especially in remote locations. In some instances, successful litigants are compelled to bear additional logistical costs before execution can even proceed.

Consequences of Enforcement Deficit

An effective civil justice system does not end with the delivery of judgment, rather, it extends to the successful enforcement of such judgment. Consequently, the failure to enforce court judgments and orders has given rise to several consequences, some of which are examined below:

Erosion of Public Confidence in the Judicial System

When court judgments remain largely unenforced, public confidence in the justice system diminishes. Citizens begin to perceive litigation as ineffective and incapable of providing meaningful remedies. This discourages individuals and businesses from resorting to the courts for the resolution of disputes, thereby undermining the rule of law. In extreme cases, persistent failures in enforcement may encourage self-help and other extra-legal means of dispute resolution, contrary to the constitutional mandate of the courts under section 6(6)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).22

Undermining the Rule of Law

The rule of law requires that judicial decisions be obeyed and effectively enforced. Where court judgments are routinely ignored or remain unenforced, the authority and effectiveness of the judiciary are weakened. This undermines the supremacy of the law and creates the impression that judicial pronouncements are merely advisory rather than binding. In Governor of Lagos State v Ojukwu,23 the Lagos State Government forcibly evicted Chief Emeka Ojukwu from a property while litigation concerning the property was still pending before the court. The Supreme Court strongly condemned the government's resort to self-help and held that neither the government nor any individual is above the law. The Court emphasized that obedience to court orders is fundamental to the maintenance of the rule of law and orderly governance. Failure to enforce judgments therefore poses a direct threat to constitutionalism, democratic governance, and public confidence in the administration of justice.

Economic and Commercial Implications

Enforcement deficit also has significant economic and commercial consequences. Investors, financial institutions, and business entities depend on an efficient judicial system to safeguard contractual rights, recover debts, and protect commercial interests.

Notably, even where parties seek to avoid the delays associated with litigation by incorporating arbitration clauses into their contracts, they may still encounter enforcement challenges. Although arbitration is often preferred for its speed, flexibility, and finality, arbitral awards ordinarily require the assistance of the courts for recognition and enforcement. Under the Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023, a successful party may apply to the court for the recognition and enforcement of an arbitral award.24 Regardless, arbitral awards may still be challenged or resisted on certain statutory grounds, including applications to set aside the award. These post-award court proceedings may result in additional delays, diminishing some of the advantages ordinarily associated with arbitration and, in certain cases, defeating its objective of providing a speedy and efficient dispute resolution mechanism.

A judicial system that is unable to ensure compliance with its decisions ultimately weakens commercial confidence and the broader economy.

Comparative Perspectives

Several jurisdictions have adopted innovative measures to improve judgment enforcement, ensuring that successful litigants are able to realise the fruits of their judgments within a reasonable time.

In the United Kingdom, extensive asset disclosure procedures compel debtors to reveal detailed financial information as provided for under Part 71 of the Civil Procedure Rules (CPR) of England and Wales.25 Also, enforcement officers are supported by modern digital databases that facilitate asset tracing, which significantly enhances the efficiency of judgment enforcement.

In Singapore, the implementation of the Rules of Court 2021 (ROC 2021) "seeks to enhance the civil justice system by simplifying rules and modernizing the language, streamlining procedural steps and enabling greater judicial control of the entire litigation process."26 This approach embraces technology in the administration of justice. Hence, through the electronic litigation system (eLitigation) and digitised court processes, the Singapore judiciary has streamlined post-judgment procedures and reduced delays associated with enforcement of judgment proceedings.

In South Africa, courts have developed robust contempt proceedings to compel compliance with judicial orders, including those involving governmental bodies. In Pheko v Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality,[27] residents of an informal settlement were unlawfully evicted by the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality despite the existence of a court order regulating the eviction process. The Municipality failed to comply with the court's directives, prompting the affected residents to institute contempt proceedings.

The South African Constitutional Court held that compliance with court orders is an essential component of the rule of law and that no person or organ of government is above the law. The Court emphasized that governmental bodies are under a constitutional obligation to obey and give effect to judicial orders. It further held that persistent disobedience of court orders by public authorities undermines the authority of the judiciary and the constitutional order. This case significantly reinforces the principle that courts possess robust contempt powers to compel compliance with their orders, including against government institutions.

From the foregoing brief comparative perspectives, Nigeria can draw valuable lessons from these jurisdictions by strengthening its asset disclosure mechanism, improving access to digital databases for asset tracing to avoid fruitless attachment of debts due to third parties, and by enhancing the institutional capacity of enforcement agencies. These would significantly improve the effectiveness of judgment enforcement and boost public confidence in the administration of justice.

Proposed Remedies and Reforms

To restore public confidence in the administration of justice and uphold the rule of law, deliberate efforts must be made to address the challenges surrounding the enforcement of court judgments. This necessitates the adoption of practical and sustainable reforms. Some of the proposed remedies and reforms are considered below:

Digitisation of Enforcement Processes

The adoption of electronic enforcement systems can significantly reduce delays. In particular, the introduction of digital filing systems, electronic service of processes, and integrated case management platforms would facilitate the timely processing and execution of enforcement applications.

Furthermore, the existence of electronic platforms could also enable judgment creditors to monitor the status of enforcement proceedings in real time, thus promoting transparency and accountability within the justice system.

Although some Nigerian courts, particularly in Lagos State, have introduced aspects of electronic filing and virtual proceedings, there remains a need for a comprehensive, nationwide digital framework for judgment enforcement. Investing in technological infrastructure (including stable internet access) and training judicial personnel in the use of digital tools would constitute an important step towards addressing the enforcement deficit in Nigeria's civil justice system.

Reform of Section 84 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act

Legislative review of the Attorney-General's consent requirement is necessary to prevent unnecessary obstacles in enforcing judgments against government institutions. Although the provision was intended to safeguard public funds and ensure the uninterrupted functioning of government institutions, its practical application has often resulted in substantial delays to the enforcement of judgments against public bodies.

The reform options may include dispensing with the requirement for Attorney-General's prior consent completely, and by establishing a dedicated statutory framework for the prompt satisfaction of judgments against government institutions.

These reforms would most likely reduce unnecessary procedural obstacles, and promote compliance with judicial decisions.

Creation of Asset Disclosure and Asset Registry Systems

Courts should be empowered to compel judgment debtors to disclose assets under oath, just like in the United Kingdom. Failure to make full and honest disclosure should attract appropriate sanctions, including contempt proceedings. Such a regime would discourage the concealment of assets and promote greater transparency in the enforcement process.

In addition, the creation of a centralized asset registry would facilitate enforcement and reduce asset concealment because as previously noted, the absence of an integrated asset-tracing framework often compels judgment creditors to engage in extensive and costly searches in an attempt to locate assets capable of satisfying the judgment debts. The registry could integrate information from financial institutions, the Corporate Affairs Commission, land registries, and other relevant databases. This would enable judgment creditors and enforcement institutions to identify assets more efficiently and reduce the need for speculative enforcement measures, such as instituting garnishee proceedings against numerous financial institutions without prior knowledge of the judgment debtor's accounts.

Strengthening the Capacity of Enforcement Officers

Government should invest in the training, welfare, and technological support of sheriffs, bailiffs, and court enforcement personnel, as they all play a crucial role in ensuring that successful litigants are able to enjoy the fruits of their judgments.

In addition, there is a need to improve the welfare, remuneration, and working conditions of enforcement personnel. Adequate funding and logistical support, including the provision of transportation facilities, communication tools, and technological infrastructure, would enhance their operational efficiency and reduce delays in the enforcement process. Also, enforcing strict disciplinary measures against misconduct would also promote accountability and integrity within the enforcement system.

Strengthening Government Accountability in Judgment Enforcement

Public institutions should be statutorily required to budget annually for the settlement of judgment debts and to comply promptly with court orders. By so doing, there would be prompt satisfaction of lawful judgments, and a marked reduction the incidence of prolonged enforcement proceedings.

In addition, stricter mechanisms should be introduced to ensure compliance with court orders by public authorities. Government agencies and public officials who willfully refuse to comply with judicial decisions should be subjected to appropriate sanctions, including contempt proceedings where necessary. This approach is consistent with the principle affirmed in Governor of Lagos State v Ojukwu,28 where the Supreme Court emphasized that neither the government nor its agencies is above the law and that obedience to court orders is fundamental to the rule of law.

Conclusion

The enforcement or execution of court judgments is the true test of an effective justice system in any jurisdiction. While Nigerian courts continue to adjudicate disputes and pronounce judgments, the persistent difficulties associated with the enforcement of judgments have created a significant gap between legal rights and practical remedies.

Addressing this enforcement deficit requires comprehensive reforms involving legislative amendments, institutional strengthening, technological modernization, and greater governmental accountability. Without effective enforcement mechanisms, judicial pronouncements will remain mere declarations devoid of practical significance.

For Nigeria's civil justice system to fulfill its constitutional mandate, obtaining a judgment must not be the end of justice as it has consistently appeared to be; rather, the successful enforcement of that judgment must become an assured reality. Only then can public confidence in the judiciary be boosted and sustained, and the rule of law meaningfully protected.

Footnotes

1. See, Awoniyi v. AMORC (2000) 6 SCNJ 141.

2. The author addresses this in her article: Hilda Omono Okoduwa, 'Justice Delayed: When the Court Becomes a Waiting Room' (SPA Ajibade & Co, 8 April 2026) (https://spaajibade.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/WHEN-THE-COURT-BECOMES-A-WAITING-ROOM.pdf) accessed on 23 June 2026.

3. A judgment debtor is a party in a civil proceeding, against whom the judgment or order was made.

4. (1989) 4 NWLR (Pt. 117) 592 at 608 para D.

5. This involves the seizure and sale of the judgment debtor's properties, in order to realize the judgment sum. See, section 20 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act.

6. This involves the judgment creditor recovering the judgment sum directly from a third party that is holding the debtor's money, which is usually a bank. See, section 83 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act.

7. This requires the judgment debtor to appear in court and be examined on oath as to his means, as a result of the default in paying the judgment debt. See, section 55 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act.

8. Applicable to the recovery or possession of land.

9. This is directed at the moveable and immovable properties of the judgment debtor, which is only to be seized but not sold.

10. For refusal to comply with a judgment or order of court. See, section 72 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act.

11. Applicable to delivery of goods.

12. Cap. S6 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

13. Made under the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act.

14. See, P.A. Bobai & D.U. Dewan, A Practical Approach to Civil Litigation in Nigeria (2nd edn, Jos University Press Limited, 2022) page 409.

15. Court appearances do not end at getting judgment; it continues in the enforcement of such judgment.

16. CFRN 1999 s240.

17. Cap. C25 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004.

18. Supra.

19. Supra.

20. The Sheriffs and Civil Process Act.

21. From the author's experience as a legal practitioner, the challenge of asset identification is particularly evident in garnishee proceedings. In several instances, it has been necessary to commence garnishee proceedings against as many as twenty to twenty-five banks simultaneously, not because there was certainty that the judgment-debtor maintained accounts with those financial institutions, but because there was no reliable mechanism for ascertaining the location of the debtor's funds.

22. Supra.

23. (1986) 1 NWLR (Pt. 18) 621.

24. See, AMA 2023 s57.

25. 1998 No. 3132 (L.17).

26. Rajah & Tann Asia, 'New Rules of Court to Streamline Litigation Process' (Lexology 1 April 2022) (https://www.lexology.com/library/detail.aspx?g=393a3669-d0eb-4d04-99b5-4d358cf7ef89) accessed 23rd June 2026.

27. (No. 2) 2015 (ZACC 10).